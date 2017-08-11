NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, live stream, qualifying results, stage lengths, standings
Slumping Kyle Larson looks to rebound with his third straight win at Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend with just four races remaining in the Cup Series regular season. While drivers like last week's winner Martin Truex Jr. and June Michigan winner Kyle Larson look to add more playoff points, there is a handful of notably popular drivers on the circuit who have yet to clinch a shot at a title.
One of those is NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be going for his first win of the season Sunday after finishing last at Watkins Glen. Fortunately for Junior, he has two wins, eight top fives, 15 top 10s and a career 15.6 average finish at Michigan. Even if Earnhardt can't pull off a win this week, he has wins at both upcoming tracks, Bristol and Richmond.
Another driver on the outside of the playoffs looking in is Michigan native Erik Jones. Jones has been impressive enough to earn a spot in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota next season and finished 13th in his lone Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the Wolverine State earlier this season. While he's not necessarily the favorite to make the playoffs, Jones could play spoiler to guys currently in on merit alone like Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray.
Brad Keselowski is the other Michigan native looking for a win in his home state. He'll have a good shot after winning the pole. The 2012 NASCAR Cup champion hails from Rochester Hills and has five top fives, eight top 10s and a 12.6 average finish with no wins at Michigan. He will line up on the front row Sunday alongside Joey Logano, who desperately needs a win.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400
Location: Michigan International Speedway
Date: Sunday, Aug. 13
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mid-Ohio Challenge
Location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Length: 75 laps/169.35 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 20
Stage 2: Ends on lap 40
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 75
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTI Printing 200
Location: Michigan International Speedway
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Length: 100 laps/200 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 30
Stage 2: Ends on lap 60
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 100
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
881
LEADER
4
2.
Kyle Busch
18
765
116
1
3.
Kyle Larson
42
759
122
2
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
746
135
1
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
687
194
1
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
681
200
2
7.
Chase Elliott
24
648
233
0
8.
Jamie McMurray
1
643
238
0
9.
Matt Kenseth
20
637
244
0
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
609
272
0
11.
Jimmie Johnson
48
574
307
3
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
565
316
1
13.
Joey Logano
22
542
339
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
528
353
1
15.
Daniel Suarez
19
508
373
0
16.
Ryan Newman
31
503
378
1
