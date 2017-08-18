NASCAR at Bristol picks, odds: Martin Truex Jr. racing for fifth win, regular-season title

Truex's Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones will lead to field to green on Saturday night.

Who will own the night at Bristol Motor Speedway? Here are our picks for Saturday's race under the lights in Tennessee.

Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Seems like the cliche choice to pick the guy who has dominated this season, but we like to get these things right. Truex nearly won last week's race at Michigan, only to be passed by Kyle Larson on an overtime restart, and has shown he can win just about anywhere from road courses to fast tracks. Now it's time for Truex to show he can win in prime time at Bristol. With a win, the No. 78 would automatically clinch the regular season title and go into the playoffs with a ridiculous lead. 

Contenders: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch

These two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have combined for six wins in the Cup Series at Bristol and both have strong momentum going into the race. Hamlin ran the fastest in first practice followed by Busch, who won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Wednesday night. The No. 11 is set to start the race in the top 10 while Busch will already have two practice races under his belt before the green flag flies. 

Wild Card: Erik Jones

It was tough to choose with former winners Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth qualifying in the top five but our pick is Jones. The No. 77 nearly edged out Furniture Row Racing teammate Truex last week and has all the momentum in the world as he pursues his first career playoff clinching victory. If Jones were to win, he would knock one of Kenseth, Chase Elliott or Jamie McMurray out of the playoffs depending on how they perform in the race. Jones is currently 16th in the regular season standings, so a win wouldn't be as unexpected as Kahne's Brickyard 400 triumph.

Odds to win the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race qualifying results

Here are the betting odds for Saturday's race, via VegasInsider.com

  • Kyle Busch 9/2
  • Martin Truex Jr. 5/1
  • Kyle Larson 6/1
  • Matt Kenseth 9/1
  • Brad Keselowski 19/2
  • Kevin Harvick 12/1
  • Joey Logano 12/1
  • Denny Hamlin 12/1
  • Chase Elliott 16/1
  • Jimmie Johnson 16/1
  • Clint Bowyer 22/1
  • Erik Jones 22/1
  • Ryan Blaney 22/1
  • Jamie McMurray 33/1
  • Kurt Busch 33/1
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. 40/1
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50/1
  • Daniel Suares 66/1
  • Kasey Kahne 80/1
  • Ryan Newman 80/1
  • Austin Dillon 80/1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race qualifying results

  1. Erik Jones
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Kasey Kahne
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Matt Kenseth
  6. Martin Truex Jr.
  7. Denny Hamlin
  8. Joey Logano
  9. Clint Bowyer
  10. Ryan Blaney
  11. Jamie McMurray
  12. Daniel Suarez
  13. Ryan Newman
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  15. Chris Buescher
  16. Austin Dillon
  17. Brad Keselowski
  18. Kyle Busch
  19. David Ragan
  20. Trevor Bayne
  21. Jimmie Johnson
  22. Ty Dillon
  23. AJ Allmendinger
  24. Danica Patrick
  25. Kurt Busch
  26. Michael McDowell
  27. Paul Menard
  28. Aric Almirola
  29. Kevin Harvick
  30. JJ Yeley
  31. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  32. Cole Whitt
  33. Landon Cassill
  34. Matt DiBenedetto
  35. Corey LaJoie
  36. BJ McLeod
  37. Gray Gaulding
  38. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  39. Reed Sorenson
  40. Joey Gase
  41. Timmy Hill

BOLD - Denotes previous winners at Bristol Motor Speedway

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

PLAYOFF POINTS

STAGE WINS

RACE WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

35

15

4

2.

Kyle Larson

42

18

3

3

3.

Jimmie Johnson

48

16

1

3

4.

Kyle Busch

18

14

9

1

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

14

4

2

6.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

10

0

2

7.

Ryan Blaney

21

8

3

1

8.

Kevin Harvick

4

8

3

1

9.

Denny Hamlin

11

7

2

1

10.

Kurt Busch

41

5

0

1

11.

Ryan Newman

31

5

0

1

12.

Austin Dillon

3

5

0

1

13.

Kasey Kahne

5

5

0

1

14.

Chase Elliott

24

2

2

0

15.

Matt Kenseth

20

2

2

0

16.

Clint Bowyer

14

1

1

0

17.

Daniel Suarez

19

1

1

0

18.

Joey Logano

22

1

1

1

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

933

LEADER

4

2.

Kyle Larson

42

804

129

3

3.

Kyle Busch

18

797

136

1

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

787

146

1

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

720

213

2

6.

Denny Hamlin

11

710

223

1

7.

Chase Elliott

24

685

248

0

8.

Jamie McMurray

1

675

258

0

9.

Matt Kenseth

20

654

279

0

10.

Clint Bowyer

14

623

310

0

11.

Jimmie Johnson

48

592

341

3

12.

Ryan Blaney

21

592

341

1

13.

Joey Logano

22

556

377

1

14.

Kurt Busch

41

554

379

1

15.

Ryan Newman

31

536

397

1

16.

Erik Jones

77

524

409

0

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)
Darlington: Kenseth
Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Aug. 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 125
Stage 2: Ends on lap 250
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

