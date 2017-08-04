NASCAR at Watkins Glen: TV schedule, live stream, qualifiers, stage lengths, standings
Kevin Harvick will look to be the first driver to sweep road courses since Kyle Busch did it in 2008
NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen International this weekend for races in both the Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series. With just five races to go before the playoffs, only three spots remain for a shot at the title.
One driver who can play spoiler to bubble drivers on Sunday is road-course specialist A.J. Allmendinger. The No. 47 driver has a win and an average finish inside the top 10 in eight career races at the Glen. A win could push one of Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray or Matt Kenseth out of a current playoff position as well as make it more difficult for someone like 2016 championship runner-up Joey Logano to clinch a spot.
Logano is in an interesting situation heading into the central New York race. After his win at Richmond earlier this season became encumbered due to penalty, Logano is on the outside looking in after another poor showing at the Tricky Triangle. Good news for the No. 22 team is that Logano won this race in 2015 and finished second last year.
Unlike Logano, Kyle Busch no longer has to worry about being spoiled after snapping his winless drought at Pocono last weekend. Busch is no stranger to Watkins Glen either, winning twice in addition to five top fives and 10 top 10s in 12 career starts.
Kevin Harvick will be going for the sweep on road courses this year after taking the checkered flag at Sonoma in June. The last driver to sweep the road courses was Busch in 2008. Only Harvick and Busch have won at both tracks in their career. Harvick has one win, three top fives and eight top 10s at the Glen over the course of his career.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at the Glen
Location: Watkins Glen International
Date: Sunday, August 6
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 90 laps/220.6 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 20
Stage 2: Ends on lap 40
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 90
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Zippo 200 at the Glen
Location: Watkins Glen International
Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 82 laps/200.9 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 20
Stage 2: Ends on lap 40
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 82
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at the Glen entry list
A.J. Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Whitt
Corey LaJoie
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Danica Patrick
Daniel Suarez
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Gary Klutt
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Trevor Bayne
Ty Dillon
BOLD - denotes previous winners at Watkins Glen International
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
823
LEADER
3
2.
Kyle Larson
42
738
85
2
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
726
97
1
4.
Kyle Busch
18
723
100
1
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
649
174
2
6.
Denny Hamlin
11
649
174
1
7.
Chase Elliott
24
616
207
0
8.
Jamie McMurray
1
615
208
0
9.
Matt Kenseth
20
594
229
0
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
577
246
0
11.
Jimmie Johnson
48
566
257
3
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
529
294
1
13.
Joey Logano
22
525
298
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
494
329
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
491
332
1
16.
Erik Jones
77
469
354
0
Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks
Watkins Glen: A.J. Allmendinger, Joey Logano*
Michigan: Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth
Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.
Darlington: Kenseth
Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.
*Logano's win at Richmond was encumbered
Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 3/1
- Kyle Busch 9/2
- Kyle Larson 11/2
- Jimmie Johnson 6/1
- Kevin Harvick 15/2
- Brad Keselowski 15/2
- Joey Logano 14/1
- Chase Elliott 14/1
- Denny Hamlin 14/1
- Matt Kenseth 20/1
- Ryan Blaney 25/1
- Clint Bowyer 33/1
- Kurt Busch 33/1
- Austin Dillon 50/1
- Erik Jones 66/1
- Jamie McMurray 66/1
- Ryan Newman 66/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 66/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1
- Kasey Kahne 100/1
- Daniel Suarez 150/1
- A.J. Allmendinger 250/1
