NASCAR at Darlington: TV schedule, live stream, playoff points, stage lengths
Martin Truex Jr. will look to repeat at the track while clinching the regular season title
After a week off, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the first of two remaining races before the playoffs begin. All eyes will be on the bubble drivers like Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth as well as rookies Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez.
Elliott is currently the first in on merit and will look to clinch a championship spot in his final season in the No. 24 before eventually moving to his father's historic No. 9 next season. Kenseth is the only winless driver to cruise to Victory Lane at Darlington, but take that with a grain of salt. Over the past decade we've seen 11-straight different winners at the track, including Martin Truex Jr. last season. In addition to attempting to go back-to-back, Truex will also be focusing on clinching a regular season title Sunday. While he currently has a 101-point lead over Kyle Busch, Truex will need just a 61-point lead over second place when the race concludes.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his final start at the track this weekend. In 21 career starts, Junior has an average finish of 14 as well as three consecutive top-10 finishes. His father had nine victories at the track over the course of his legendary career.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500
Location: Darlington Raceway
Date: Sunday, September 3
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Length: 367 laps/501.3 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 100
Stage 2: Ends on lap 200
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 367
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Help a Hero 200
Location: Darlington Raceway
Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Length: 147 laps/200.8 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 147
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250
Location: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Date: Sunday, September 3
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 64 laps/157.37 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 20
Stage 2: Ends on lap 40
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 64
TV: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports GO
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
951
LEADER
4
2.
Kyle Busch
18
850
101
2
3.
Kyle Larson
42
845
106
3
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
824
127
1
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
753
198
1
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
728
223
2
7.
Chase Elliott
24
711
240
0
8.
Matt Kenseth
20
703
248
0
9.
Jamie McMurray
1
700
251
0
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
642
309
0
11.
Jimmie Johnson
48
628
323
3
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
623
328
1
13.
Kurt Busch
41
586
365
1
14.
Joey Logano
22
583
368
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
574
377
1
16.
Erik Jones
77
574
377
0
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff point totals
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
PLAYOFF POINTS
STAGE WINS
RACE WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
35
15
4
2.
Kyle Busch
18
20
10
2
3.
Kyle Larson
42
18
3
3
4.
Jimmie Johnson
48
16
1
3
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
14
4
2
6.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
10
0
2
7.
Ryan Blaney
21
8
3
1
8.
Kevin Harvick
4
8
3
1
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
7
2
1
10.
Kurt Busch
41
5
0
1
11.
Ryan Newman
31
5
0
1
12.
Austin Dillon
3
5
0
1
13.
Kasey Kahne
5
5
0
1
14.
Matt Kenseth
20
3
3
0
15.
Chase Elliott
24
2
2
0
16.
Clint Bowyer
14
1
1
0
17.
Daniel Suarez
19
1
1
0
18.
Joey Logano
22
1
1
0
