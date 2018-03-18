NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway LIVE updates, results: Martin Truex Jr. sweeps the stages

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is under way at Auto Club Speedway in California. The field is looking to join Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon and the winner of the past three races, Kevin Harvick, in the playoffs with a checkered flag.

Harvick won't be able to make it four consecutive wins after he got into Kyle Larson early in the first stage and went hard into the wall. The No. 4 was able to continue, but after making repairs on pit road, Harvick went multiple laps down. Larson's damage was not as significant as he drove on to contend for the race win.

Pole-starter Martin Truex Jr. drove on to win Stage 1 after the caution. The green-and-white checkered was the first of Truex's season. The 2017 Cup Series champion had a series-best 19 mid-race wins last year in stage racing's inaugural season. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson to round out the top five.

Truex went on to win Stage 2 as well, after dominating most of it. The only challenge to the No. 78 came at the beginning and end of the stage. On the first restart, Truex spun the tires but quickly recovered to pass Logano, and on the final stage restart, Truex held off Keselowski and Kyle Busch to claim the mid-race victory.

Follow along with our live blog for updates, highlights and analysis from Sunday's race.

Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson get tangled up

Truex Jr. got off to a hot start while Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman worked their way through the field after starting from the rear. Kyle Busch took the lead from Truex 10 laps into the race.

Green flag pit stops began on lap 30 as drivers cycled through with no issues. Logano hit pit road first and gained four spots, moving up from seventh to third when all things were said and done. Busch remained the race leader briefly before Truex took it back.

Harvick seemed to make the right adjustments during his pit stop, passing Logano and moving into third halfway through the stage. Harvick then engaged last year's winner, Larson, in a heated battle for position. However, he saw his chances at a fourth-straight win go up in smoke when that battle with Larson turned into a wreck. It appeared as though Harvick got loose and turned into Larson, sending the No. 4 into the wall with considerable damage.

Here's a look at the damage. pic.twitter.com/vBd1nk0s0F — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 18, 2018

Truex emerged from the wreckage as the race leader over Kyle Busch. Ryan Blaney made light contact with the wall with just under 15 to go, but it wasn't enough to create significant damage. Johnson finished his climb to the front after starting from the back of the pack, cracking the top five toward the end. Truex created separation with blistering fast times and easily won the stage

Stage 1 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Joey Logano (8 points) Brad Keselowski (7 points) Jimmie Johnson (6 points) Kyle Larson (5 points) Kurt Busch (4 points) Erik Jones (3 points) Clint Bowyer (2 points) Denny Hamlin (1 point)

Stage 2: Truex continues domination

Logano won the race off pit road after Stage 1 and led the field to green to begin Stage 2. About 15 laps into the stage, Truex passed Logano and retook his spot atop the field.

Larson started green flag pit stops 30 laps into the stage after feeling a vibration in his car. Truex and the field followed just a few laps later. Kyle Busch stayed out longer than the field but eventually came down. Truex had no problem cycling back to the lead under green.

Trevor Bayne hit the wall and brought out the caution with 11 laps to go in the stage. It appeared that Bayne lost a tire and lost control of his vehicle, ending his day. More importantly, this closed the gap on Truex's massive lead, setting up a closer end to the stage than anticipated.

Truex won the race off pit road under yellow and restarted from the lead. Despite a push from Keselowski, the No. 78 was able to drive on and take the second stage as well.

Stage 2 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Brad Keselowski (9 points) Kyle Busch (8 points) Denny Hamlin (7 points) Erik Jones (6 points) Joey Logano (5 points) Jimmie Johnson (4 points) Kyle Larson (3 points) Clint Bowyer (2 points) William Byron (1 point)

How to watch the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Location: Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California

Date: Sunday, March 18th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)