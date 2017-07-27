NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, live stream, drivers, stage lengths, standings

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend for races in both the Monster Energy Cup and Camping World Truck Series with the NASCAR Xfinity Series in action at Iowa Speedway.



Ryan Blaney will be looking to become the eighth driver in history to complete the Pocono sweep after winning his first career race there in June. Other notable active drivers to accomplish the feat include Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014), Denny Hamlin (2006) and Jimmie Johnson (2004).

Earlier this week, Blaney announced he'll leave Wood Brothers Racing for Team Penske next season. A win at Pocono would be a huge rebound for Blaney, who has just two top-10 finishes since he took the checkered flag at the Tricky Triangle.

As mentioned earlier, Earnhardt has had success in Long Pond, sweeping in 2014. Junior is still without a playoff spot in his final NASCAR season but a win would punch his ticket. In 34 career starts at Pocono, Earnhardt has 11 top fives and 15 top 10s to go along with those two wins. In his six of his last eight races there, Junior has finished fifth or or better.

A lot of great memories at @poconoraceway growing up and throughout my career. Looking forward to going back this weekend. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/mSYtYxkYvX — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 26, 2017

Junior's Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2017 Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne snapped a 102-race winless streak last week and could build on that momentum this weekend. Kahne has two wins at Pocono over 27 starts along with five top fives and nine top 10s.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400

Location: Pocono Raceway

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250



Location: Iowa Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 250 laps/218.75 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 250

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overton's 150



Location: Pocono Raceway

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Length: 60 laps/150 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 15

Stage 2: Ends on lap 30

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 60

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go

Overton's 400 entry list

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Derrike Cope

Erik Jones

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

TBA (No. 83 team)

Trevor Bayne



BOLD - denotes previous winners at Pocono Raceway

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 780 LEADER 3 2. Kyle Larson 42 732 48 2 3. Kevin Harvick 4 683 97 1 4. Kyle Busch 18 673 107 0 5. Denny Hamlin 11 612 168 1 6. Brad Keselowski 2 601 179 2 7. Jamie McMurray 1 599 181 0 8. Chase Elliott 24 588 192 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 566 214 0 10. Jimmie Johnson 48 564 216 3 11. Clint Bowyer 14 533 247 0 12. Ryan Blaney 21 516 264 1 13. Joey Logano 22 515 265 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 463 317 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 462 318 1 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 443 337 2

Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks

Pocono: Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chris Buescher

Watkins Glen: Kyle Busch, A.J. Allmendinger

Michigan: Kyle Busch, Earnhardt, Kenseth

Bristol: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Earnhardt

Darlington: Kyle Busch, Kenseth

Richmond: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

