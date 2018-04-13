NASCAR at Bristol starting lineup, TV schedule, time, live stream: Kyle Busch wins pole for Food City 500

It's Bristol, Baby! The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to The World's Fastest Half-Mile for some short-track racing on Sunday as drivers look to join last week's winner Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon in the playoffs.

Busch will start Sunday's race from the pole, after qualifying a tick faster than his brother Kurt Busch. Harvick will be forced to start the race from the rear after crashing during a practice session on Friday.

Starting lineup for the Food City 500

Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Paul Menard Alex Bowman Michael McDowell Joey Logano William Byron Daniel Suarez Erik Jones Clint Bowyer Kasey Kahne Chase Elliott Jimmie Johnson AJ Allmendinger Aric Almirola Darrell Wallace Jr. Austin Dillon Chris Buescher David Ragan Matt DiBenedetto Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr. Ross Chastain Gray Gaulding Landon Cassill Ryan Newman Jamie McMurray Ty Dillon Trevor Bayne Corey LaJoie DJ Kennington Reed Sorenson Harrison Rhodes Chad Finchum Kevin Harvick

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, April 15

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 125

Stage 2: Ends on lap 250

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

*qualifying is scheduled for Friday at 4:45pm ET

Here's a look at some of the top storylines we're following ahead of the big weekend:

Busch brothers seek continued success at Bristol

Kyle Busch is hoping for a second-straight win at Bristol USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 driver is hoping to keep his momentum going after taking the checkered flag at Texas. Good news for him, the last time there was a Cup Series race at Bristol, Busch won that one as well. He has the opportunity not only to go back-to-back this season on Sunday, but at the track, too.

Rowdy is no stranger to Thunder Valley, taking the checkered flag six times there over the course of his career. Older brother Kurt Busch is no slouch, either, making five trips to Victory Lane. Kurt's last win, however, did come over a decade ago in 2006 but he does have momentum coming off a seventh-place showing at Martinsville.

Former Cup champs look to clinch their spot in the playoffs

USA TODAY Sports

We mentioned two former Cup Series champions in the Busch brothers, but now let's focus on some others. Kevin Harvick is already into the playoffs thanks to his three wins early in the season, but don't be surprised if he adds another on Sunday. Harvick has won at Bristol in the past and evidently after last week it's going to take more than a few penalties and pit stops to keep him out of Victory Lane.

That brings us to Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson. Each former champion has had their fair share of success at The Bullring, as they both boast two wins a piece in the past decade. Keselowski's trophies actually came back-to-back in fall of 2011 and spring of 2012. He's the last driver to accomplish the feat.

Fords have been strong all season, especially the Team Penske Fusions and despite having three drivers (Logano, Keselowski, Blaney) in the top seven in points, they have yet to send a driver to Victory Lane. Keselowski could very well be the first to punch his ticket on Sunday.

As for Johnson, he's one of the winningest drivers on short tracks over the past five years. Retired(?) driver Carl Edwards has the most with three, whereas Johnson, Logano and Kurt Busch have two. The No. 48 driver has an average finish of 13.66 at the track, so expect the seven-time champion to be in the mix on Sunday.

Can the young guns get it done?

USA TODAY Sports

After Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500, there was optimism that NASCAR's youth movement would be making consistent trips to Victory Lane, but that simply hasn't been the case. In fact, Dillon is the only driver under the age of 32 to win this season.

One of the more likely young candidates to win on Sunday is 22-year-old Erik Jones. The No. 20 driver is coming off his best finish of the season last week at Texas, when he crossed the finish line in fourth. In his last race at Bristol, he won the pole and led a race-high 260 laps before inevitably finishing second to current teammate Kyle Busch. Jones also won both the 2016 and 2017 Bristol spring Xfinity Series races.

22-year-old Chase Elliott is going to have a hard time finding Victory Lane after his crew chief Alan Gustafson was suspended for a violation last week at Texas. However, he does have an average finish of 11 to go along with two top-10 finishes in his career.

Ryan Blaney, on the other hand, could surprise. We mentioned him earlier as a Penske driver high in the points, third to be exact. Despite a poor average finish of 22.2, SportsLine seems to believe that Blaney can surprise at 18 to 1 odds. The prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, loves the 24-year-old and has led to over $1-million in earnings. Trust it.