NASCAR: Panthers' Greg Olsen, Redskins, celebs pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is preparing to move on from racing at the end of the 2017 season and make a move to the broadcast booth. The 14-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver has won 26 races over the years and has been known as the face of the sport for the better part of two decades.

On Sunday, NASCAR released a thank you video for Earnhardt which included a ton of celebrities inside and outside of the racing community. It includes actors Mark Wahlberg, Justin Hartley and Adam Sandler, country music legend Brad Paisley as well as the Washington Redskins and Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. Drivers Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Dale Jarrett and members of the No. 88 team also paid tribute.

Take a look at the video below:

After Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway, Earnhardt will only have two races left to go as a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver. Despite still being winless on the season, Junior has had success at Phoenix, winning in 2015. He is winless over the course of his career at Homestead, where he will be throwing it back to his classic No. 8 car scheme in late November.

It was also recently announced that Dale Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt would be expecting a baby girl sometime in 2018. Alex Bowman is set to take Junior's spot in the No. 88 next season.