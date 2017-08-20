NASCAR at Bristol results: Kyle Busch completes second career triple sweep
Rowdy is the only driver in NASCAR history to accomplish the feat and he has now done it twice.
Kyle Busch held off Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin to win his sixth NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, completing his second career triple sweep. He is the only driver to accomplish the feat.
The win was Busch's second of the season and 20th in the NASCAR National Series at the track. The No. 18 driver also now has 40 career wins at the highest level. Busch moves into second place in the playoff points with 20 behind Martin Truex Jr., who has 35.
Rowdy was one of our picks to win this weekend. Three of our four picks, Busch, Jones and Hamlin, finished in the top three on Saturday night.
Busch picked up where he left off, winning Stage 1 after capturing victories in both the Truck and Xfinity Series races earlier this week. Rowdy engaged last week's winner Kyle Larson in a fierce battle after climbing up from a 19th starting position. The battle was for an extra playoff point that may prove to be critical down the line for the two drivers who are neck and neck in the standings. Larson led the most overall laps in the first stage.
Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson elected to stay out at the end of Stage 2 when the leaders pit under caution. Kenseth was able to hold off the seven-time champ en route to a mid-race victory and 10 critical regular season points. It was less of a gamble for Johnson, who was simply gunning for the extra playoff point that Kenseth wound up earning.
Championship contender Brad Keselowski suffered a major setback early when his No. 2 got a flat tire less than 10 laps into the race after starting 17th. The issue sunk Keselowski into a huge hole, putting him multiple laps down before even having a chance to compete.
Truex had pit problems of his own near the end of Stage 2. Truex pit under caution but had a loose tire that caused him to come back down to get it fixed. He was then penalized for the violation, forcing him to come down yet again. The penalty not only knocked the No. 78 from the top 10, but ended his hopes of winning the race or clinching the regular-season championship, at least this week.
Austin Dillon got a flat and wrecked his No. 3 car in a collision involving Jeffrey Earnhardt. Dillon's Chevrolet was totaled and had to be driven straight to the garage as a result. He hasn't been able to put much together since his win at Charlotte earlier this season.
Austin's brother Ty Dillon brought out two cautions. On the second, Chase Elliott spun out after a running in the top 10 most of the race. The No. 24 still hasn't clinched the playoffs via merit or wins and the accident only hurt his chances further. Dillon joined his brother in the garage after the crash.
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race results
- Kyle Busch
- Erik Jones
- Denny Hamlin
- Matt Kenseth
- Kurt Busch
- Ryan Newman
- Trevor Bayne
- Kevin Harvick
- Kyle Larson
- Ryan Blaney
- Jimmie Johnson
- Jamie McMurray
- Joey Logano
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Daniel Suarez
- Paul Menard
- David Ragan
- Chase Elliott
- Clint Bowyer
- Michael McDowell
- Martin Truex Jr.
- AJ Allmendinger
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Kasey Kahne
- Danica Patrick
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Chris Buescher
- Corey LaJoie
- Brad Keselowski
- JJ Yeley
- Gray Gaulding
- BJ McLeod
- Cole Whitt
- Joey Gase
- Landon Cassill
- Ty Dillon
- Aric Almirola
- Reed Sorenson
- Austin Dillon
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
951
LEADER
4
2.
Kyle Busch
18
850
101
2
3.
Kyle Larson
42
845
106
3
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
824
127
1
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
753
198
1
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
728
223
2
7.
Chase Elliott
24
711
240
0
8.
Matt Kenseth
20
703
248
0
9.
Jamie McMurray
1
700
251
0
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
642
309
0
11.
Jimmie Johnson
48
628
323
3
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
623
328
1
13.
Kurt Busch
41
586
365
1
14.
Joey Logano
22
583
368
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
574
377
1
16.
Erik Jones
77
574
377
0
