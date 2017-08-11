NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, live stream, qualifying results, stage lengths, standings

NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend with just four races remaining in the Cup Series regular season. While drivers like last week's winner Martin Truex Jr. and June Michigan winner Kyle Larson look to add more playoff points, there is a handful of notably popular drivers on the circuit who have yet to clinch a shot at a title.

One of those is NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be going for his first win of the season Sunday after finishing last at Watkins Glen. Fortunately for Junior, he has two wins, eight top fives, 15 top 10s and a career 15.6 average finish at Michigan. Even if Earnhardt can't pull off a win this week, he has wins at both upcoming tracks, Bristol and Richmond.

I've had some incredible memories at @MISpeedway over the years. The wins in 2008 & 2012 with @TeamHendrick were very special! #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/CAkPEVHWPf — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 9, 2017

Another driver on the outside of the playoffs looking in is Michigan native Erik Jones. Jones has been impressive enough to earn a spot in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota next season and finished 13th in his lone Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the Wolverine State earlier this season. While he's not necessarily the favorite to make the playoffs, Jones could play spoiler to guys currently in on merit alone like Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray.

Brad Keselowski is the other Michigan native looking for a win in his home state. He'll have a good shot after winning the pole. The 2012 NASCAR Cup champion hails from Rochester Hills and has five top fives, eight top 10s and a 12.6 average finish with no wins at Michigan. He will line up on the front row Sunday alongside Joey Logano, who desperately needs a win.

Pure Michigan 400 qualifying results

Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth Chase Elliott Kyle Busch Jamie McMurray Erik Jones Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin Clint Bowyer Ryan Blaney Martin Truex Jr. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kurt Busch Daniel Suarez Austin Dillon Danica Patrick Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chris Buescher Trevor Bayne Jimmie Johnson Kasey Kahne Aric Almirola Ryan Newman Michael McDowell Matt DiBenedetto David Ragan AJ Allmendinger Paul Menard Cole Whitt Landon Cassill Ty Dillon Corey LaJoie Brett Moffitt Jeffrey Earnhardt Derrike Cope Reed Sorenson BJ McLeod

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

Location: Michigan International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Aug. 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mid-Ohio Challenge

Location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 75 laps/169.35 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 20

Stage 2: Ends on lap 40

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 75

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTI Printing 200

Location: Michigan International Speedway

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Length: 100 laps/200 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 30

Stage 2: Ends on lap 60

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 100

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 881 LEADER 4 2. Kyle Busch 18 765 116 1 3. Kyle Larson 42 759 122 2 4. Kevin Harvick 4 746 135 1 5. Denny Hamlin 11 687 194 1 6. Brad Keselowski 2 681 200 2 7. Chase Elliott 24 648 233 0 8. Jamie McMurray 1 643 238 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 637 244 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 609 272 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 574 307 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 565 316 1 13. Joey Logano 22 542 339 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 528 353 1 15. Daniel Suarez 19 508 373 0 16. Ryan Newman 31 503 378 1

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Michigan: Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.

Darlington: Kenseth

Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.