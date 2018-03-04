NASCAR at Las Vegas results, standings: Kevin Harvick wins second straight race

Kevin Harvick won his second straight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, dominating the field at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win matches his total from last season, when Harvick went to the Championship 4.

With the win, Harvick earns his 39th Cup checkered flag and becomes the fourth driver in NASCAR history to win 100 races in the top three series. He joins Richard Petty (200 Cup wins), Kyle Busch (183 wins over three series) and David Pearson (106 in Cup and Xfinity). Harvick now also has the most wins of any driver for Stewart-Haas Racing.

The No. 4 led 209 of the 267 laps on his journey back to Victory Lane, one week after doing it at Atlanta.. Harvick also swept the stages, giving him three stage wins on the season. Last season, Harvick only reeled in six green-and-white checkered flags in comparison to Martin Truex Jr.'s 19 and Kyle Busch's 14.

Harvick was the Vegas favorite to win the race.

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Pennzoil 400 results

Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Erik Jones Paul Menard Aric Almirola Ryan Newman Jimmie Johnson Austin Dillon Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chris Buescher Alex Bowman Denny Hamlin Clint Bowyer Kasey Kahne Trevor Bayne Darrell Wallace Jr. Matt DiBenedetto David Ragan Ty Dillon Cole Custer Daniel Suarez William Byron Cole Whitt Ross Chastain AJ Allmendinger Jeffrey Earnhardt Joey Gase Gray Gaulding Chase Elliott Kurt Busch Jamie McMurray Michael McDowell

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Kevin Harvick 4 135 LEADER 2 2. Joey Logano 22 132 -3 0 3. Ryan Blaney 12 131 -4 0 4. Martin Truex Jr. 78 115 -20 0 5. Kyle Busch 18 104 -31 0 6. Kyle Larson 42 104 -31 0 7. Brad Keselowski 2 99 -36 0 8. Denny Hamlin 11 97 -38 0 9. Paul Menard 21 96 -39 0 10. Austin Dillon 3 94 -41 1 11. Clint Bowyer 14 93 -42 0 12. Aric Almirola 10 93 -42 0 13. Kurt Busch 41 77 -58 0 14. Ryan Newman 31 75 -60 0 15. Darrell Wallace Jr. 43 68 -67 0 16. Chris Buescher 37 67 -68 0

Stage 1: Harvick sets the pace



Ryan Blaney led the first lap after starting on the pole but was passed by last week's winner Kevin Harvick on the second. 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. passed Blaney for second 20 laps into the race while Harvick continued to extend his lead.

Similarly to how he drove at Atlanta, Harvick set blistering speeds in Stage 1, lapping the likes of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and his rookie Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Truex got green flag pit stops going just about 40 laps into the race. Harvick pit from the lead shortly after. Despite attempts from Johnson and Byron to stay out in hopes of a caution, Harvick cycled back to the lead on fresh tires before they could get a yellow.

No one got close to Harvick as only 15 cars finished the stage on the lead lap. The No. 4 built nearly a five-second lead on second-place Truex.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Martin Truex Jr. (9 points) Kyle Larson (8 points) Ryan Blaney (7 points) Joey Logano (6 points) Brad Keselowski (5 points) Kurt Busch (4 points) Chase Elliott (3 points) Kyle Busch (2 points) Paul Menard (1 point)

Stage 2: Harvick continues to dominate

Not much changed at the start of Stage 2, as Harvick built a strong lead to start. Michael McDowell had to bring his car into the garage around 25 laps in for engine issues. McDowell was having another solid race before the issue and entered Sunday at 15th in the standings.

The Team Penske cars got green flag pit stops going again 40 laps into the stage. Denny Hamlin was penalized for entering pit road too fast. Jimmie Johnson nearly missed pit road on his way in but other than that it was generally smooth runnings for the field as Harvick recycled to the lead rather easily.

Again, no one even got close to Harvick as he closed out the stage with a massive lead.

Stage 2 results

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Ryan Blaney (9 points) Kyle Larson (8 points) Joey Logano (7 points) Kyle Busch (6 points) Brad Keselowski (5 points) Martin Truex Jr. (4 points) Kurt Busch (3 points) Chase Elliott (2 points) Paul Menard (1 point)

Final Stage:

A solid pit stop after Stage 2 put Joey Logano in the lead for the start of the Final Stage. Harvick lost a few spots on pit road and fell back to fifth on the restart. As Harvick attempted to climb towards the front, Jamie McMurray hit the wall and brought out the first contact-related caution of the day. The 2017 NASCAR Playoffs contender, McMurray, had to bring his car to the garage.

Truex stayed out and led the field to green on the restart but was quickly passed by Logano and Harvick. Right before Truex fell to the back of the field, Kurt Busch went spinning and took out Chase Elliott in the process. It appeared Busch's No. 41 just got loose while Elliott was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

After an extended period of time under yellow, Logano led the field back to green but was quickly passed by Harvick who again began building a large lead. As Harvick continued on cruise control, Keselowski brought his car down pit road to begin green flag stops. Harvick and the leaders followed a few laps later.

The green flag pit stops were once again clean with Harvick resurfacing as the race leader in front of Keselowski and Blaney. Kyle Busch began making a run towards the front with 20 to go, taking second from Keselowski while Harvick continued to lead. Busch made a little time on Harvick towards the end, but it didn't prove to be enough.