NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte: Standings, TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 begins Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Point values have been reset and bonus points have been added as Martin Truex Jr. leads the pack.

Right behind Truex is Kyle Busch, who has won the past two playoff races. If Rowdy wins Sunday, he will not only clinch a spot in the Round of 8, but the 2015 champion would also become the first driver in history to take the checkered flag at every active NASCAR track. Busch finished second to Austin Dillon at Charlotte earlier this season and has won three straight races before in his championship season.

Another champion looking to make history Sunday will be Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 already has a record eight wins at the track, and coming off a third-place finish at Dover Johnson has the momentum to do it again. In addition to the eight wins, Johnson also has 15 top fives, 19 top 10s and a 12.7 average finish. He currently sits fifth in the standings, already ahead of the Round of 8 cutoff line.

Drivers below the cutoff line include Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray. Elliott is coming off a strong runner-up showing at Dover, however the points reset moved him back to 10th. McMurray and Blaney join Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as drivers advancing to the Round of 12 for the first time. Larson is in the best shape of the group, as he begins the round in third, 26 points above the first driver out Blaney.

As far as the non-playoff drivers go there are plenty of spoilers to go around. The first that comes to mind is Kasey Kahne. The No. 5 driver has four career wins at Charlotte. Former winners also include Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Dillon.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, September 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 334 laps/501 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 90

Stage 2: Ends on lap 180

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

*Qualifying is set for Friday, October 6th at 7:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Round of 12 drivers that have won at Charlotte:

Jimmie Johnson (8 wins)

Kevin Harvick (3 wins)

Matt Kenseth (2 wins)

Jamie McMurray (2 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)

Brad Keselowski (1 win)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 3059 LEADER 5 2. Kyle Busch 18 3041 -18 4 3. Kyle Larson 42 3034 -25 4 4. Brad Keselowski 2 3020 -39 2 5. Jimmie Johnson 48 3017 -42 3 6. Kevin Harvick 4 3015 -44 1 7. Denny Hamlin 11 3013 -46 2 8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 3010 -49 2 9. Ryan Blaney 21 3008 -51 1 10. Chase Elliott 24 3006 -53 0 11. Matt Kenseth 20 3005 -54 0 12. Jamie McMurray 1 3003 -56 0

While the Cup Series opens the Round of 12 on Sunday, the XFINITY Series closes its own Round of 12 on Saturday. When the checkered flag flies, eight drivers will move onto the next round. Justin Allgaier is in first followed by William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft and Ryan Reed above the cutline. Brendan Gaughan, Michael Annett, Blake Koch and Jeremy Clements are on the outside looking in.

Cup drivers Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Reed Sorenson, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Alex Bowman and last week's XFINITY winner, Ryan Blaney, are all entered. Bowman of course is preparing to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro next season.

Angela Ruch will also be making her return to the series this weekend. Ruch is the only female competitor to make a start in the XFINITY Series this season and will attempt to qualify for Charlotte after running at Kentucky twice earlier in the year. She is among seven women all-time to compete in the series at the track, joining Patty Moise, Danica Patrick, Johanna Long, Shawna Robinson, Jennifer Jo Cobb and Tammy Jo Kirk.

How to watch the NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 45

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

*Qualifying is set for Saturday, October 7th at 12:05 p.m. on NBCSN

NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings

POSITION DRIVER POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Justin Allgaier 2107 LEADER 2 2. William Byron 2104 -3 3 3. Elliott Sadler 2094 -13 0 4. Cole Custer 2093 -14 0 5. Daniel Hemric 2090 -17 0 6. Brennan Poole 2082 -25 0 7. Matt Tifft 2067 -40 0 8. Ryan Reed 2055 -52 1 9. Brendan Gaughan 2053 -54 0 10. Michael Annett 2048 -59 0 11. Blake Koch 2043 -64 0 12. Jeremy Clements 2035 -72 1

As for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, they are off this weekend after the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week. They're currently in the Round of 8 with the cutoff race set for next weekend at Talladega. Christopher Bell is in first place followed by Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Kaz Grala and John Hunter Nemecheck.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8 standings

POSITION DRIVER POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Christopher Bell 2152 LEADER 5 2. Ben Rhodes 2105 -47 1 3. Matt Crafton 2101 -51 1 4. Johnny Sauter 2098 -54 2 5. Chase Briscoe 2084 -68 0 6. Austin Cindric 2082 -70 1 7. Kaz Grala 2074 -78 1 8. John Hunter Nemecheck 2068 -84 2

The Truck Series will narrow to six cars after next week's race for three contests before the Championship 4 in late November.