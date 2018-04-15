NASCAR at Bristol LIVE updates, results: Brad Keselowski wins messy Stage 1
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's action in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
It's Bristol, Baby! The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to The World's Fastest Half-Mile for some short-track racing on Sunday as drivers look to join last week's winner Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon in the playoffs.
Weather delayed the start of the race, with the red flag also being issued during Stage 1 during rain. In order for the race to become official, cars will have to make it to the end of Stage 2 (250 laps). If NASCAR decides that the conditions are too poor to race after 250 laps, the leader at that point would win the race.
Ryan Blaney led 100 laps and nearly took the green-and-white checkered in Stage 1, but he got caught up in a lapped-traffic wreck, which ended his days 10 laps before the stage ended. A second red flag had to be thrown for track cleanup. Brad Keselowski avoided the wreck and went on to win Stage 1 after a one-lap sprint following the delay.
Follow along with all the action Sunday from the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Stage 1: Rain and wrecks
Kyle Busch got out to a roaring start but not even five laps into the race Michael McDowell went spinning and caused a massive pile-up across the start-finish line. Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola AJ Allmendinger and others all suffered damage with Truex taking the brunt of it.
They were able to go green rather quickly after the first pile-up, but Allmendinger encountered more trouble shortly after, bringing the caution back out. Busch got loose and lost the lead on the restart, dropping back as Ryan Blaney assumed the top spot.
Despite clean(ish) racing for 48 laps, NASCAR threw the red flag, suspending the race as rain came into the area. Blaney entered the stoppage as the race leader while Busch fell all the way back to ninth. After a short 25-minute delay, engines re-fired and cars were able to get back out on the track.
Blaney won the race off pit road under yellow and shot out to a solid lead on the restart. Similarly to the last time however, the caution came out almost immediately. This time it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. getting loose and going spinning after making contact with Erik Jones.
Stenhouse didn't suffer any damage, but had to move back to the rear of the field. Blaney again had no problem holding the lead on the restart. Some drivers who started in the rear of the field -- Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson -- were able to crack the top-15 rather quickly under green.
Brad Keselowski began challenging Blaney for the lead with less than 10 to go in the stage when Blaney caught himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Chris Buescher and Trevor Bayne got loose, with Harrison Rhodes getting sent high into the wall and wrecking Blaney. He had led 100 laps before going down.
Keselowski emerged from the wreckage as the race leader and drove on to win Stage 1 via a one-lap sprint after a six-minute red flag.
Stage 1 results:
- Brad Keselowski (10 points plus 1 playoff point)
- Ryan Newman (9 points)
- Clint Bowyer (8 points)
- AJ Allmendinger (7 points)
- Kyle Larson (6 points)
- Erik Jones (5 points)
- Jimmie Johnson (4 points)
- Aric Almirola (3 points)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2 points)
- Kurt Busch (1 point)
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, April 15
Time: 1:22 p.m. ET
Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 125
Stage 2: Ends on lap 250
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500
TV: Fox
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
