NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis picks, predictions, odds: Kyle Busch on pole

Who will kiss the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway? Last week, all of our choices finished in the top 12 at New Hampshire, including race-winner Denny Hamlin. Here are our picks for Sunday's race.

Winner: Kyle Busch

It's going to be hard to keep picking Kyle Busch to win if he doesn't get it done this weekend. The stars have never been more aligned for one of NASCAR's most notable drivers. Busch will be going for his third consecutive victory at the Brickyard and hasn't won a race since he took the checkered flag here last season. As it stands right now, Busch is the first winless driver into the playoffs but with parity becoming more common in the sport, a win is the only guarantee that a driver can have for a shot at the title. The No. 18 will be starting from the pole on Sunday.

Contenders: Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano

Serious honorable mentions go to former Brickyard winners Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray and Ryan Newman, who are all starting in the top 10 this weekend, however we believe these guys have them beat. Johnson, a seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion will be looking to tie Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip for fourth all-time in wins Sunday as he pursues his 84th career victory. The No. 48's four checkered flags at Indy leads all active drivers. Johnson's championship runner-up last season, Joey Logano, is absolutely desperate for a win -- he is currently without a playoff spot. Logano didn't have a top-10 car in practice, but was able to drive his way to a starting position of seventh. Look for him to improve even more and potentially win on Sunday.

Wild Card: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Yup, that's right, Dale Earnhardt Jr. folks. With the announcement that Alex Bowman will be taking over the No. 88 next season, retirement has become a legit reality for Junior and his fans. The No. 88 was seventh fastest in practice and qualified 13th for Sunday's race, but those are merely numbers. NASCAR's most popular driver will be looking to go out with a bang at Indy, a track where his father won in 1995.

Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 starting lineup

Kyle Busch, #18 Kevin Harvick, #4 Jamie McMurray, #1 Jimmie Johnson, #48 Denny Hamlin, #11 Martin Truex Jr., #78 Joey Logano, #22 Ryan Newman, #31 Erik Jones, #77 Ryan Blaney, #21 Brad Keselowski, #2 Kurt Busch, #41 Dale Earnhardt Jr., #88 Matt Kenseth, #20 Daniel Suarez, #19 Chase Elliott, #24 Paul Menard, #27 Clint Bowyer, #14 Kasey Kahne, #5 Austin Dillon, #3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #17 Trevor Bayne, #6 Danica Patrick, #10 Michael McDowell, #95 Kyle Larson, #42 Chris Buescher, #37 Matt DiBenedetto, #32 Ty Dillon, #13 Aric Almirola, #43 David Ragan, #38 Landon Cassill, #34 Corey LaJoie, #23 JJ Yeley, #7 Cole Whitt, #72 BJ McLeod, #51 Gray Gaulding, #55 Jeffrey Earnhardt, #33 Timmy Hill, #66 Joey Gase, #15 AJ Allmendinger, #47

BOLD -- denotes driver who has won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Odds to win the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race, via VegasInsider.com

Kyle Busch 15/4

Martin Truex Jr. 4/1

Kyle Larson 13/2

Kevin Harvick 8/1

Jimmie Johnson 8/1

Brad Keselowski 12/1

Denny Hamlin 14/1

Matt Kenseth 14/1

Chase Elliott 14/1

Ryan Blaney 16/1

Joey Logano 20/1

Erik Jones 33/1

Jamie McMurray 40/1

Clint Bowyer 40/1

Kurt Busch 50/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 66/1

Kasey Kahne 80/1

Daniel Suarez 80/1

Austin Dillon 100/1

Ryan Newman 100/1

AJ Allmendinger 125/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125/1

Paul Menard 125/1

Aric Almirola 125/1

Ty Dillon 150/1

Danica Patrick 250/1

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 9/2

Kyle Busch 5/1

Jimmie Johnson 6/1

Brad Keselowski 6/1

Kevin Harvick 7/1

Kyle Larson 7/1

Joey Logano 10/1

Chase Elliott 14/1

Denny Hamlin 20/1

Ryan Blaney 20/1

Matt Kenseth 25/1

Clint Bowyer 33/1

Kurt Busch 40/1

Jamie McMurray 50/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50/1

Erik Jones 66/1

Austin Dillon 66/1

Ryan Newman 66/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1

Kasey Kahne 100/1

Daniel Suarez 100/1

Danica Patrick 500/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400



Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App