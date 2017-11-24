NASCAR legend Tony Stewart gets engaged to Playboy Playmate Pennelope Jimenez

Smoke brought out the diamonds on Thanksgiving Day

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart has a little extra something to feel thankful for this year. The three-time champ turned team owner proposed to former Playboy Playmate Pennelope Jimenez on Thanksgiving Day. 

Not only did Smoke get a yes, but he also delivered an absolute rock. Take a look for yourself.

The proposal came shortly after a 68-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and threatening the Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner. The woman is in custody and is reportedly facing multiple felony charges after criminal behavior stemmed from Stewart refusing her an autograph at a racing event over a year ago.

Popular NASCAR drivers, including now-retired Dale Earnhardt Jr., took to Twitter to congratulate their racing colleague.

Stewart seems to have shed a few pounds lately, as seen in this Dale Jr. tweet below. No word on whether Smoke laid off the turkey on his engagement day.

