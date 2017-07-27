NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, live stream, drivers, stage lengths, standings
Ryan Blaney will look to become the eighth driver in NASCAR history to sweep at Pocono
NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend for races in both the Monster Energy Cup and Camping World Truck Series with the NASCAR Xfinity Series in action at Iowa Speedway.
Ryan Blaney will be looking to become the eighth driver in history to complete the Pocono sweep after winning his first career race there in June. Other notable active drivers to accomplish the feat include Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014), Denny Hamlin (2006) and Jimmie Johnson (2004).
Earlier this week, Blaney announced he'll leave Wood Brothers Racing for Team Penske next season. A win at Pocono would be a huge rebound for Blaney, who has just two top-10 finishes since he took the checkered flag at the Tricky Triangle.
As mentioned earlier, Earnhardt has had success in Long Pond, sweeping in 2014. Junior is still without a playoff spot in his final NASCAR season but a win would punch his ticket. In 34 career starts at Pocono, Earnhardt has 11 top fives and 15 top 10s to go along with those two wins. In his six of his last eight races there, Junior has finished fifth or or better.
Junior's Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2017 Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne snapped a 102-race winless streak last week and could build on that momentum this weekend. Kahne has two wins at Pocono over 27 starts along with five top fives and nine top 10s.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400
Location: Pocono Raceway
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250
Location: Iowa Speedway
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Length: 250 laps/218.75 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 250
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overton's 150
Location: Pocono Raceway
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Length: 60 laps/150 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 15
Stage 2: Ends on lap 30
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 60
TV: FOX
Live stream: FOX Sports Go
Overton's 400 entry list
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Whitt
Corey LaJoie
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Danica Patrick
Daniel Suarez
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Derrike Cope
Erik Jones
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Reed Sorenson
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
TBA (No. 83 team)
Trevor Bayne
BOLD - denotes previous winners at Pocono Raceway
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
780
LEADER
3
2.
Kyle Larson
42
732
48
2
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
683
97
1
4.
Kyle Busch
18
673
107
0
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
612
168
1
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
601
179
2
7.
Jamie McMurray
1
599
181
0
8.
Chase Elliott
24
588
192
0
9.
Matt Kenseth
20
566
214
0
10.
Jimmie Johnson
48
564
216
3
11.
Clint Bowyer
14
533
247
0
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
516
264
1
13.
Joey Logano
22
515
265
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
463
317
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
462
318
1
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
443
337
2
Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks
Pocono: Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chris Buescher
Watkins Glen: Kyle Busch, A.J. Allmendinger
Michigan: Kyle Busch, Earnhardt, Kenseth
Bristol: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Earnhardt
Darlington: Kyle Busch, Kenseth
Richmond: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt
Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 9/2
- Kyle Busch 5/1
- Jimmie Johnson 6/1
- Brad Keselowski 6/1
- Kevin Harvick 7/1
- Kyle Larson 7/1
- Joey Logano 10/1
- Chase Elliott 14/1
- Denny Hamlin 20/1
- Ryan Blaney 20/1
- Matt Kenseth 25/1
- Clint Bowyer 33/1
- Kurt Busch 40/1
- Jamie McMurray 50/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50/1
- Erik Jones 66/1
- Austin Dillon 66/1
- Ryan Newman 66/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1
- Kasey Kahne 100/1
- Daniel Suarez 100/1
- Danica Patrick 500/1
