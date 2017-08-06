NASCAR at Watkins Glen results: Martin Truex Jr. wins fourth race of the year

Martin Truex Jr. held off Matt Kenseth to win his series-leading fourth race of the season at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The No. 78 took the lead with three laps to go after Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney ran out of fuel.

The win is Truex's first at The Glen. He has won at both road courses as he took the checkered flag at Sonoma in 2013. The No. 78 was on track to win at Sonoma earlier this season, leading the most laps before suffering a heartbreaking engine failure with just 24 laps to go.

Truex was one of our picks to win the race. Other picks that finished in the top 10 included Kyle Busch and AJ Allmendinger.

The No. 78 already had a dominating playoff points lead heading into the race and has now added another five points, bringing his total to an impressive 34. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is more than double the points behind him with 16.

Kyle Busch dominated Stage 1, leading every lap after starting on the pole. Busch had more than a four second lead over Truex Jr., who finished the stage second. The mid-race win was Busch's ninth of the season as he continues to get close to Truex Jr.'s series leading 14.

Chase Elliott also added eight valuable regular season points with a third place finish in Stage 1. Elliott, who qualified fourth, is one of the drivers on the bubble and with win-parity abundant, the more points the No. 24 accrues, the safer his playoff spot will be.

Rookie Daniel Suarez led 10 laps and held off Truex in Stage 2 to earn his first career midrace win. Busch finished the stage ninth after being forced to pit twice due to lug nut and tire issues. Matt Kenseth, another driver with playoff aspirations, leveled with Elliott after finishing third as well in the second stage.

Busch got into it with Keselowski early in the final stage, colliding and spinning toward the wall. Both drivers had to pit, sending them to the rear of the field. Keselowski and Busch were each able to climb back into contention thanks to a Landon Cassill debris caution shortly after the accident.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to take his car to the garage after a power issue in his final race at Watkins Glen. This was the second time this season that Junior saw his day end due to mechanical problems and the seventh time he failed to complete a race this season.

Kevin Harvick was looking to sweep the road races this season after winning at Sonoma in June, but saw those hopes come to an end when he collided with Brett Moffitt on pit road. The No. 4 Stewart Haas-Racing Chevrolet team was forced to make multiple repairs to the body of the car, which inevitably sent them to the rear of the field.



I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at The Glen results

Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth Daniel Suarez Denny Hamlin Clint Bowyer Kurt Busch Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney AJ Allmendinger Erik Jones Chris Buescher Michael McDowell Chase Elliott Jamie McMurray Brad Keselowski Kasey Khane Kevin Harvick Paul Menard Ty Dillon Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Aric Almirola Danica Patrick Kyle Larson Joey Logano Ryan Newman Austin Dillon David Ragan Matt DiBenedetto Jimmie Johnson Boris Said Gary Klutt Brett Moffitt Corey LaJoie Cole Whitt Trevor Bayne Landon Cassill Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 881 LEADER 4 2. Kyle Busch 18 765 116 1 3. Kyle Larson 42 759 122 2 4. Kevin Harvick 4 746 135 1 5. Denny Hamlin 11 687 194 1 6. Brad Keselowski 2 681 200 2 7. Chase Elliott 24 648 233 0 8. Jamie McMurray 1 643 238 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 637 244 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 609 272 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 574 307 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 565 316 1 13. Joey Logano 22 542 339 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 528 353 1 15. Daniel Suarez 19 508 373 0 16. Ryan Newman 31 503 378 1

Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks

Michigan: Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.

Darlington: Kenseth

Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.

*Logano's win at Richmond was encumbered