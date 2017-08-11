NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, live stream, qualifying results, stage lengths, standings

Slumping Kyle Larson looks to rebound with his third straight win at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend with just four races remaining in the Cup Series regular season. While drivers like last week's winner Martin Truex Jr. and June Michigan winner Kyle Larson look to add more playoff points, there is a handful of notably popular drivers on the circuit who have yet to clinch a shot at a title.

One of those is NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be going for his first win of the season Sunday after finishing last at Watkins Glen. Fortunately for Junior, he has two wins, eight top fives, 15 top 10s and a career 15.6 average finish at Michigan. Even if Earnhardt can't pull off a win this week, he has wins at both upcoming tracks, Bristol and Richmond.

Another driver on the outside of the playoffs looking in is Michigan native Erik Jones. Jones has been impressive enough to earn a spot in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota next season and finished 13th in his lone Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the Wolverine State earlier this season. While he's not necessarily the favorite to make the playoffs, Jones could play spoiler to guys currently in on merit alone like Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray.

Brad Keselowski is the other Michigan native looking for a win in his home state. He'll have a good shot after winning the pole. The 2012 NASCAR Cup champion hails from Rochester Hills and has five top fives, eight top 10s and a 12.6 average finish with no wins at Michigan. He will line up on the front row Sunday alongside Joey Logano, who desperately needs a win.

Pure Michigan 400 qualifying results

  1. Brad Keselowski
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Kevin Harvick
  4. Matt Kenseth
  5. Chase Elliott
  6. Kyle Busch
  7. Jamie McMurray
  8. Erik Jones
  9. Kyle Larson
  10. Denny Hamlin
  11. Clint Bowyer
  12. Ryan Blaney
  13. Martin Truex Jr.
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  15. Kurt Busch
  16. Daniel Suarez
  17. Austin Dillon
  18. Danica Patrick
  19. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  20. Chris Buescher
  21. Trevor Bayne
  22. Jimmie Johnson
  23. Kasey Kahne
  24. Aric Almirola
  25. Ryan Newman
  26. Michael McDowell
  27. Matt DiBenedetto
  28. David Ragan
  29. AJ Allmendinger
  30. Paul Menard
  31. Cole Whitt
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Ty Dillon
  34. Corey LaJoie
  35. Brett Moffitt
  36. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  37. Derrike Cope
  38. Reed Sorenson
  39. BJ McLeod

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

Location: Michigan International Speedway
Date: Sunday, Aug. 13
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mid-Ohio Challenge

Location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Length: 75 laps/169.35 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 20
Stage 2: Ends on lap 40
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 75
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App 

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTI Printing 200

Location: Michigan International Speedway
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Length: 100 laps/200 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 30
Stage 2: Ends on lap 60
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 100
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

881

LEADER

4

2.

Kyle Busch

18

765

116

1

3.

Kyle Larson

42

759

122

2

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

746

135

1

5.

Denny Hamlin

11

687

194

1

6.

Brad Keselowski

2

681

200

2

7.

Chase Elliott

24

648

233

0

8.

Jamie McMurray

1

643

238

0

9.

Matt Kenseth

20

637

244

0

10.

Clint Bowyer

14

609

272

0

11.

Jimmie Johnson

48

574

307

3

12.

Ryan Blaney

21

565

316

1

13.

Joey Logano

22

542

339

1

14.

Kurt Busch

41

528

353

1

15.

Daniel Suarez

19

508

373

0

16.

Ryan Newman

31

503

378

1

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Michigan: Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth
Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.
Darlington: Kenseth
Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories