NASCAR Championship 4 at Homestead LIVE updates: Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes final ride

HOMESTEAD, Fla -- One final race remains in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as four drivers are looking to secure a championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. is going for his first title while Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski will make the push for their second.

Whichever driver finishes the highest will be the champion. If Busch, Harvick or Keselowski can get it done, they would become the 16th driver in series history to win multiple championships, joining the likes of NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough and others.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final start as a full-time NASCAR driver. The sport's most popular driver will start from the rear of the field in a throwback paint scheme to his days in the Budweiser No. 8. It'll likely be the last full-time start for Matt Kenseth as well, given he does not yet have a ride for next season and has no plans to run in the Daytona 500.

Ford EcoBoost 400 qualifying results

Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Matt Kenseth Brad Keselowski Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kyle Larson Kurt Busch Kevin Harvick Daniel Suarez Ryan Blaney Trevor Bayne Jamie McMurray Erik Jones Paul Menard Clint Bowyer Austin Dillon Chase Elliott Joey Logano Aric Almirola Ryan Newman Jimmie Johnson Michael McDowell Dale Earnhardt Jr. Danica Patrick AJ Allmendinger Kasey Kahne Landon Cassill Chris Buescher David Ragan Matt DiBenedetto Ty Dillon Cole Whitt Corey LaJoie Joey Gase Jeffrey Earnhardt Reed Sorenson David Starr Ray Black II

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80 (Championship 4 drivers are not eligible for stage points)

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App, Twitter