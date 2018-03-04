NASCAR at Las Vegas LIVE updates: Pennzoil 400 start time, results, highlights, odds, TV channel, stream

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads out west to Las Vegas on Sunday for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, the third race of the 2018 season. Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick have already clinched their playoff spots, but who's going to hit it big in Vegas?

One driver with high hopes of clinching a spot Sunday is 2017 Cup champ and defending track winner Martin Truex Jr. Not only did Truex win the race last year, but he swept all three stages as well. He's the only driver ever to do it, and a repeat performance would help build on his current position of seventh in the standings.

Another champion looking to bolster his playoff hopes on Sunday is seven-time title winner Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 driver is the last to win consecutive races at Las Vegas, taking the checkered flag three straight times from 2005 to 2007. He also won the race in 2010. However, 2018 has not been a hot start for Johnson, who has been plagued by crashes to start the season. Johnson enters the race 35th in the standings.

It wouldn't be a Las Vegas trip without talking about the hometown drivers either. Kyle and Kurt Busch always show up to compete at the 1.5-mile track. Both own a pair of pole positions, and Kyle has two top-five finishes in his last four starts. As for Kurt, his best finish in the race is third and he has only had two top-10s in his last 11 races there.

This season is all about the next generation of NASCAR and one of those next-gen drivers to look out for on Sunday is Cole Custer. The 20-year-old will be making his Cup Series debut for Rick Ware Racing, driving the No. 51 Ford Fusion that Justin Marks earned 12th-place in at Daytona. Custer won the 2017 Xfinity Series closer at Homestead-Miami Speedway last season and has won twice in the Truck Series.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, March 4

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: Fox

TV: Fox

Starting lineup for the 2018 NASCAR Pennzoil 400



Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Kurt Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Brad Keselowski Erik Jones Joey Logano Clint Bowyer Paul Menard Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson Michael McDowell Austin Dillon William Byron Daniel Suarez Denny Hamlin Alex Bowman Kasey Kahne Jamie McMurray David Ragan Trevor Bayne Ryan Newman Darrell Wallace Jr. AJ Allmendinger Chris Buescher Aric Almirola Cole Custer Ty Dillon Matt DiBenedetto Ross Chastain Cole Whitt Gray Gaulding Jeffrey Earnhardt Joey Gase

Odds to win the 2018 NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race per VegasInsider.com

Kevin Harvick 5/1

Brad Keselowski 6/1

Martin Truex Jr. 6/1

Kyle Busch 13/2

Kyle Larson 7/1

Chase Elliott 10/1

Joey Logano 12/1

Jimmie Johnson 12/1

Denny Hamlin 16/1

Ryan Blaney 20/1

Clint Bowyer 20/1

Kurt Busch 25/1

Erik Jones 33/1

Aric Almirola 33/1

Daniel Suarez 50/1

Paul Menard 66/1

Alex Bowman 80/1

Ryan Newman 80/1

Jamie McMurray 100/1

Austin Dillon 100/1

William Byron 100/1

Kasey Kahne 150/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200/1

Trevor Bayne 200/1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 200/1

Ty Dillon 200/1

Chris Buescher 200/1

AJ Allmendinger 200/1

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

BOLD - indicates the driver has clinched a spot in the playoffs