NASCAR Playoffs at Dover picks, odds: Johnson going for 12 Monster Mile wins
Sunday's race is the final race in the Round of 16 before the NASCAR Playoffs field narrows to 12
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for the final race in the playoffs Round of 16. When the checkered flag flies on Sunday, 12 drivers will be moving on to Charlotte for the start of the next round.
Here are our picks for the big race at the Monster Mile this weekend.
Winner: Jimmie Johnson
We know better than to pick against the seven-time champ at this track. Despite qualifying 17th, he is still our heavy favorite to win. We picked him in June, when he won his 11th career race at the track after starting from the rear. This is about the time where the No. 48 kicks things into gear as 48 of his 83 career wins have come at this year's playoff tracks. Don't be surprised if and when Johnson cruises into Victory Lane yet again this weekend.
Contenders: Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth
Truex has been the man all season and he's already won twice at Dover in his career, including this race last season. The No. 78 is starting on the pole and it is clear that he is the favorite to win the title. Even if Truex doesn't bring home the black-and-white checkered, expect at least another stage win out of the Toyota. Speaking of Toyotas, six of them qualified in the top 10 including Matt Kenseth. The No. 20 was fastest in first practice and Kenseth has three career wins at the track. He is set to start fourth on Sunday.
Wild Card: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Fans have been waiting for the sport's most popular driver to have a winning car this season and Junior sure showed it during qualifying. He is set to start the race seventh, but had a wicked fast car in the second round of qualifying and has won at the Monster Mile in his career before in dramatic fashion. Daniel Suarez starting in the fifth position is another pick, but we'll take Earnhardt's experience in that No. 88 Chevrolet heading into his final race at Dover.
Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil starting lineup
- Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins at Dover)
- Kyle Busch (2 wins at Dover)
- Kyle Larson
- Matt Kenseth (3 wins at Dover)
- Daniel Suarez
- Denny Hamlin
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1 win at Dover)
- Ryan Newman (3 wins at Dover)
- Kevin Harvick (1 win at Dover)
- Erik Jones
- Ryan Blaney
- Chase Elliott
- Kurt Busch (1 win at Dover)
- Aric Almirola
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Brad Keselowski (1 win at Dover)
- Jimmie Johnson (11 wins at Dover)
- Joey Logano
- Clint Bowyer
- Trevor Bayne
- Kasey Kahne
- Chris Buescher
- Austin Dillon
- Danica Patrick
- Paul Menard
- Jamie McMurray
- AJ Allmendinger
- David Ragan
- Ty Dillon
- Michael McDowell
- Landon Cassill
- Ross Chastain
- Cole Whitt
- Brett Moffitt
- Timmy Hill
- BJ McLeod
- Corey LaJoie
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- Reed Sorenson
- Matt DiBenedetto
BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoff driver in Round of 16
Odds to win the Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil
Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race at the Monster Mile per VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 3/1
- Kyle Busch 4/1
- Kyle Larson 4/1
- Jimmie Johnson 8/1
- Kevin Harvick 8/1
- Brad Keselowski 12/1
- Denny Hamlin 12/1
- Matt Kenseth 12/1
- Chase Elliott 22/1
- Joey Logano 22/1
- Ryan Blaney 22/1
- Erik Jones 25/1
- Kurt Busch 30/1
- Clint Bowyer 50/1
- Jamie McMurray 50/1
- Daniel Suarez 60/1
- Ryan Newman 75/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1
- Kasey Kahne 100/1
- Austin Dillon 125/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150/1
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil
Location: Dover International Speedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 1
Time: 2p.m. ET
Length: 400 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 120
Stage 2: Ends on lap 240
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
2149
LEADER
5
2.
Kyle Larson
42
2125
-24
4
3.
Kyle Busch
18
2119
-30
3
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
2106
-43
2
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
2088
-61
2
6.
Matt Kenseth
20
2087
-62
0
7.
Jimmie Johnson
48
2076
-73
3
8.
Ryan Blaney
21
2070
-79
1
9.
Chase Elliott
24
2070
-79
0
10.
Kevin Harvick
4
2069
-80
1
11.
Jamie McMurray
1
2053
-96
0
12.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
2044
-105
2
13.
Austin Dillon
3
2044
-105
1
14.
Ryan Newman
31
2043
-106
1
15.
Kurt Busch
41
2027
-122
1
16.
Kasey Kahne
5
2023
-126
1
Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title
Betting odds for the NASCAR championship per VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 7/4
- Kyle Busch 2/1
- Kyle Larson 5/1
- Denny Hamlin 10/1
- Brad Keselowski 15/1
- Jimmie Johnson 15/1
- Kevin Harvick 15/1
- Matt Kenseth 20/1
- Chase Elliott 25/1
- Ryan Blaney 100/1
- Jamie McMurray 200/1
- Austin Dillon 300/1
- Kurt Busch 300/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1
- Ryan Newman 300/1
- Kasey Kahne 500/1
BOLD -- indicates driver has clinched Round of 12
