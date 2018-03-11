NASCAR at Phoenix results, standings: Kevin Harvick wins third consecutive race

Harvick becomes the first driver since 2015 to win three races in a row

Kevin Harvick won his third consecutive race on Sunday, taking the checkered flag for the ninth time in his career at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. With the victory, Harvick becomes the ninth driver in NASCAR history to win nine or more times at a single track and the first to win three straight since Joey Logano in 2015.

The race was mostly dominated by Kyle Busch, who finished second but Kevin Harvick was able to snag the lead with nearly 20 laps to go and drive on to a victory. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. followed to round out the top five.

Harvick first took the No. 4 to Victory Lane this season at Atlanta, and went on to win at Las Vegas last week. His second of the three consecutive wins didn't count toward his playoff total, as the Stewart-Haas Racing team was penalized for a rear-window infraction.

Kyle Larson took the lead from pole-starter Martin Truex Jr. early in the race but was passed by Kyle Busch on Lap 58. Busch went on to win Stage 1 followed by Kevin Harvick, Larson, Denny Hamlin and Truex to round out the top five. 

Kurt Busch claimed Stage 2 via a one-lap shootout after staying out during the Lap 145 caution. The green-and-white checkered was Busch's second of the season. Brad Keselowski finished the stage second followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch and Michael McDowell. 

TicketGuardian 500 results

  1. Kevin Harvick
  2. Kyle Busch
  3. Chase Elliott
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Martin Truex Jr.
  6. Clint Bowyer
  7. Aric Almirola
  8. Daniel Suarez
  9. Erik Jones
  10. Kurt Busch
  11. Ryan Newman
  12. William Byron
  13. Alex Bowman
  14. Jimmie Johnson
  15. Brad Keselowski
  16. Ryan Blaney
  17. Austin Dillon
  18. Kyle Larson
  19. Joey Logano
  20. Trevor Bayne
  21. AJ Allmendinger
  22. David Ragan
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. Kasey Kahne
  25. Matt DiBenedetto
  26. Jamie McMurray
  27. Ross Chastain
  28. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  29. Chris Buescher
  30. Ty Dillon
  31. DJ Kennington
  32. Michael McDowell
  33. Timmy Hill
  34. Gray Gaulding
  35. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  36. Paul Menard
  37. Corey LaJoie

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Kevin Harvick

4

168

LEADER

3

2.

Kyle Busch

18

156

-12

0

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

156

-12

0

4.

Joey Logano

22

152

-16

0

5.

Ryan Blaney

12

152

-16

0

6.

Denny Hamlin

11

137

-31

0

7.

Brad Keselowski

2

134

-34

0

8.

Kyle Larson

42

131

-37

0

9.

Clint Boywer

14

125

-43

0

10.

Aric Almirola

10

123

-45

0

11.

Kurt Busch

41

117

-51

0

12.

Austin Dillon

3

114

-54

1

13.

Ryan Newman

31

101

-67

0

14.

Paul Menard

21

97

-71

0

15.

Erik Jones

20

93

-75

0

16.

Chase Elliott

9

91

-77

0

Larson went spinning in the second stage, but was able to stay on the track and continue to contend for a checkered flag. Before Larson's spin, he reported that the tires on his No. 42 Chevrolet were "shaking." Chris Buescher also brought out a caution when he hit the wall in the second stage.

Harvick snagged the lead early in the final stage but began to shuffle it with Hamlin and Kyle Busch with less than 100 laps to go. Amid the turbulence, Paul Menard went hard into the wall in Turn 2 and had to take his car into the garage.

Busch began to create some breathing room around 60 laps to go in the race while Harvick, Chase Elliott and Hamlin trailed in the distance. Green-flag stops began a few laps later with Elliott and Harvick coming in first while Busch stayed out. The No. 18 eventually came down pit road with 52 laps remaining. Keselowski and Ryan Newman stayed out as long as they could hoping for a caution but didn't get their wish.

After Newman and Keselowski came into the pits, Harvick cycled to the lead with nearly 20 to go as Kyle Busch trailed. The rest was history as Harvick drove on to win the race easily from that point.

