NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte: Standings, TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths

If he tallies his third straight win, Kyle Busch would be first to take checkered flag at every NASCAR track

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 begins Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Point values have been reset and bonus points have been added as Martin Truex Jr. leads the pack.

Right behind Truex is Kyle Busch, who has won the past two playoff races. If Rowdy wins Sunday, he will not only clinch a spot in the Round of 8, but the 2015 champion would also become the first driver in history to take the checkered flag at every active NASCAR track. Busch finished second to Austin Dillon at Charlotte earlier this season and has won three straight races before in his championship season.

Another champion looking to make history Sunday will be Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 already has a record eight wins at the track, and coming off a third-place finish at Dover Johnson has the momentum to do it again. In addition to the eight wins, Johnson also has 15 top fives, 19 top 10s and a 12.7 average finish. He currently sits fifth in the standings, already ahead of the Round of 8 cutoff line.

Drivers below the cutoff line include Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray. Elliott is coming off a strong runner-up showing at Dover, however the points reset moved him back to 10th. McMurray and Blaney join Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as drivers advancing to the Round of 12 for the first time. Larson is in the best shape of the group, as he begins the round in third, 26 points above the first driver out Blaney.

As far as the non-playoff drivers go there are plenty of spoilers to go around. The first that comes to mind is Kasey Kahne. The No. 5 driver has four career wins at Charlotte. Former winners also include Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Dillon.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, September 8
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 334 laps/501 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 90
Stage 2: Ends on lap 180
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

*Qualifying is set for Friday, October 6th at 7:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Round of 12 drivers that have won at Charlotte:

  • Jimmie Johnson (8 wins)
  • Kevin Harvick (3 wins)
  • Matt Kenseth (2 wins)
  • Jamie McMurray (2 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
  • Brad Keselowski (1 win)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

3059

LEADER

5

2.

Kyle Busch

18

3041

-18

4

3.

Kyle Larson

42

3034

-25

4

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

3020

-39

2

5.

Jimmie Johnson

48

3017

-42

3

6.

Kevin Harvick

4

3015

-44

1

7.

Denny Hamlin

11

3013

-46

2

8.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

3010

-49

2

9.

Ryan Blaney

21

3008

-51

1

10.

Chase Elliott

24

3006

-53

0

11.

Matt Kenseth

20

3005

-54

0

12.

Jamie McMurray

1

3003

-56

0

While the Cup Series opens the Round of 12 on Sunday, the XFINITY Series closes its own Round of 12 on Saturday. When the checkered flag flies, eight drivers will move onto the next round. Justin Allgaier is in first followed by William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft and Ryan Reed above the cutline. Brendan Gaughan, Michael Annett, Blake Koch and Jeremy Clements are on the outside looking in. 

Cup drivers Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Reed Sorenson, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Alex Bowman and last week's XFINITY winner, Ryan Blaney, are all entered. Bowman of course is preparing to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro next season.

Angela Ruch will also be making her return to the series this weekend. Ruch is the only female competitor to make a start in the XFINITY Series this season and will attempt to qualify for Charlotte after running at Kentucky twice earlier in the year. She is among seven women all-time to compete in the series at the track, joining Patty Moise, Danica Patrick, Johanna Long, Shawna Robinson, Jennifer Jo Cobb and Tammy Jo Kirk.

How to watch the NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

*Qualifying is set for Saturday, October 7th at 12:05 p.m. on NBCSN

NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings

POSITION

DRIVER

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Justin Allgaier

2107

LEADER

2

2.

William Byron

2104

-3

3

3.

Elliott Sadler

2094

-13

0

4.

Cole Custer

2093

-14

0

5.

Daniel Hemric

2090

-17

0

6.

Brennan Poole

2082

-25

0

7.

Matt Tifft

2067

-40

0

8.

Ryan Reed

2055

-52

1

9.

Brendan Gaughan

2053

-54

0

10.

Michael Annett

2048

-59

0

11.

Blake Koch

2043

-64

0

12.

Jeremy Clements

2035

-72

1

As for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, they are off this weekend after the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week. They're currently in the Round of 8 with the cutoff race set for next weekend at Talladega. Christopher Bell is in first place followed by Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Kaz Grala and John Hunter Nemecheck.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8 standings

POSITION

DRIVER

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Christopher Bell

2152

LEADER

5

2.

Ben Rhodes

2105

-47

1

3.

Matt Crafton

2101

-51

1

4.

Johnny Sauter

2098

-54

2

5.

Chase Briscoe

2084

-68

0

6.

Austin Cindric

2082

-70

1

7.

Kaz Grala

2074

-78

1

8.

John Hunter Nemecheck

2068

-84

2

The Truck Series will narrow to six cars after next week's race for three contests before the Championship 4 in late November.

