NASCAR at Richmond: TV schedule, live stream, playoff standings, title odds, stage lengths
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have just one more shot at clinching a spot in the NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway for the final race of the regular season Saturday night. While 13 drivers have already clinched the playoffs, the rest of the field will be battling for those coveted three remaining spots.
Martin Truex Jr. clinched the regular-season title last week following his two stage wins and eighth-place finish at Darlington. He will officially capture the title at Richmond along with the 15 bonus playoff points that come with it. The No. 78 will also have a chance to build on that foundation this weekend if he can add another win or green-white-checkered flag to his already impressive résumé.
"It's an honor to win the regular-season championship and a milestone for Martin and Furniture Row Racing," said Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing. "At the end of the day, though, our sights are set on the long term-goal which is winning the championship at Homestead. We'll use this regular season championship, and the bad luck the 78 team had at the end of tonight's race, as a springboard to take us to that goal."
Who can win and clinch a playoff spot?
As it stands, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth are in on merit with no other drivers mathematically able to make it in without a win. That means two of the three will automatically clinch when the checkered flag flies but the question is, who gets in? Elliott, McMurray and Kenseth are all within just three points of each other, so whoever has the best race should clinch. If one of these drivers happens to win this weekend, they will all make the playoffs.
One driver that doesn't want that to happen is Clint Bowyer. The No. 14 stands to be the first driver out after suffering an early engine failure last week at Darlington but a win would change all that. Richmond is one of Bowyer's top courses -- he owns two wins, four top fives, 12 top 10s and a 12.9 average finish. He's hoping to bump one of Elliott, McMurray or Kenseth from the field.
Then there's Joey Logano. The 2016 championship runner-up should have clinched the playoffs with his win at this track earlier in the season but saw the victory become encumbered due to a failed inspection. If Logano wants any chance at a title this time around, he'll need to win Saturday night. In 17 career starts at Richmond, Logano owns two wins, six top fives, nine top 10s and an average finish of 12.5.
While there are plenty of others that could win, the biggest story could quite possibly be Dale Earnhardt Jr. The sport's most popular driver is on the verge of missing the playoffs in his final season, but could turn things around with a win at the short track. Junior is no stranger to Victory Lane at Richmond, winning three times there in his career. However, he has not won there in 11 years. Nevertheless, if he were to be triumphant Saturday night, it would definitely be a moment NASCAR fans won't forget.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
Location: Richmond Raceway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 400 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 100
Stage 2: Ends on lap 200
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Virginia529 College Savings 250
Location: Richmond Raceway
Date: Friday, Sept. 8
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Length: 250 laps/187.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 75
Stage 2: Ends on lap 150
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 250
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
PLAYOFF POINTS
STAGE WINS
RACE WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
37
17
4
2.
Kyle Busch
18
20
10
2
3.
Kyle Larson
42
18
3
3
4.
Jimmie Johnson
48
16
1
3
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
14
4
2
6.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
10
0
2
7.
Ryan Blaney
21
8
3
1
8.
Kevin Harvick
4
8
3
1
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
7
2
2
10.
Kurt Busch
41
5
0
1
11.
Ryan Newman
31
5
0
1
12.
Austin Dillon
3
5
0
1
13.
Kasey Kahne
5
5
0
1
14.
Matt Kenseth
20
3
3
0
15.
Chase Elliott
24
2
2
0
16.
Clint Bowyer
14
1
1
0
17.
Daniel Suarez
19
1
1
0
18.
Joey Logano
22
1
1
1
Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks
Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)
Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 7/2
- Kyle Busch 4/1
- Kyle Larson 11/2
- Jimmie Johnson 7/1
- Brad Keselowski 8/1
- Kevin Harvick 8/1
- Denny Hamlin 15/1
- Chase Elliott 16/1
- Field 18/1
- Matt Kenseth 20/1
- Joey Logano 30/1
- Ryan Blaney 30/1
- Kurt Busch 45/1
- Clint Bowyer 50/1
- Ryan Newman 75/1
- Austin Dillon 100/1
- Erik Jones 100/1
- Daniel Suarez 150/1
- Kasey Kahne 150/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 250/1
