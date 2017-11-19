NASCAR Championship 4 at Homestead LIVE updates: Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes final ride

Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski are all competing for a championship

HOMESTEAD, Fla -- One final race remains in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as four drivers are looking to secure a championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. is going for his first title while Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski will make the push for their second.

Whichever driver finishes the highest will be the champion. If Busch, Harvick or Keselowski can get it done, they would become the 16th driver in series history to win multiple championships, joining the likes of NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough and others. 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final start as a full-time NASCAR driver. The sport's most popular driver will start from the rear of the field in a throwback paint scheme to his days in the Budweiser No. 8. It'll likely be the last full-time start for Matt Kenseth as well, given he does not yet have a ride for next season and has no plans to run in the Daytona 500.

For updates, highlights and analysis, please follow along with our live blog below. 

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Ford EcoBoost 400 qualifying results

  1. Denny Hamlin
  2. Martin Truex Jr.
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Matt Kenseth
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  7. Kyle Larson
  8. Kurt Busch
  9. Kevin Harvick
  10. Daniel Suarez
  11. Ryan Blaney
  12. Trevor Bayne
  13. Jamie McMurray
  14. Erik Jones
  15. Paul Menard
  16. Clint Bowyer
  17. Austin Dillon
  18. Chase Elliott
  19. Joey Logano
  20. Aric Almirola
  21. Ryan Newman
  22. Jimmie Johnson
  23. Michael McDowell
  24. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  25. Danica Patrick
  26. AJ Allmendinger
  27. Kasey Kahne
  28. Landon Cassill
  29. Chris Buescher
  30. David Ragan
  31. Matt DiBenedetto
  32. Ty Dillon
  33. Cole Whitt
  34. Corey LaJoie
  35. Joey Gase
  36. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  37. Reed Sorenson
  38. David Starr
  39. Ray Black II

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Date: Sunday, Nov. 19
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 80 (Championship 4 drivers are not eligible for stage points)
Stage 2: Ends on lap 160
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports AppTwitter

