NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte: Standings, TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths

If he tallies his third straight win, Kyle Busch would be first to take checkered flag at every NASCAR track
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 begins on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Point values have been reset and bonus points have been added as Martin Truex Jr. leads the pack.
Right behind Truex is Kyle Busch, who has won the past two playoff races. If Rowdy wins on Sunday, he will not only clinch a spot in the Round of 8, but the 2015 champion would also become the first driver in history to take the checkered flag at every NASCAR track. Busch finished second to Austin Dillon at Charlotte earlier this season and has won three straight races before in his championship season.
Another champion looking to make history on Sunday will be Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 already has a record-eight wins at the track, and coming off a third-place finish at Dover Johnson has the momentum to do it again. In addition to the eight wins, Johnson also has 15 top fives, 19 top 10s and a 12.7 average finish. He currently sits fifth in the standings, already ahead of the Round of 8 cutoff line.
Drivers below the cutoff line include Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray. Elliott is coming off a strong runner-up showing at Dover, however the points reset moved him back to 10th. McMurray and Blaney join Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as drivers advancing to the Round of 12 for the first time in their careers. Larson is in the best shape of the group, as he begins the round in third, 26 points above the first driver out Blaney.
As far as the non-playoff drivers go there are plenty of spoilers to go around. The first that comes to mind is Kasey Kahne. The No. 5 driver has four career wins at Charlotte. Former winners also include Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Dillon.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, September 8
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 334 laps/501 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 90
Stage 2: Ends on lap 180
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
*Qualifying is set for Friday, October 6th at 7:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Round of 12 drivers that have won at Charlotte:
- Jimmie Johnson (8 wins)
- Kevin Harvick (3 wins)
- Matt Kenseth (2 wins)
- Jamie McMurray (2 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
- Brad Keselowski (1 win)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
3059
LEADER
5
2.
Kyle Busch
18
3041
-18
4
3.
Kyle Larson
42
3034
-25
4
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
3020
-39
2
5.
Jimmie Johnson
48
3017
-42
3
6.
Kevin Harvick
4
3015
-44
1
7.
Denny Hamlin
11
3013
-46
2
8.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
3010
-49
2
9.
Ryan Blaney
21
3008
-51
1
10.
Chase Elliott
24
3006
-53
0
11.
Matt Kenseth
20
3005
-54
0
12.
Jamie McMurray
1
3003
-56
0
While the Cup Series opens the Round of 12 on Sunday, the XFINITY Series closes its own Round of 12 on Saturday. When the checkered flag flies, eight drivers will move onto the next round. Justin Allgaier is in first followed by William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft and Ryan Reed above the cutline. Brendan Gaughan, Michael Annett, Blake Koch and Jeremy Clements are on the outside looking in.
Cup drivers Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Reed Sorenson, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Alex Bowman and last week's XFINITY winner Ryan Blaney are all entered. Bowman of course is preparing to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro next season.
Angela Ruch will also be making her return to the series this weekend. Ruch is the only female competitor to make a start in the XFINITY Series this season and will attempt to quailfy for Charlotte after running at Kentucky twice earlier in the year. She is among seven women all-time to compete in the series at the track, joining Patty Moise, Danica Patrick, Johanna Long, Shawna Robinson, Jennifer Jo Cobb and Tammy Jo Kirk.
How to watch the NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
*Qualifying is set for Saturday, October 7th at 12:05 p.m. on NBCSN
NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings
POSITION
DRIVER
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Justin Allgaier
2107
LEADER
2
2.
William Byron
2104
-3
3
3.
Elliott Sadler
2094
-13
0
4.
Cole Custer
2093
-14
0
5.
Daniel Hemric
2090
-17
0
6.
Brennan Poole
2082
-25
0
7.
Matt Tifft
2067
-40
0
8.
Ryan Reed
2055
-52
1
9.
Brendan Gaughan
2053
-54
0
10.
Michael Annett
2048
-59
0
11.
Blake Koch
2043
-64
0
12.
Jeremy Clements
2035
-72
1
As for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, they are off this weekend after the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week. They're currently in the Round of 8 with the cutoff race set for next weekend at Talladega. Christopher Bell is in first place followed by Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Kaz Grala and John Hunter Nemecheck.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8 standings
POSITION
DRIVER
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Christopher Bell
2152
LEADER
5
2.
Ben Rhodes
2105
-47
1
3.
Matt Crafton
2101
-51
1
4.
Johnny Sauter
2098
-54
2
5.
Chase Briscoe
2084
-68
0
6.
Austin Cindric
2082
-70
1
7.
Kaz Grala
2074
-78
1
8.
John Hunter Nemecheck
2068
-84
2
The Truck Series will narrow to six cars after next week's race for three contests before the Championship 4 in late November.
