NASCAR at Atlanta starting lineup, odds, TV schedule, live stream, start time: Kyle Busch earns pole

One week after Austin Dillon's Daytona 500 victory, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season. While Dillon has already secured his spot in the playoffs, the rest of the field will try to do the same on Sunday afternoon.

Brad Keselowski was the driver to win at Atlanta last season and is looking to repeat after wrecking out of The Great American Race. In nine starts at the 1.5-mile track, Keselowski boasts one win, two top fives and an average finish of 18.1.

Another playoff contender from last season who nearly won this race is Kevin Harvick. The No. 4 driver suffered a costly pit road speeding penalty, and eventually surrendered the lead to Keselowski. This time around, Harvick is hoping to build off the strong overall effort and secure his second career win at the track. His first came in 2001 in just Harvick's third career start.

Although Dillon clinched his spot in the playoffs, Ryan Blaney is the one who sits atop the regular season standings after winning a Can-Am Duel and a stage at Daytona. The 24-year-old led an impressive 118 laps last Sunday before wrecking en route to a seventh-place finish. The youngster has yet to finish higher than 18th in his career in Atlanta.

One driver who is no stranger to the south is Georgia native Chase Elliott. Despite finishing as the runner-up seven times in his career, Elliott hopes to find Victory Lane at his home track on Sunday. In two career starts there, the No. 9 driver has two top-10 finishes. A first career win would be one heck of a way to follow up a disappointing 33rd-place finish in the Daytona 500.

We couldn't wrap up this preview without mentioning the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. In 26 starts at the track, Johnson has five wins, which leads all active drivers. If Johnson were to take home a sixth checkered flag at Atlanta, not only would he clinch the playoffs but he'd also tie Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison for fourth all-time with 84 Cup Series wins.

Starting lineup for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip500

Kyle Busch Ryan Newman Kevin Harvick Daniel Suarez Brad Keselowski Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kurt Busch Kyle Larson Clint Bowyer Erik Jones Aric Almirola Denny Hamlin Jamie McMurray Kasey Kahne Paul Menard Joey Logano Michael McDowell Alex Bowman Darrell Wallace Jr. Trevor Bayne AJ Allmendinger Jimmie Johnson William Byron Chris Buescher Austin Dillon Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Ty Dillon David Ragan Matt DiBenedetto Gray Gaulding Cole Whitt Jeffrey Earnhardt Ross Chastain Martin Truex Jr. Harrison Rhodes

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip500

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Length: 325 laps/500.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 85

Stage 2: Ends on lap 170

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 325

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds to win the 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Betting odds for Sunday's race per VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 5/1

Kevin Harvick 5/1

Kyle Larson 6/1

Kyle Busch 8/1

Chase Elliott 8/1

Jimmie Johnson 10/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Brad Keselowski 12/1

Joey Logano 14/1

Ryan Blaney 25/1

Alex Bowman 25/1

Erik Jones 25/1

Kurt Busch 33/1`

Clint Bowyer 33/1

William Byron 33/1

Austin Dillon 50/1

Ryan Newman 50/1

Jamie McMurray 50/1

Trevor Bayne 50/1

Aric Almirola 50/1

Daniel Suarez 50/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 66/1

Paul Menard 100/1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 100/1

Ty Dillon 125/1

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Ryan Blaney 12 58 LEADER 0 2. Joey Logano 22 50 -8 0 3. Austin Dillon 3 47 -11 1 4. Darrell Wallace Jr. 43 47 -11 0 5. Paul Menard 21 46 -12 0 6. Michael McDowell 34 39 -19 0 7. Denny Hamlin 11 37 -21 0 8. Ryan Newman 31 34 -24 0 9. Chris Buescher 37 33 -25 0 10. Aric Almirola 10 33 -25 0 11. Trevor Bayne 6 31 -27 0 12. Martin Truex Jr. 78 30 -28 0 13. Clint Bowyer 14 29 -29 0 14. Alex Bowman 88 29 -29 0 15. AJ Allmendinger 47 28 -30 0 16. Kurt Busch 41 27 -31 0

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnai 250

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 163 laps/251.02 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 40

Stage 2: Ends on lap 80

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 163

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Length: 130 laps/200.2 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 40

Stage 2: Ends on lap 80

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 130

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)