NASCAR at Bristol picks, odds: Martin Truex Jr. racing for fifth win, regular-season title

Who will own the night at Bristol Motor Speedway? Here are our picks for Saturday's race under the lights in Tennessee.

Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Seems like the cliche choice to pick the guy who has dominated this season, but we like to get these things right. Truex nearly won last week's race at Michigan, only to be passed by Kyle Larson on an overtime restart, and has shown he can win just about anywhere from road courses to fast tracks. Now it's time for Truex to show he can win in prime time at Bristol. With a win, the No. 78 would automatically clinch the regular season title and go into the playoffs with a ridiculous lead.

Contenders: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch

These two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have combined for six wins in the Cup Series at Bristol and both have strong momentum going into the race. Hamlin ran the fastest in first practice followed by Busch, who won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Wednesday night. The No. 11 is set to start the race in the top 10 while Busch will already have two practice races under his belt before the green flag flies.

Wild Card: Erik Jones

It was tough to choose with former winners Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth qualifying in the top five but our pick is Jones. The No. 77 nearly edged out Furniture Row Racing teammate Truex last week and has all the momentum in the world as he pursues his first career playoff clinching victory. If Jones were to win, he would knock one of Kenseth, Chase Elliott or Jamie McMurray out of the playoffs depending on how they perform in the race. Jones is currently 16th in the regular season standings, so a win wouldn't be as unexpected as Kahne's Brickyard 400 triumph.

Odds to win the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race qualifying results

Here are the betting odds for Saturday's race, via VegasInsider.com

Kyle Busch 9/2

Martin Truex Jr. 5/1

Kyle Larson 6/1

Matt Kenseth 9/1

Brad Keselowski 19/2

Kevin Harvick 12/1

Joey Logano 12/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Chase Elliott 16/1

Jimmie Johnson 16/1

Clint Bowyer 22/1

Erik Jones 22/1

Ryan Blaney 22/1

Jamie McMurray 33/1

Kurt Busch 33/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 40/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50/1

Daniel Suares 66/1

Kasey Kahne 80/1

Ryan Newman 80/1

Austin Dillon 80/1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race qualifying results

Erik Jones Kyle Larson Kasey Kahne Chase Elliott Matt Kenseth Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin Joey Logano Clint Bowyer Ryan Blaney Jamie McMurray Daniel Suarez Ryan Newman Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chris Buescher Austin Dillon Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch David Ragan Trevor Bayne Jimmie Johnson Ty Dillon AJ Allmendinger Danica Patrick Kurt Busch Michael McDowell Paul Menard Aric Almirola Kevin Harvick JJ Yeley Dale Earnhardt Jr. Cole Whitt Landon Cassill Matt DiBenedetto Corey LaJoie BJ McLeod Gray Gaulding Jeffrey Earnhardt Reed Sorenson Joey Gase Timmy Hill

BOLD - Denotes previous winners at Bristol Motor Speedway

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points

POSITION DRIVER CAR # PLAYOFF POINTS STAGE WINS RACE WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 35 15 4 2. Kyle Larson 42 18 3 3 3. Jimmie Johnson 48 16 1 3 4. Kyle Busch 18 14 9 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 14 4 2 6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 10 0 2 7. Ryan Blaney 21 8 3 1 8. Kevin Harvick 4 8 3 1 9. Denny Hamlin 11 7 2 1 10. Kurt Busch 41 5 0 1 11. Ryan Newman 31 5 0 1 12. Austin Dillon 3 5 0 1 13. Kasey Kahne 5 5 0 1 14. Chase Elliott 24 2 2 0 15. Matt Kenseth 20 2 2 0 16. Clint Bowyer 14 1 1 0 17. Daniel Suarez 19 1 1 0 18. Joey Logano 22 1 1 1

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 933 LEADER 4 2. Kyle Larson 42 804 129 3 3. Kyle Busch 18 797 136 1 4. Kevin Harvick 4 787 146 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 720 213 2 6. Denny Hamlin 11 710 223 1 7. Chase Elliott 24 685 248 0 8. Jamie McMurray 1 675 258 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 654 279 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 623 310 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 592 341 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 592 341 1 13. Joey Logano 22 556 377 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 554 379 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 536 397 1 16. Erik Jones 77 524 409 0

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)

Darlington: Kenseth

Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 125

Stage 2: Ends on lap 250

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App