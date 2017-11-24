NASCAR legend Tony Stewart gets engaged to Playboy Playmate Pennelope Jimenez
Smoke brought out the diamonds on Thanksgiving Day
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart has a little extra something to feel thankful for this year. The three-time champ turned team owner proposed to former Playboy Playmate Pennelope Jimenez on Thanksgiving Day.
Not only did Smoke get a yes, but he also delivered an absolute rock. Take a look for yourself.
The proposal came shortly after a 68-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and threatening the Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner. The woman is in custody and is reportedly facing multiple felony charges after criminal behavior stemmed from Stewart refusing her an autograph at a racing event over a year ago.
Popular NASCAR drivers, including now-retired Dale Earnhardt Jr., took to Twitter to congratulate their racing colleague.
Stewart seems to have shed a few pounds lately, as seen in this Dale Jr. tweet below. No word on whether Smoke laid off the turkey on his engagement day.
-
Aly Raisman posts statement about Nassar
Raisman said she is 'beyond disgusted' by Nassar's actions and says it's 'about time' he's...
-
Woman arrested for stalking Tony Stewart
A Florida woman allegedly stalked and harassed Stewart for more than a year after he failed...
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jane Coaston
Jonah Keri talks to with Vox senior politics reporter Jane Coaston
-
LeBron to voice a yeti in animated movie
The movie also stars Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya and Danny DeVito
-
North Korea scaring 2018 Olympics fans
Travel plans for the PyeongChang Games have been 'stagnant,' one agency told USA Today
-
Punter gets amazing roll on 87-yard punt
'Generous roll' doesn't exactly do this one justice
Add a Comment