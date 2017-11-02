NASCAR: Aric Almirola reportedly replacing Danica Patrick at Stewart-Haas Racing

Aric Almirola is reportedly set to replace Danica Patrick at Stewart-Haas Racing in the No. 10 car next season, according to Jim Utter of Motorsport.com. It was announced earlier this season that Patrick would not be returning to the team in 2018.

The 33-year-old Almirola has spent nearly seven years driving the historic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports. While it was known Almirola would be out at RPM next season, it was only recently announced that Darrell "Bubba" Wallace -- who filled in for an injured Almirola this season -- would serve as his replacement. In 241 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts, Almirola has one career victory (2014 at Daytona) in addition to 11 top fives and 31 top 10s.

The move makes sense for both sides given Almirola's longtime sponsorship history with Smithfield Foods, which will also be making the switch to Stewart-Haas Racing. Almirola has also run in a Ford Fusion over the course of his career, which is the same make and model Stewart's team recently took on.

Almirola will join former champion and current contender Kevin Harvick as well as Clint Bowyer at SHR. The fourth teammate in the No. 41 has yet to be announced, but it was revealed earlier this season that Kurt Busch's 2018 option would not be picked up.

As for Patrick, 35, her racing future is unclear. She is not under contract for next season and could consider a career in the fitness industry post-retirement. Patrick promotes her clothing line, "Warrior By Danica," on Instagram daily in addition to frequent workout videos.