NASCAR at Texas LIVE updates, results: Kevin Harvick wins Stage 1 as Martin Truex Jr. crashes out

After taking a week off for Easter, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Texas Motor Speedway. Drivers are looking to join Clint Bowyer, former champions Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon in the playoffs with a win.

Last year's Texas winner Harvick won Stage 1 rather easily, building more than a 12-second advantage over Truex who was poised to finish the stage in second before his No. 78 lost a tire and went hard into the wall. Harvick gathered 10 stage points and a playoff point while Truex saw his day come to a close. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson to round out the top five.

For highlights, updates and analysis from the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, keep it geared to our live blog below. We'll keep you posted with results as they happen.

Stage 1: Kevin Harvick continues to set the pace

Kevin Harvick immediately took the lead from Stewart-Haas Racing teammate and pole starter Kurt Busch on the first lap. Busch was forced to the high side of the track and was beginning to lose position before Alex Bowman went spinning on the third lap to bring out the caution. Bowman collected both Paul Menard and Daniel Suarez who had to come down pit road early to make repairs.

The quick yellow flag didn't deter Harvick who held the lead on the restart began doing what he's been doing all season, building a monster lead over the rest of the field. Martin Truex Jr. began green flag pit stops about 40 laps into the stage, making adjustments while replacing the tires and adding fuel. The rest of the field began to follow shortly after.

Ryan Blaney was running second before the pit stop, but a penalty for an uncontrolled tire set the No. 12 team back a couple laps. Jimmie Johnson also suffered a setback, as he was forced to bring his car back down pit road after reporting a vibration on the No. 48. Denny Hamlin stayed out longer than everyone else in hopes of a caution, but eventually came down pit road from the lead laps later. Unfortunately for the No. 11 team, Hamlin was too fast entering pit road and had to serve a penalty.

A tough start for @JimmieJohnson.



When all was said and done, Harvick recycled to the lead and built more than a 10-second advantage over Truex and the others behind him. With five laps to go, Truex lost a tire and went hard into the wall, ending his day at Texas as well as Stage 1.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Kurt Busch (8 points) Joey Logano (7 points) Kyle Larson (6 points) Clint Bowyer (5 points) Jamie McMurray (4 points) Brad Keselowski (3 points) Chase Elliott (2 points) Erik Jones (1 point)

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500



Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, April 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 334 laps/501 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 85

Stage 2: Ends on lap 170

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334

TV: FS1

