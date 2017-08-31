NASCAR at Darlington: TV schedule, live stream, playoff points, stage lengths

Martin Truex Jr. will look to repeat at the track while clinching the regular season title

After a week off, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the first of two remaining races before the playoffs begin. All eyes will be on the bubble drivers like Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth as well as rookies Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez. 

Elliott is currently the first in on merit  and will look to clinch a championship spot in his final season in the No. 24 before eventually moving to his father's historic No. 9 next season. Kenseth is the only winless driver to cruise to Victory Lane at Darlington, but take that with a grain of salt. Over the past decade we've seen 11-straight different winners at the track, including Martin Truex Jr. last season. In addition to attempting to go back-to-back, Truex will also be focusing on clinching a regular season title Sunday. While he currently has a 101-point lead over Kyle Busch, Truex will need just a 61-point lead over second place when the race concludes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his final start at the track this weekend. In 21 career starts, Junior has an average finish of 14 as well as three consecutive top-10 finishes. His father had nine victories at the track over the course of his legendary career.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500

Location: Darlington Raceway
Date: Sunday, September 3
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Length: 367 laps/501.3 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 100
Stage 2: Ends on lap 200
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 367
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Help a Hero 200

Location: Darlington Raceway
Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Length: 147 laps/200.8 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 147
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250

Location: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Date: Sunday, September 3
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 64 laps/157.37 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 20
Stage 2: Ends on lap 40
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 64
TV: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports GO

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

951

LEADER

4

2.

Kyle Busch

18

850

101

2

3.

Kyle Larson

42

845

106

3

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

824

127

1

5.

Denny Hamlin

11

753

198

1

6.

Brad Keselowski

2

728

223

2

7.

Chase Elliott

24

711

240

0

8.

Matt Kenseth

20

703

248

0

9.

Jamie McMurray

1

700

251

0

10.

Clint Bowyer

14

642

309

0

11.

Jimmie Johnson

48

628

323

3

12.

Ryan Blaney

21

623

328

1

13.

Kurt Busch

41

586

365

1

14.

Joey Logano

22

583

368

1

15.

Ryan Newman

31

574

377

1

16.

Erik Jones

77

574

377

0

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff point totals

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

PLAYOFF POINTS

STAGE WINS

RACE WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

35

15

4

2.

Kyle Busch

18

20

10

2

3.

Kyle Larson

42

18

3

3

4.

Jimmie Johnson

48

16

1

3

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

14

4

2

6.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

10

0

2

7.

Ryan Blaney

21

8

3

1

8.

Kevin Harvick

4

8

3

1

9.

Denny Hamlin

11

7

2

1

10.

Kurt Busch

41

5

0

1

11.

Ryan Newman

31

5

0

1

12.

Austin Dillon

3

5

0

1

13.

Kasey Kahne

5

5

0

1

14.

Matt Kenseth

20

3

3

0

15.

Chase Elliott

24

2

2

0

16.

Clint Bowyer

14

1

1

0

17.

Daniel Suarez

19

1

1

0

18.

Joey Logano

22

1

1

0

