NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Eldora Speedway: Drivers, TV schedule, live stream, radio, standings

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is set to have its biggest race of the year on Wednesday at Eldora Speedway in western Ohio. The half-mile dirt track is owned by three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and has hosted a variety of popular drivers like Kyle Larson, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Austin Dillon, all of which won there. Ty Dillon will be the lone representative from NASCAR's top circuit this year.

Christopher Bell, who sits second in the Truck Series points, will be looking for his second Eldora Dirt Derby win after narrowly defeating Bobby Pierce by a 0.761 margin in 2015. Close races have been a theme lately at the track, with Bell losing to Larson last year by only 0.767 of a second.

"The trucks are hard to drive," Bell said when asked about whether or not he had an advantage. "I enjoy it because I have an advantage whenever I go there over the other guys. I call it the week of Eldora now because I've been able to run the Kings Royal before the truck race. The week of Eldora is my second favorite week of the year besides the Chili Bowl."

2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and current points leader Johnny Sauter has a win at Dover this season, but has never taken the checkered flag on the dirt track. In just four races at Eldora, Sauter has averaged an 18th place finish out of 25 drivers.

"Eldora is a little bit of a different situation for me," Sauter said. "I have fun at Eldora, it's a great atmosphere with a lot of good fans. My mindset there is to have fun. If we can stay out of trouble, we could be there in the end."

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby



Location: Eldora Speedway

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Time: 9:30pm E.T.

Length: 75 miles/150 laps

Stage 1: Ends on lap 40

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 150

TV: FOX Business

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Eldora Dirt Derby entry list

Korbin Forrister

Brandon Hightower

Max Johnston

Christopher Bell

Norm Benning

John Hunter Nemecheck

TBA (Jennifer Jo Cobb owner)

Cody Coughlin

Ryan Truex (brother to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader Martin Truex Jr.

Noah Gragson

Austin Cindric

TBA (Bryan Hill owner)

Johnny Sauter

Justin Haley

Ben Rhodes

Chase Briscoe

Kaz Grala

Chris Windom

JR Heffner

Jeffrey Abbey

Wendell Chavous

Josh Reaume

Harrison Burton

Stewart Friesen

TBA (Norm Benning owner)

Bobby Pierce

Ken Schrader

Caleb Holman

Justin Shipley

JJ Yeley

Matt Crafton

Rico Abreu

Grant Enfinger

Ty Dillon (full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver)

*only 25 drivers will qualify for the race

