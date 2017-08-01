NASCAR playoff picture, title odds: A.J. Allmendinger in spoiler role at Watkins Glen

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are getting closer with 21 of the 26 regular-season races in the books. When the circuit heads to Chicagoland Speedway in September, 16 drivers will be competing for a championship.

Here is a look at where things stand heading into the upcoming road race at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.

Locked in

Martin Truex Jr.: Simply said, this guy has everyone beat right now in much the same fashion that Jimmie Johnson has dominated over the past decade. Truex's resume is impressive to say the least, with three race wins and 14 stage victories this year. Truex shined at Pocono last week, finishing third.

Kyle Larson: The No. 42 driver is second in the standings in addition to his two wins. A plethora of issues plagued Larson at Pocono en route to a 35th-place finish just one week after crashing out of the Brickyard 400 with just laps to go. The good news for Larson is he really has nothing to worry about until the playoffs begin.

Kevin Harvick: The No. 4 continues to impress for Stewart-Haas Racing. Harvick has been one of the most consistent drivers this season which is why he's third in the regular-season standings. Harvick has won at Watkins Glen in the past, so don't be surprised if he adds some more playoff points with a road course season sweep this weekend.

Kyle Busch: What has been long assumed is finally concrete as Busch finally clinched a playoff spot. The No. 18 snapped a winless drought of over a year at the Tricky Triangle and isn't finished just yet. Busch is no stranger to road racing and has two victories under his belt at Watkins Glen.

Brad Keselowski: It's a long season but don't forget Keselowski has two wins already. A few finishes toward the rear of the field has kept buzz around the No. 2 minimal, but he quietly posted another top-five finish at Pocono last week. Keselowski will definitely be a contender for the title once playoff season rolls around.

Denny Hamlin: With Busch winning last week, Hamlin now has a Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the playoffs alongside him. The No. 11 went to Victory Lane last year at Watkins Glen and a repeat would only help the team's championship hopes.

Jimmie Johnson: Only the No. 48 can get away with wrecking out of three of four races and still be second in the playoff points. Johnson has three wins under his belt this season going into the stretch where he typically puts it all together.

Ryan Blaney: Blaney might be moving to Team Penske next season to drive the No. 12, but he has been fairly disappointing since taking the checkered flag at Pocono in June. After qualifying in the top five last week, he finished a dismal 30th.

Kurt Busch: A Daytona 500 victory can go a long way. The Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 hasn't been back to Victory Lane since. Busch has looked good in the Ford this season, currently in 14th place despite questions about his contract next year

Ryan Newman: A victory at Phoenix early locked Newman into the NASCAR playoffs and he has run consistently toward the top of the field since. We're not sure if he's a contender for the title just yet, but the veteran will have a shot.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: We already know Stenhouse can absolutely dominate restrictor plate tracks with wins at both Daytona and Talladega this season, however those won't be enough to win the championship crown. Stenhouse will be tested on the road course this weekend.

Kasey Kahne: We're not sure Hendrick Motorsports expected the No. 5 car to be in the championship hunt this year, but that's what winning does. Kahne outlasted just about everyone in the madness that ensued at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and followed up with a top-12 finish at Pocono. Maybe things are turning in his favor?

Austin Dillon: You might recall Dillon taking the No. 3 car back to Victory Lane at his hometown track, Charlotte. Dillon hasn't been all that impressive in stage racing, but either way, he will have a chance to compete for a championship.

In (for now)

Chase Elliott: With Busch winning, Elliott becomes the first driver into the playoffs on merit, but there are only three spots left. Another top-10 finish at Pocono helped the No. 24's playoff aspirations although he will need to continue his consistency and hope no one else wins if he wants to contend for the title.

Jamie McMurray: Here is one of those drivers who hasn't accumulated any playoff points or wins but has been solid all year. McMurray has been Mr. Consistent, with 11 finishes in the top 10. The No. 1 got bumped behind Elliott with a 26th-place finish at Pocono.

Matt Kenseth: If anyone else wins, Kenseth is all but out of the playoff hunt. Good news for the No. 20, he has won at four of the five remaining tracks. Kenseth in theory might actually be more safe than both Elliott and McMurray given his success in recent years.

Down, but not out (yet)

Clint Bowyer: The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has actually been pretty good as of late, adding another top-10 finish at Pocono. Watkins Glen will be a challenge but his team's co-owner, Tony Stewart, is no stranger to the track with five wins there over the course of his career. Perhaps Smoke can lend some advice to his successor in the No. 14 car this weekend.

Joey Logano: It is becoming more certain with each and every week that the 2016 championship runner-up will miss the playoffs this season. Penalties at Richmond encumbered his win and took him out of the playoffs, but he has won at Watkins Glen before. Although it is becoming hard to think the No. 22 will have a chance, especially after a poor 27th-place, penalty-filled performance at Pocono.

Erik Jones: The rookie has been impressive in earning a contract with Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the historic No. 20 car next season, but will most likely need his first career win to make it into the playoffs this season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: We are simply not ready to give up on Junior yet and for good reason. Earnhardt finished 12th in his final race at Pocono but still has chances to win. The No. 88 has secured wins at Michigan, Bristol and Richmond over his historic career and repeating at any of those tracks could ensure a playoff spot for the NASCAR legend.

AJ Allmendinger: Wait, what? Before you call us crazy, remember Allmendinger is a road-course warrior. He won at Watkins Glen in 2014 and specializes in these sorts of things. We don't think he's a legit title contender, but he could 100 percent play the spoiler for one of the guys on the bubble with a win this weekend.

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings



POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 823 LEADER 3 2. Kyle Larson 42 738 85 2 3. Kevin Harvick 4 726 97 1 4. Kyle Busch 18 723 100 1 5. Brad Keselowski 2 649 174 2 6. Denny Hamlin 11 649 174 1 7. Chase Elliott 24 616 207 0 8. Jamie McMurray 1 615 208 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 594 229 0 10. Clint Bowyer 14 577 246 0 11. Jimmie Johnson 48 566 257 3 12. Ryan Blaney 21 529 294 1 13. Joey Logano 22 525 298 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 494 329 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 491 332 1 16. Erik Jones 77 469 354 0

Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks

Watkins Glen: A.J. Allmendinger, Joey Logano*

Michigan: Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth

Bristol: Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.

Darlington: Kenseth

Richmond: Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.

*Logano's win at Richmond was encumbered

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com