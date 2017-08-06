NASCAR at Watkins Glen results: Martin Truex Jr. wins fourth race of the year
Truex Jr. now has 34 playoff points to go along with his four wins
Martin Truex Jr. held off Matt Kenseth to win his series-leading fourth race of the season at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The No. 78 took the lead with three laps to go after Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney ran out of fuel.
The win is Truex's first at The Glen. He has won at both road courses as he took the checkered flag at Sonoma in 2013. The No. 78 was on track to win at Sonoma earlier this season, leading the most laps before suffering a heartbreaking engine failure with just 24 laps to go.
Truex was one of our picks to win the race. Other picks that finished in the top 10 included Kyle Busch and AJ Allmendinger.
The No. 78 already had a dominating playoff points lead heading into the race and has now added another five points, bringing his total to an impressive 34. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is more than double the points behind him with 16.
Kyle Busch dominated Stage 1, leading every lap after starting on the pole. Busch had more than a four second lead over Truex Jr., who finished the stage second. The mid-race win was Busch's ninth of the season as he continues to get close to Truex Jr.'s series leading 14.
Chase Elliott also added eight valuable regular season points with a third place finish in Stage 1. Elliott, who qualified fourth, is one of the drivers on the bubble and with win-parity abundant, the more points the No. 24 accrues, the safer his playoff spot will be.
Rookie Daniel Suarez led 10 laps and held off Truex in Stage 2 to earn his first career midrace win. Busch finished the stage ninth after being forced to pit twice due to lug nut and tire issues. Matt Kenseth, another driver with playoff aspirations, leveled with Elliott after finishing third as well in the second stage.
Busch got into it with Keselowski early in the final stage, colliding and spinning toward the wall. Both drivers had to pit, sending them to the rear of the field. Keselowski and Busch were each able to climb back into contention thanks to a Landon Cassill debris caution shortly after the accident.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to take his car to the garage after a power issue in his final race at Watkins Glen. This was the second time this season that Junior saw his day end due to mechanical problems and the seventh time he failed to complete a race this season.
Kevin Harvick was looking to sweep the road races this season after winning at Sonoma in June, but saw those hopes come to an end when he collided with Brett Moffitt on pit road. The No. 4 Stewart Haas-Racing Chevrolet team was forced to make multiple repairs to the body of the car, which inevitably sent them to the rear of the field.
I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at The Glen results
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Matt Kenseth
- Daniel Suarez
- Denny Hamlin
- Clint Bowyer
- Kurt Busch
- Kyle Busch
- Ryan Blaney
- AJ Allmendinger
- Erik Jones
- Chris Buescher
- Michael McDowell
- Chase Elliott
- Jamie McMurray
- Brad Keselowski
- Kasey Khane
- Kevin Harvick
- Paul Menard
- Ty Dillon
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Aric Almirola
- Danica Patrick
- Kyle Larson
- Joey Logano
- Ryan Newman
- Austin Dillon
- David Ragan
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Jimmie Johnson
- Boris Said
- Gary Klutt
- Brett Moffitt
- Corey LaJoie
- Cole Whitt
- Trevor Bayne
- Landon Cassill
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
881
LEADER
4
2.
Kyle Busch
18
765
116
1
3.
Kyle Larson
42
759
122
2
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
746
135
1
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
687
194
1
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
681
200
2
7.
Chase Elliott
24
648
233
0
8.
Jamie McMurray
1
643
238
0
9.
Matt Kenseth
20
637
244
0
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
609
272
0
11.
Jimmie Johnson
48
574
307
3
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
565
316
1
13.
Joey Logano
22
542
339
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
528
353
1
15.
Daniel Suarez
19
508
373
0
16.
Ryan Newman
31
503
378
1
Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks
Michigan: Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth
Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.
Darlington: Kenseth
Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.
*Logano's win at Richmond was encumbered
