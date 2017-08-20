NASCAR at Bristol results: Kyle Busch completes second career triple sweep

Rowdy is the only driver in NASCAR history to accomplish the feat and he has now done it twice.

Kyle Busch held off Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin to win his sixth NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, completing his second career triple sweep. He is the only driver to accomplish the feat.

The win was Busch's second of the season and 20th in the NASCAR National Series at the track. The No. 18 driver also now has 40 career wins at the highest level. Busch moves into second place in the playoff points with 20 behind Martin Truex Jr., who has 35.

Busch picked up where he left off, winning Stage 1 after capturing victories in both the Truck and Xfinity Series races earlier this week.

Busch picked up where he left off, winning Stage 1 after capturing victories in both the Truck and Xfinity Series races earlier this week. Rowdy engaged last week's winner Kyle Larson in a fierce battle after climbing up from a 19th starting position. The battle was for an extra playoff point that may prove to be critical down the line for the two drivers who are neck and neck in the standings. Larson led the most overall laps in the first stage.

Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson elected to stay out at the end of Stage 2 when the leaders pit under caution. Kenseth was able to hold off the seven-time champ en route to a mid-race victory and 10 critical regular season points. It was less of a gamble for Johnson, who was simply gunning for the extra playoff point that Kenseth wound up earning.

Championship contender Brad Keselowski suffered a major setback early when his No. 2 got a flat tire less than 10 laps into the race after starting 17th. The issue sunk Keselowski into a huge hole, putting him multiple laps down before even having a chance to compete.

Truex had pit problems of his own near the end of Stage 2. Truex pit under caution but had a loose tire that caused him to come back down to get it fixed. He was then penalized for the violation, forcing him to come down yet again. The penalty not only knocked the No. 78 from the top 10, but ended his hopes of winning the race or clinching the regular-season championship, at least this week.

Austin Dillon got a flat and wrecked his No. 3 car in a collision involving Jeffrey Earnhardt. Dillon's Chevrolet was totaled and had to be driven straight to the garage as a result. He hasn't been able to put much together since his win at Charlotte earlier this season.

Austin's brother Ty Dillon brought out two cautions. On the second, Chase Elliott spun out after a running in the top 10 most of the race. The No. 24 still hasn't clinched the playoffs via merit or wins and the accident only hurt his chances further. Dillon joined his brother in the garage after the crash.

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race results

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Erik Jones
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. Matt Kenseth
  5. Kurt Busch
  6. Ryan Newman
  7. Trevor Bayne
  8. Kevin Harvick
  9. Kyle Larson
  10. Ryan Blaney
  11. Jimmie Johnson
  12. Jamie McMurray
  13. Joey Logano
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  15. Daniel Suarez
  16. Paul Menard
  17. David Ragan
  18. Chase Elliott
  19. Clint Bowyer
  20. Michael McDowell
  21. Martin Truex Jr.
  22. AJ Allmendinger
  23. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  24. Kasey Kahne
  25. Danica Patrick
  26. Matt DiBenedetto
  27. Chris Buescher
  28. Corey LaJoie
  29. Brad Keselowski
  30. JJ Yeley
  31. Gray Gaulding
  32. BJ McLeod
  33. Cole Whitt
  34. Joey Gase
  35. Landon Cassill
  36. Ty Dillon
  37. Aric Almirola
  38. Reed Sorenson
  39. Austin Dillon
  40. Jeffrey Earnhardt

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

951

LEADER

4

2.

Kyle Busch

18

850

101

2

3.

Kyle Larson

42

845

106

3

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

824

127

1

5.

Denny Hamlin

11

753

198

1

6.

Brad Keselowski

2

728

223

2

7.

Chase Elliott

24

711

240

0

8.

Matt Kenseth

20

703

248

0

9.

Jamie McMurray

1

700

251

0

10.

Clint Bowyer

14

642

309

0

11.

Jimmie Johnson

48

628

323

3

12.

Ryan Blaney

21

623

328

1

13.

Kurt Busch

41

586

365

1

14.

Joey Logano

22

583

368

1

15.

Ryan Newman

31

574

377

1

16.

Erik Jones

77

574

377

0

