NASCAR at Bristol: TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths, standings

NASCAR heads to Tennessee for night races in all three major series this week. And with just three races remaining before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, a handful of notable drivers will be looking to clinch their shot at the title with a win Saturday night.

Three of those drivers have won at the short track before -- Matt Kenseth, 2016 Cup championship runner-up Joey Logano and of course NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. As far as bubble drivers go, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Kenseth are in on merit but no spot is safe without a win. Logano and Clint Bowyer are outside the playoffs currently. Bowyer has finished in the top 10 in three of his past four Bristol races and will look for continued success this weekend.

As for Junior, this could very well be his night. The No. 88 driver has finished in the top 10 in 16 of his 34 career starts on the short track in addition to a checkered flag in 2004. Saturday night will be his final start at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he'll be honored in many ways including a pre-race salute, collector card giveaways at the gates and a commemorative program for attendees.

Another Jr. that can make waves this weekend is Martin Truex. The No. 78 team is very close to a regular-season championship and could clinch Saturday. Truex currently has a 129-point lead over second-place Kyle Larson and if he leaves Bristol with 121-point lead, he will be guaranteed the championship (unless he suffers major penalties from NASCAR).

Why is that important? Well, the regular-season champ earns an additional 15 playoff points toward the Cup championship. Truex already has 35 playoff points in comparison to Larson's 18 and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson's 16.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 125

Stage 2: Ends on lap 250

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: Friday, Aug. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 300 laps/159.9 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 85

Stage 2: Ends on lap 170

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 300

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/106.6 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 55

Stage 2: Ends on lap 110

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports GO

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points

POSITION DRIVER CAR # PLAYOFF POINTS STAGE WINS RACE WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 35 15 4 2. Kyle Larson 42 18 3 3 3. Jimmie Johnson 48 16 1 3 4. Kyle Busch 18 14 9 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 14 4 2 6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 10 0 2 7. Ryan Blaney 21 8 3 1 8. Kevin Harvick 4 8 3 1 9. Denny Hamlin 11 7 2 1 10. Kurt Busch 41 5 0 1 11. Ryan Newman 31 5 0 1 12. Austin Dillon 3 5 0 1 13. Kasey Kahne 5 5 0 1 14. Chase Elliott 24 2 2 0 15. Matt Kenseth 20 2 2 0 16. Clint Bowyer 14 1 1 0 17. Daniel Suarez 19 1 1 0 18. Joey Logano 22 1 1 1

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 933 LEADER 4 2. Kyle Larson 42 804 129 3 3. Kyle Busch 18 797 136 1 4. Kevin Harvick 4 787 146 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 720 213 2 6. Denny Hamlin 11 710 223 1 7. Chase Elliott 24 685 248 0 8. Jamie McMurray 1 675 258 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 654 279 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 623 310 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 592 341 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 592 341 1 13. Joey Logano 22 556 377 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 554 379 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 536 397 1 16. Erik Jones 77 524 409 0

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)

Darlington: Kenseth

Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)