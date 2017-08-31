NASCAR at Darlington: TV schedule, live stream, playoff points, stage lengths

After a week off, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the first of two remaining races before the playoffs begin. All eyes will be on the bubble drivers like Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth as well as rookies Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez.

Elliott is currently the first in on merit and will look to clinch a championship spot in his final season in the No. 24 before eventually moving to his father's historic No. 9 next season. Kenseth is the only winless driver to cruise to Victory Lane at Darlington, but take that with a grain of salt. Over the past decade we've seen 11-straight different winners at the track, including Martin Truex Jr. last season. In addition to attempting to go back-to-back, Truex will also be focusing on clinching a regular season title Sunday. While he currently has a 101-point lead over Kyle Busch, Truex will need just a 61-point lead over second place when the race concludes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his final start at the track this weekend. In 21 career starts, Junior has an average finish of 14 as well as three consecutive top-10 finishes. His father had nine victories at the track over the course of his legendary career.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500

Location: Darlington Raceway

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Length: 367 laps/501.3 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on lap 200

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 367

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Help a Hero 200

Location: Darlington Raceway

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 147 laps/200.8 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 45

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 147

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250

Location: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 64 laps/157.37 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 20

Stage 2: Ends on lap 40

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 64

TV: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 951 LEADER 4 2. Kyle Busch 18 850 101 2 3. Kyle Larson 42 845 106 3 4. Kevin Harvick 4 824 127 1 5. Denny Hamlin 11 753 198 1 6. Brad Keselowski 2 728 223 2 7. Chase Elliott 24 711 240 0 8. Matt Kenseth 20 703 248 0 9. Jamie McMurray 1 700 251 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 642 309 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 628 323 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 623 328 1 13. Kurt Busch 41 586 365 1 14. Joey Logano 22 583 368 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 574 377 1 16. Erik Jones 77 574 377 0

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff point totals