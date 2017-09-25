NASCAR issues statement following tweets by President Trump, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR has issued a statement following a tweet by President Donald Trump praising supporters and fans as well as a tweet by the sport's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., regarding protests in the United States.

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable-JFK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 25, 2017

Here's how NASCAR's statement reads:

Sports are a unifying influence in our society, bringing people of differing backgrounds and beliefs together. Our respect for the national anthem has always been a hallmark of our pre-race events. Thanks to the sacrifices of many, we live in a country of unparalleled freedoms and countless liberties, including the right to peacefully express one's opinion.

Trump's remarks about NFL players protesting the national anthem on Friday, and his announcement that he wouldn't be inviting the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to the White House, have made waves throughout the sports world. NFL players protested en masse on Sunday, while big-name stars in the NBA, MLB and the NHL have weighed in with remarks and protests as well. NASCAR got into the mix after comments were made by former drivers and owners.

NASCAR's winningest driver (200) and team owner Richard Petty lit the spark, speaking about national anthem protests in the NFL to The Associated Press.

"Anybody that don't stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country," Petty exclaimed. "What got 'em where they're at? The United States."

Owner and former driver Richard Childress, who has two drivers (Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman) currently contending in the NASCAR playoffs, also chimed in on the situation.

"It'll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus," said Childress of the NFL protests. "Anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America."

NASCAR has been struggling with television ratings. The first race of the 2017 playoffs was aired on NBCSN and scored a 1.4 rating along with 2.3 million viewers, which is down 13 percent in ratings and 14 percent in viewership from last season. Those ratings are good for the lowest in a postseason race ever.

With the impending departure of Earnhardt Jr. along with the possibility of Danica Patrick retiring after the season, the sport cannot afford negative attention. Whether or not these statements and tweets will have a positive or negative impact on the sport is yet to be seen.

Only eight races remain on the season as Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and others compete for a championship. Just half of those races will be broadcasted nationally on NBC with the rest airing on NBCSN. Given the hot political climate, all eyes will be on NASCAR's ratings when the Round of 16 wraps up at Dover later this week.