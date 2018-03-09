NASCAR at Phoenix 2018 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Kevin Harvick, back Denny Hamlin

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on Sunday with the TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. Kevin Harvick is the Vegas favorite at 9/4 and gunning for his third straight victory. Before you make any kind of bet on NASCAR at Phoenix, you need to see what Micah Roberts has to say.

As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out NASCAR winners to his followers.

In the 2017 NASCAR playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That wasn't a fluke, either. In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15/1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40/1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

Two weeks ago, Roberts was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.

Last Sunday, Roberts again backed Harvick at the Pennzoil 400 despite three other drivers opening with the same odds. The result: Harvick led 214 laps and took the checkered flag.

One huge shocker: Despite winning the past two NASCAR races, Harvick, the monstrous favorite, barely cracks the top five.

"Harvick is the best ever on this track, but all eight of his wins came in a Chevrolet," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's also never won three straight races in his career."

Another shocker: Hamlin, despite going off at 15/1, makes a serious run at the title. In fact, Roberts says Hamlin will finish ahead of Harvick on Sunday.

Hamlin won this race in 2012 and, according to Roberts, "was incredible on these tracks: third place at Richmond in April, win at New Hampshire in July and fifth at Richmond in September. In the November Phoenix race, he led a race-high 193 laps until Chase Elliott settled a score which eliminated Hamlin from the playoffs with one race to go."

