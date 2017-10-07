NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte picks, odds: Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson chasing history

Busch is going for a win at every track while Johnson looks to extend his wins record at Charlotte

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 begins Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. If a playoff driver were to take home the checkered flag, they would automatically clinch a spot in the Round of 8 and also earn five bonus points for the next round. 

Here are our picks to win this weekend's Bank of America 500:

Winner: Matt Kenseth

While it is so hard to pick against guys like Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson, we're taking a shot with Kenseth this week. He has two wins at Charlotte and is long overdue. Kenseth hasn't won since New Hampshire in July of 2016 and is set to start this weekend's race from the front row in second place. The No. 20 driver is also no stranger to weather-impacted races as you may recall from his rain-shortened 2009 Daytona 500 win. Sunday's race had to be moved up an hour due to poor impeding conditions, so expect the veteran to be prepared with strong strategy yet again.

Contenders: Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson

We made the mistake of leaving Busch out of the picks last week and boy did he make us pay. One thing we've learned this playoffs is don't bet against Rowdy. He took two of the three checkered flags in the Round of 16 and after qualifying fourth for the Round of 12 opener, he looks poised to make it three-in-a-row. Busch has accomplished that feat before in his 2015 championship season and could do it again. NASCAR history is also on the line for Busch, who has won at every active track except Charlotte. He did of course win the All-Star race here, but that doesn't count toward the official standings.

Johnson will also be looking to make history. He currently has eight victories at Charlotte, which is a NASCAR record, and could extend it with a win this weekend. Don't be fooled by Johnson's 25th starting position. Two of his last three race wins came after starting from the rear of the pack. Last week's third-place finish should garner enough momentum to give the seven-time champion a shot at his first playoff victory this season.

Spoiler: Clint Bowyer

So Bowyer was one of the first drivers out when the NASCAR Playoffs field was set at 16 but that doesn't mean he won't contend each and every week. Bowyer finished sixth at Dover and seventh at New Hampshire. With a fifth-place starting position this week, he is the first non-playoff driver inside the top 10 followed by Round of 16 knockouts Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne. Danica Patrick also qualified in the top 12, but we like her more next week at restrictor-plate track Talladega. 

Odds to win the 2017 Bank of America 500

Betting odds for Sunday's race provided by VegasInsider.com

  • Martin Truex Jr. 5/2
  • Kyle Busch 4/1
  • Kyle Larson 5/1
  • Kevin Harvick 10/1
  • Denny Hamlin 10/1
  • Jimmie Johnson 10/1
  • Matt Kenseth 10/1
  • Chase Elliott 12/1
  • Brad Keselowski 12/1
  • Joey Logano 25/1
  • Erik Jones 33/1
  • Ryan Blaney 33/1
  • Kurt Busch 50/1
  • Jamie McMurray 50/1
  • Daniel Suarez 66/1
  • Clint Bowyer 80/1
  • Austin Dillon 80/1
  • Kasey Kahne 100/1
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1
  • Ryan Newman 150/1
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150/1
  • Paul Menard 500/1
  • Trevor Bayne 500/1
  • Ty Dillon 500/1
  • Aric Almirola 500/1
  • Danica Patrick 500/1
  • AJ Allmendinger 1000/1
  • Chris Buescher 1000/1
  • Michael McDowell 1000/1

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title

  • Kyle Busch 2/1
  • Martin Truex Jr. 3/2
  • Kyle Larson 5/1
  • Brad Keselowski 7/1
  • Kevin Harvick 15/2
  • Jimmie Johnson 12/1
  • Denny Hamlin 12/1
  • Matt Kenseth 16/1
  • Chase Elliott 18/1
  • Ryan Blaney 66/1
  • Jamie McMurray 100/1
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, September 8
Time: 1 p.m. ET (moved up an hour from original 2 p.m. start time by track)
Length: 334 laps/501 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 90
Stage 2: Ends on lap 180
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Bank of America 500 starting lineup

  1. Denny Hamlin
  2. Matt Kenseth
  3. Kevin Harvick
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Clint Bowyer
  6. Brad Keselowski
  7. Chase Elliott
  8. Kurt Busch
  9. Kasey Kahne
  10. Kyle Larson
  11. Ryan Newman
  12. Danica Patrick
  13. Austin Dillon
  14. Daniel Suarez
  15. Ryan Blaney
  16. Michael McDowell
  17. Martin Truex Jr.
  18. Jamie McMurray
  19. AJ Allmendinger
  20. Paul Menard
  21. Chris Buescher
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  24. Aric Almirola
  25. Jimmie Johnson
  26. Trevor Bayne
  27. Ty Dillon
  28. Joey Logano
  29. Matt DiBenedetto
  30. Landon Cassill
  31. David Ragan
  32. Cole Whitt
  33. BJ McLeod
  34. Reed Sorenson
  35. Gray Gaulding
  36. Timmy Hill
  37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  38. Erik Jones
  39. Corey LaJoie
  40. Brett Moffitt

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 driver

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

3059

LEADER

5

2.

Kyle Busch

18

3041

-18

4

3.

Kyle Larson

42

3034

-25

4

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

3020

-39

2

5.

Jimmie Johnson

48

3017

-42

3

6.

Kevin Harvick

4

3015

-44

1

7.

Denny Hamlin

11

3013

-46

2

8.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

3010

-49

2

9.

Ryan Blaney

21

3008

-51

1

10.

Chase Elliott

24

3006

-53

0

11.

Matt Kenseth

20

3005

-54

0

12.

Jamie McMurray

1

3003

-56

0

