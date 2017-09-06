NASCAR at Richmond: TV schedule, live stream, playoff standings, title odds, stage lengths

NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway for the final race of the regular season Saturday night. While 13 drivers have already clinched the playoffs, the rest of the field will be battling for those coveted three remaining spots.

Martin Truex Jr. clinched the regular-season title last week following his two stage wins and eighth-place finish at Darlington. He will officially capture the title at Richmond along with the 15 bonus playoff points that come with it. The No. 78 will also have a chance to build on that foundation this weekend if he can add another win or green-white-checkered flag to his already impressive résumé.

"It's an honor to win the regular-season championship and a milestone for Martin and Furniture Row Racing," said Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing. "At the end of the day, though, our sights are set on the long term-goal which is winning the championship at Homestead. We'll use this regular season championship, and the bad luck the 78 team had at the end of tonight's race, as a springboard to take us to that goal."

Who can win and clinch a playoff spot?

As it stands, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth are in on merit with no other drivers mathematically able to make it in without a win. That means two of the three will automatically clinch when the checkered flag flies but the question is, who gets in? Elliott, McMurray and Kenseth are all within just three points of each other, so whoever has the best race should clinch. If one of these drivers happens to win this weekend, they will all make the playoffs.

One driver that doesn't want that to happen is Clint Bowyer. The No. 14 stands to be the first driver out after suffering an early engine failure last week at Darlington but a win would change all that. Richmond is one of Bowyer's top courses -- he owns two wins, four top fives, 12 top 10s and a 12.9 average finish. He's hoping to bump one of Elliott, McMurray or Kenseth from the field.

Then there's Joey Logano. The 2016 championship runner-up should have clinched the playoffs with his win at this track earlier in the season but saw the victory become encumbered due to a failed inspection. If Logano wants any chance at a title this time around, he'll need to win Saturday night. In 17 career starts at Richmond, Logano owns two wins, six top fives, nine top 10s and an average finish of 12.5.

While there are plenty of others that could win, the biggest story could quite possibly be Dale Earnhardt Jr. The sport's most popular driver is on the verge of missing the playoffs in his final season, but could turn things around with a win at the short track. Junior is no stranger to Victory Lane at Richmond, winning three times there in his career. However, he has not won there in 11 years. Nevertheless, if he were to be triumphant Saturday night, it would definitely be a moment NASCAR fans won't forget.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400

Location: Richmond Raceway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on lap 200

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Virginia529 College Savings 250

Location: Richmond Raceway

Date: Friday, Sept. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 250 laps/187.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 75

Stage 2: Ends on lap 150

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 250

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff points

POSITION DRIVER CAR # PLAYOFF POINTS STAGE WINS RACE WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 37 17 4 2. Kyle Busch 18 20 10 2 3. Kyle Larson 42 18 3 3 4. Jimmie Johnson 48 16 1 3 5. Brad Keselowski 2 14 4 2 6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 10 0 2 7. Ryan Blaney 21 8 3 1 8. Kevin Harvick 4 8 3 1 9. Denny Hamlin 11 7 2 2 10. Kurt Busch 41 5 0 1 11. Ryan Newman 31 5 0 1 12. Austin Dillon 3 5 0 1 13. Kasey Kahne 5 5 0 1 14. Matt Kenseth 20 3 3 0 15. Chase Elliott 24 2 2 0 16. Clint Bowyer 14 1 1 0 17. Daniel Suarez 19 1 1 0 18. Joey Logano 22 1 1 1

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Logano (encumbered)

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com