NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: TV schedule, live stream, Brickyard race info, drivers, standings
Kyle Busch returns to the scene of his last victory as he looks to clinch the NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for races in both the Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series. All eyes will be on Kyle Busch when he goes for his third straight win at the Brickyard.
The No. 18 hasn't been to Victory Lance since this race last year and despite being the first winless driver into the playoffs at the moment, Busch could clinch Sunday with a checkered flag. He has won at least one race every season since he began driving full-time at the Cup level in 2005.
Jimmie Johnson will be looking to tie Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip for fourth all-time in wins Sunday as he pursues his 84th career victory. The No. 48's four checkered flags at Indy leads all active drivers. Johnson also owns six top fives, seven top 10s and an average finish of 14.6 at the Brickyard.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is winless in his career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and has an average finish of 18.81 over 20 races. His best finish was fourth in 2012. Junior's late-father won at the track in 1995.
Johnson and Earnhardt Jr.'s former Hendrick Motorsports teammate and legendary four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon will serve as the pace car driver. Gordon is ahead of Johnson at third on the all-time wins list with 93.
Track Info
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Track length: 2.5 miles
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 3:30 p.m ET
Length: 100 laps/250 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 30
Stage 2: Ends on lap 60
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 100
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 entry list
AJ Allmendinger
Austin Dillon
BJ McLeod
Brad Keselowski
Carl Long
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Whitt
Corey LaJoie
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Danica Patrick
Daniel Suarez
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Gray Gaulding
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
JJ Yeley
Joey Gase
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Reed Sorenson
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Ryan Sieg
Trevor Bayne
BOLD - denotes driver that has won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
758
LEADER
3
2.
Kyle Larson
42
720
38
2
3.
Kyle Busch
18
650
108
0
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
639
119
1
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
589
169
1
6.
Chase Elliott
24
587
171
0
7.
Jamie McMurray
1
572
186
0
8.
Brad Keselowski
2
564
194
2
9.
Jimmie Johnson
48
552
206
3
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
526
-232
0
11.
Matt Kenseth
20
524
234
0
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
486
272
1
13.
Joey Logano
22
472
286
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
455
303
1
15.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
441
317
2
16.
Ryan Newman
31
428
330
1
Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks
Indianapolis: Kyle Busch, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard
Pocono: Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher
Watkins Glen: Kyle Busch, A.J. Allmendinger
Michigan: Kyle Busch, Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth, Kahne
Bristol: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne
Darlington: Kyle Busch, Kenseth
Richmond: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne
Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 9/2
- Kyle Busch 5/1
- Jimmie Johnson 6/1
- Brad Keselowski 6/1
- Kevin Harvick 7/1
- Kyle Larson 7/1
- Joey Logano 10/1
- Chase Elliott 14/1
- Denny Hamlin 20/1
- Ryan Blaney 20/1
- Matt Kenseth 25/1
- Clint Bowyer 33/1
- Kurt Busch 40/1
- Jamie McMurray 50/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50/1
- Erik Jones 66/1
- Austin Dillon 66/1
- Ryan Newman 66/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1
- Kasey Kahne 100/1
- Daniel Suarez 100/1
- Danica Patrick 500/1
