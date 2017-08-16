NASCAR at Bristol: TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths, standings
Martin Truex Jr. could clinch the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season title Saturday night
NASCAR heads to Tennessee for night races in all three major series this week. And with just three races remaining before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, a handful of notable drivers will be looking to clinch their shot at the title with a win Saturday night.
Three of those drivers have won at the short track before -- Matt Kenseth, 2016 Cup championship runner-up Joey Logano and of course NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. As far as bubble drivers go, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Kenseth are in on merit but no spot is safe without a win. Logano and Clint Bowyer are outside the playoffs currently. Bowyer has finished in the top 10 in three of his past four Bristol races and will look for continued success this weekend.
As for Junior, this could very well be his night. The No. 88 driver has finished in the top 10 in 16 of his 34 career starts on the short track in addition to a checkered flag in 2004. Saturday night will be his final start at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he'll be honored in many ways including a pre-race salute, collector card giveaways at the gates and a commemorative program for attendees.
Another Jr. that can make waves this weekend is Martin Truex. The No. 78 team is very close to a regular-season championship and could clinch Saturday. Truex currently has a 129-point lead over second-place Kyle Larson and if he leaves Bristol with 121-point lead, he will be guaranteed the championship (unless he suffers major penalties from NASCAR).
Why is that important? Well, the regular-season champ earns an additional 15 playoff points toward the Cup championship. Truex already has 35 playoff points in comparison to Larson's 18 and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson's 16.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Aug. 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 125
Stage 2: Ends on lap 250
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Friday, Aug. 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 300 laps/159.9 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 85
Stage 2: Ends on lap 170
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 300
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/106.6 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 55
Stage 2: Ends on lap 110
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports GO
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
PLAYOFF POINTS
STAGE WINS
RACE WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
35
15
4
2.
Kyle Larson
42
18
3
3
3.
Jimmie Johnson
48
16
1
3
4.
Kyle Busch
18
14
9
1
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
14
4
2
6.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
10
0
2
7.
Ryan Blaney
21
8
3
1
8.
Kevin Harvick
4
8
3
1
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
7
2
1
10.
Kurt Busch
41
5
0
1
11.
Ryan Newman
31
5
0
1
12.
Austin Dillon
3
5
0
1
13.
Kasey Kahne
5
5
0
1
14.
Chase Elliott
24
2
2
0
15.
Matt Kenseth
20
2
2
0
16.
Clint Bowyer
14
1
1
0
17.
Daniel Suarez
19
1
1
0
18.
Joey Logano
22
1
1
1
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
933
LEADER
4
2.
Kyle Larson
42
804
129
3
3.
Kyle Busch
18
797
136
1
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
787
146
1
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
720
213
2
6.
Denny Hamlin
11
710
223
1
7.
Chase Elliott
24
685
248
0
8.
Jamie McMurray
1
675
258
0
9.
Matt Kenseth
20
654
279
0
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
623
310
0
11.
Jimmie Johnson
48
592
341
3
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
592
341
1
13.
Joey Logano
22
556
377
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
554
379
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
536
397
1
16.
Erik Jones
77
524
409
0
