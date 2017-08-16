NASCAR at Bristol: TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths, standings

Martin Truex Jr. could clinch the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season title Saturday night

NASCAR heads to Tennessee for night races in all three major series this week. And with just three races remaining before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, a handful of notable drivers will be looking to clinch their shot at the title with a win Saturday night.

Three of those drivers have won at the short track before -- Matt Kenseth, 2016 Cup championship runner-up Joey Logano and of course NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. As far as bubble drivers go, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Kenseth are in on merit but no spot is safe without a win. Logano and Clint Bowyer are outside the playoffs currently. Bowyer has finished in the top 10 in three of his past four Bristol races and will look for continued success this weekend.

As for Junior, this could very well be his night. The No. 88 driver has finished in the top 10 in 16 of his 34 career starts on the short track in addition to a checkered flag in 2004. Saturday night will be his final start at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he'll be honored in many ways including a pre-race salute, collector card giveaways at the gates and a commemorative program for attendees.

Another Jr. that can make waves this weekend is Martin Truex. The No. 78 team is very close to a regular-season championship and could clinch Saturday. Truex currently has a 129-point lead over second-place Kyle Larson and if he leaves Bristol with 121-point lead, he will be guaranteed the championship (unless he suffers major penalties from NASCAR).

Why is that important? Well, the regular-season champ earns an additional 15 playoff points toward the Cup championship. Truex already has 35 playoff points in comparison to Larson's 18 and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson's 16.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Aug. 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 125
Stage 2: Ends on lap 250
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Friday, Aug. 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 300 laps/159.9 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 85
Stage 2: Ends on lap 170
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 300
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/106.6 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 55
Stage 2: Ends on lap 110
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports GO

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

PLAYOFF POINTS

STAGE WINS

RACE WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

35

15

4

2.

Kyle Larson

42

18

3

3

3.

Jimmie Johnson

48

16

1

3

4.

Kyle Busch

18

14

9

1

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

14

4

2

6.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

10

0

2

7.

Ryan Blaney

21

8

3

1

8.

Kevin Harvick

4

8

3

1

9.

Denny Hamlin

11

7

2

1

10.

Kurt Busch

41

5

0

1

11.

Ryan Newman

31

5

0

1

12.

Austin Dillon

3

5

0

1

13.

Kasey Kahne

5

5

0

1

14.

Chase Elliott

24

2

2

0

15.

Matt Kenseth

20

2

2

0

16.

Clint Bowyer

14

1

1

0

17.

Daniel Suarez

19

1

1

0

18.

Joey Logano

22

1

1

1

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

933

LEADER

4

2.

Kyle Larson

42

804

129

3

3.

Kyle Busch

18

797

136

1

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

787

146

1

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

720

213

2

6.

Denny Hamlin

11

710

223

1

7.

Chase Elliott

24

685

248

0

8.

Jamie McMurray

1

675

258

0

9.

Matt Kenseth

20

654

279

0

10.

Clint Bowyer

14

623

310

0

11.

Jimmie Johnson

48

592

341

3

12.

Ryan Blaney

21

592

341

1

13.

Joey Logano

22

556

377

1

14.

Kurt Busch

41

554

379

1

15.

Ryan Newman

31

536

397

1

16.

Erik Jones

77

524

409

0

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)
Darlington: Kenseth
Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)

