NASCAR Championship 4 at Homestead LIVE updates: Larson wins Stage 1; Keselowski strongest title contender

HOMESTEAD, Fla -- One final race remains in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as four drivers are looking to secure a championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. is going for his first title while Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski will make the push for their second.

Whichever driver finishes the highest will be the champion. If Busch, Harvick or Keselowski can get it done, they would become the 16th driver in series history to win multiple championships, joining the likes of NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough and others.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final start as a full-time NASCAR driver. The sport's most popular driver will start from the rear of the field in a throwback paint scheme to his days in the Budweiser No. 8. It'll likely be the last full-time start for Matt Kenseth as well, given he does not yet have a ride for next season and has no plans to run in the Daytona 500.

Stage 1: Kyle Larson dominates

Kyle Larson built over a 10-second lead to win Stage 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. All four of the championship drivers finished inside the top five. Larson, an early title favorite, was knocked out of the playoffs in the Round of 12 after suffering multiple DNFs.

Martin Truex Jr. instantly took the lead from pole-starter Denny Hamlin when the green flag flew to start the race. Kyle Busch began to challenge the No. 78 for the lead when Joey Gase went hard into the wall on lap 4. Brad Keselowski took the early opportunity to make adjustments as the only Championship 4 drivers to come down pit road.

Truex forfeited the lead to Kyle Larson on the restart as Keselowski moved into second with fresh tires. Larson proceeded to get out to a huge lead.

Green flag pit stops began with Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. on lap 38. Keselowski and Busch followed shortly after. Prior to stops, Jimmie Johnson made contact with the wall and lost a rear tire.

Larson resurfaced as the race leader and continued to extend his lead as Keselowski trailed in second while Harvick and Truex battled for third. Johnson came back down pit road on lap 65 after reports of smoke in the car. Towards the end of the stage, Keselowski, Harvick, Truex and Busch all ran in a line inside the top five. Busch went on to pass Truex and Harvick at the end of the stage for third.

Stage 1 results:

Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Kurt Busch Denny Hamlin Joey Logano Clint Bowyer

