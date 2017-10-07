NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte picks, odds: Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson chasing history

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 begins Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. If a playoff driver were to take home the checkered flag, they would automatically clinch a spot in the Round of 8 and also earn five bonus points for the next round.

Here are our picks to win this weekend's Bank of America 500:

Winner: Matt Kenseth

While it is so hard to pick against guys like Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson, we're taking a shot with Kenseth this week. He has two wins at Charlotte and is long overdue. Kenseth hasn't won since New Hampshire in July of 2016 and is set to start this weekend's race from the front row in second place. The No. 20 driver is also no stranger to weather-impacted races as you may recall from his rain-shortened 2009 Daytona 500 win. Sunday's race had to be moved up an hour due to poor impeding conditions, so expect the veteran to be prepared with strong strategy yet again.

Contenders: Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson

We made the mistake of leaving Busch out of the picks last week and boy did he make us pay. One thing we've learned this playoffs is don't bet against Rowdy. He took two of the three checkered flags in the Round of 16 and after qualifying fourth for the Round of 12 opener, he looks poised to make it three-in-a-row. Busch has accomplished that feat before in his 2015 championship season and could do it again. NASCAR history is also on the line for Busch, who has won at every active track except Charlotte. He did of course win the All-Star race here, but that doesn't count toward the official standings.

Johnson will also be looking to make history. He currently has eight victories at Charlotte, which is a NASCAR record, and could extend it with a win this weekend. Don't be fooled by Johnson's 25th starting position. Two of his last three race wins came after starting from the rear of the pack. Last week's third-place finish should garner enough momentum to give the seven-time champion a shot at his first playoff victory this season.

Spoiler: Clint Bowyer

So Bowyer was one of the first drivers out when the NASCAR Playoffs field was set at 16 but that doesn't mean he won't contend each and every week. Bowyer finished sixth at Dover and seventh at New Hampshire. With a fifth-place starting position this week, he is the first non-playoff driver inside the top 10 followed by Round of 16 knockouts Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne. Danica Patrick also qualified in the top 12, but we like her more next week at restrictor-plate track Talladega.

Odds to win the 2017 Bank of America 500

Betting odds for Sunday's race provided by VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 5/2

Kyle Busch 4/1

Kyle Larson 5/1

Kevin Harvick 10/1

Denny Hamlin 10/1

Jimmie Johnson 10/1

Matt Kenseth 10/1

Chase Elliott 12/1

Brad Keselowski 12/1

Joey Logano 25/1

Erik Jones 33/1

Ryan Blaney 33/1

Kurt Busch 50/1

Jamie McMurray 50/1

Daniel Suarez 66/1

Clint Bowyer 80/1

Austin Dillon 80/1

Kasey Kahne 100/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1

Ryan Newman 150/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150/1

Paul Menard 500/1

Trevor Bayne 500/1

Ty Dillon 500/1

Aric Almirola 500/1

Danica Patrick 500/1

AJ Allmendinger 1000/1

Chris Buescher 1000/1

Michael McDowell 1000/1

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title

Kyle Busch 2/1

Martin Truex Jr. 3/2

Kyle Larson 5/1

Brad Keselowski 7/1

Kevin Harvick 15/2

Jimmie Johnson 12/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Matt Kenseth 16/1

Chase Elliott 18/1

Ryan Blaney 66/1

Jamie McMurray 100/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, September 8

Time: 1 p.m. ET (moved up an hour from original 2 p.m. start time by track)

Length: 334 laps/501 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 90

Stage 2: Ends on lap 180

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Bank of America 500 starting lineup

Denny Hamlin Matt Kenseth Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Kurt Busch Kasey Kahne Kyle Larson Ryan Newman Danica Patrick Austin Dillon Daniel Suarez Ryan Blaney Michael McDowell Martin Truex Jr. Jamie McMurray AJ Allmendinger Paul Menard Chris Buescher Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Aric Almirola Jimmie Johnson Trevor Bayne Ty Dillon Joey Logano Matt DiBenedetto Landon Cassill David Ragan Cole Whitt BJ McLeod Reed Sorenson Gray Gaulding Timmy Hill Jeffrey Earnhardt Erik Jones Corey LaJoie Brett Moffitt

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 driver

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings