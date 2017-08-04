NASCAR at Watkins Glen: TV schedule, live stream, qualifiers, stage lengths, standings

NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen International this weekend for races in both the Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series. With just five races to go before the playoffs, only three spots remain for a shot at the title.



One driver who can play spoiler to bubble drivers on Sunday is road-course specialist A.J. Allmendinger. The No. 47 driver has a win and an average finish inside the top 10 in eight career races at the Glen. A win could push one of Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray or Matt Kenseth out of a current playoff position as well as make it more difficult for someone like 2016 championship runner-up Joey Logano to clinch a spot.

Logano is in an interesting situation heading into the central New York race. After his win at Richmond earlier this season became encumbered due to penalty, Logano is on the outside looking in after another poor showing at the Tricky Triangle. Good news for the No. 22 team is that Logano won this race in 2015 and finished second last year.

Unlike Logano, Kyle Busch no longer has to worry about being spoiled after snapping his winless drought at Pocono last weekend. Busch is no stranger to Watkins Glen either, winning twice in addition to five top fives and 10 top 10s in 12 career starts.

Kevin Harvick will be going for the sweep on road courses this year after taking the checkered flag at Sonoma in June. The last driver to sweep the road courses was Busch in 2008. Only Harvick and Busch have won at both tracks in their career. Harvick has one win, three top fives and eight top 10s at the Glen over the course of his career.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at the Glen

Location: Watkins Glen International

Date: Sunday, August 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 90 laps/220.6 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 20

Stage 2: Ends on lap 40

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 90

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Zippo 200 at the Glen



Location: Watkins Glen International

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 82 laps/200.9 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 20

Stage 2: Ends on lap 40

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 82

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at the Glen entry list

A.J. Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Gary Klutt

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon



BOLD - denotes previous winners at Watkins Glen International

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 823 LEADER 3 2. Kyle Larson 42 738 85 2 3. Kevin Harvick 4 726 97 1 4. Kyle Busch 18 723 100 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 649 174 2 6. Denny Hamlin 11 649 174 1 7. Chase Elliott 24 616 207 0 8. Jamie McMurray 1 615 208 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 594 229 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 577 246 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 566 257 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 529 294 1 13. Joey Logano 22 525 298 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 494 329 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 491 332 1 16. Erik Jones 77 469 354 0

Winless drivers who have won at upcoming tracks

Watkins Glen: A.J. Allmendinger, Joey Logano*

Michigan: Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.

Darlington: Kenseth

Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.

*Logano's win at Richmond was encumbered

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com