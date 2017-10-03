NASCAR legend Robert Yates dies at 74, racing world honors a true pioneer
Yates, who died Monday, won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 1994 as well as three Daytona 500s as an owner
Legendary NASCAR pioneer and championship car owner Robert Yates has died at 74 after battling liver cancer for nearly a year. His son, Doug Yates made the announcement Monday.
Months after his initial diagnosis, Yates was informed that he would be inducted as part of the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. As an owner, Yates won the 1999 Cup Series title with fellow hall inductee Dale Jarrett. Before eventually turning Robert Yates Racing over to his son Doug in 2007, Yates compiled 77 premier series wins including three Daytona 500s.
Yates was a devoted and talented engine builder who worked the early part of his career in Junior Johnson's garage. He went on to build Bobby Allison's 1983 championship engine. He purchased Robert Yates Racing in 1988, which in 2010 merged with fellow NASCAR legend Richard Petty's team, Richard Petty Motorsports, which is home to popular drivers Aric Almirola and Darrell Wallace Jr. Doug Yates currently owns Roush Yates Engines, which powers the Ford Fusions in the Monster Energy Cup Series.
In addition to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, he earned the Bill France Award of Excellence in 2000 and also received the Buddy Shuman Award for Lifetime Achievement in NASCAR in 2007.
"Robert Yates excelled in multiple NASCAR disciplines, earning the respect of an entire industry and an everlasting place in the hearts and minds of the NASCAR fanbase," said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France in a statement. "His excellence spanned decades, from the 1983 championship powered by his engines and the 1999 title captured by the cars he owned, both of which helped earn him a deserved spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
"And though he was a master at his craft, it was Robert's passion and character that endeared him to every single person he encountered and will ensure that his memory will live on for generations. On behalf of my family and all of NASCAR, I extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of a NASCAR giant, whose legacy will impact an entire industry forever."
The NASCAR community reacted to Yates' death on Twitter.
"From the very first day I walked into the Robert Yates Racing shop I learned that Robert knew every aspect and detail of his shop from the broom handle to board room," Jarrett said after being elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. "Robert Yates was the smartest person in the racing industry"
-
George Foreman challenges Steven Seagal
If 2017 wasn't weird enough already, Foreman vs. Seagal may just be what America needs right...
-
NASCAR Round of 12 Preview
Martin Truex Jr. leads the field as point values reset in the NASCAR Playoffs
-
Athletes grieve for Las Vegas victims
Many around the sports world shared messages of love and support for the Las Vegas shooting...
-
Gordon confronts Newman after Dover race
The retired No. 24 driver stood up for his successor Chase Elliott after Sunday's NASCAR Playoff...
-
Kyle Busch wins Dover race on final lap
Rowdy passed the 21-year-old Elliott on the final lap to win his second straight NASCAR Playoff...
-
Falcons WRs honor Ric Flair with cleats
Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu honored the wrestler with some sweet pregame kicks
Add a Comment