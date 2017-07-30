NASCAR at Pocono results: Kyle Busch clinches playoffs with first Pocono win

The drought is over.

Kyle Busch won his first race in over a year on Sunday at Pocono Raceway after starting from the pole. Busch passed Kevin Harvick with fewer than 20 laps to go and never looked back as he earned his first checkered flag at the Tricky Triangle.

The win locks the 2015 NASCAR champion into the playoffs. Prior to Sunday's race, Busch was the first winless driver in simply based on merit, but now he can begin focusing on winning the title as opposed to chasing a playoff spot. Busch was one of our picks to win on Sunday.

"I never thought this day would happen," said Busch, who gave Toyota its 100th Cup win since its 2007 debut on Sunday. "We've all been fighting all year long and just wasn't sure why," Busch said. "This is something I've been waiting for for a long, long time. It's been a frustrating year but an awesome day today."

The No. 18 has now won at 23 of the 24 active Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tracks. Busch has still yet to make a trip to Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race began with a huge first lap pile up started by Matt Kenseth. While Kenseth didn't sustain much damage, Aric Almirola was forced to bring his wrecked No. 43 into the garage as his day ended early. This of course was all following a record-14 caution day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week that included a similar wreck on the final lap.

Matt Kenseth goes for a slide! Collecting Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, and more! pic.twitter.com/NDqaJDN6Q9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 30, 2017

The rest of the race was relatively clean, with Busch edging out points leader Martin Truex Jr. in Stage 1 for his eighth mid-race win after leading 29 laps. Kenseth finished the stage on the lead lap despite the wreck. The No. 20 came into the pits late essentially sacrificing points for strategy. It paid off as Kenseth finished in the top 10.

Clint Bowyer earned 10 regular-season points as well as a playoff point after Truex Jr. pitted with three laps to go in Stage 2, handing the No. 14 it's first stage victory of the season. Had Truex Jr. stayed out he would have easily added his 15th mid-race win of the season. Regardless, the No. 78 is essentially a lock to start the playoffs in first place with a sizable lead.

Jimmie Johnson spun out early in Stage 2 after making contact with Hendrick Motorsports teammate and last week's winner Kasey Kahne in turn 3. The seven-time NASCAR champion already has three wins this year and is sitting solid in second place when the playoffs begin however, he has now crashed out of three of the past four races.

Our pick to win this week, Kyle Larson, lost his drive shaft on lap 70. Larson had to take his No. 42 into the garage for repairs but was able to return after going multiple laps down. He continued to battle issues with his car upon making his way back onto the track.

Joey Logano hurt his playoff chances yet again after qualifying in the top 10. The No. 22 got caught for speeding on pit road with less than 40 laps to go, then made the decision to add fuel while serving the penalty, which is against the rules. Logano was forced to come back and serve the penalty a second time. It is all but certain that last year's championship runner-up will need another victory to clinch a shot at the title.



Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 12th in his final race in Long Pond.

Overton's 400 results

Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer Daniel Suarez Erik Jones Matt Kenseth Chase Elliott Kasey Kahne Dale Earnhardt Jr. Kurt Busch Ryan Newman Danica Patrick Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ty Dillon Michael McDowell Paul Menard Trevor Bayne Austin Dillon David Ragan AJ Allmendinger Cole Whitt Corey LaJoie Jamie McMurray Joey Logano Chris Buescher Landon Cassill Ryan Blaney Gray Gaulding Stephen Leicht Kyle Larson Derrike Cope Jimmie Johnson Jeffrey Earnhardt Matt DiBenedetto Aric Almirola

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 823 LEADER 3 2. Kyle Larson 42 738 85 2 3. Kevin Harvick 4 726 97 1 4. Kyle Busch 18 723 100 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 649 174 2 6. Denny Hamlin 11 649 174 1 7. Chase Elliott 24 616 207 0 8. Jamie McMurray 1 615 208 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 594 229 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 577 246 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 566 257 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 529 294 1 13. Joey Logano 22 525 298 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 494 329 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 491 332 1 16. Erik Jones 77 469 354 0

The Associated Press contributed information to this report