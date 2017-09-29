NASCAR Playoffs at Dover picks, odds: Johnson going for 12 Monster Mile wins

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for the final race in the playoffs Round of 16. When the checkered flag flies on Sunday, 12 drivers will be moving on to Charlotte for the start of the next round.

Here are our picks for the big race at the Monster Mile this weekend.

Winner: Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson led the No. 48 team's celebration in victory lane after their triumph at Dover in June. USATSI

We know better than to pick against the seven-time champ at this track. Despite qualifying 17th, he is still our heavy favorite to win. We picked him in June, when he won his 11th career race at the track after starting from the rear. This is about the time where the No. 48 kicks things into gear as 48 of his 83 career wins have come at this year's playoff tracks. Don't be surprised if and when Johnson cruises into Victory Lane yet again this weekend.

Contenders: Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth

Oct 2, 2016; Dover, DE, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) celebrates winning the Citizen Soldier 400 at Dover International Speedway. USA TODAY Sports

Truex has been the man all season and he's already won twice at Dover in his career, including this race last season. The No. 78 is starting on the pole and it is clear that he is the favorite to win the title. Even if Truex doesn't bring home the black-and-white checkered, expect at least another stage win out of the Toyota. Speaking of Toyotas, six of them qualified in the top 10 including Matt Kenseth. The No. 20 was fastest in first practice and Kenseth has three career wins at the track. He is set to start fourth on Sunday.

Wild Card: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spins out as he holds the American flag after he won the Cal Ripken Jr. 400 at Dover Downs International Speedway in Dover, Del., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001 Associated Press

Fans have been waiting for the sport's most popular driver to have a winning car this season and Junior sure showed it during qualifying. He is set to start the race seventh, but had a wicked fast car in the second round of qualifying and has won at the Monster Mile in his career before in dramatic fashion. Daniel Suarez starting in the fifth position is another pick, but we'll take Earnhardt's experience in that No. 88 Chevrolet heading into his final race at Dover.

No way to describe our 2001 win at the @MonsterMile other than emotional. A day and experience I will never forget. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/0JYcYVdxJL — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 27, 2017

Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil starting lineup

Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins at Dover) Kyle Busch (2 wins at Dover) Kyle Larson Matt Kenseth (3 wins at Dover) Daniel Suarez Denny Hamlin Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1 win at Dover) Ryan Newman (3 wins at Dover) Kevin Harvick (1 win at Dover) Erik Jones Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Kurt Busch (1 win at Dover) Aric Almirola Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Brad Keselowski (1 win at Dover) Jimmie Johnson (11 wins at Dover) Joey Logano Clint Bowyer Trevor Bayne Kasey Kahne Chris Buescher Austin Dillon Danica Patrick Paul Menard Jamie McMurray AJ Allmendinger David Ragan Ty Dillon Michael McDowell Landon Cassill Ross Chastain Cole Whitt Brett Moffitt Timmy Hill BJ McLeod Corey LaJoie Jeffrey Earnhardt Reed Sorenson Matt DiBenedetto

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoff driver in Round of 16

Odds to win the Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race at the Monster Mile per VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 3/1

Kyle Busch 4/1

Kyle Larson 4/1

Jimmie Johnson 8/1

Kevin Harvick 8/1

Brad Keselowski 12/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Matt Kenseth 12/1

Chase Elliott 22/1

Joey Logano 22/1

Ryan Blaney 22/1

Erik Jones 25/1

Kurt Busch 30/1

Clint Bowyer 50/1

Jamie McMurray 50/1

Daniel Suarez 60/1

Ryan Newman 75/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1

Kasey Kahne 100/1

Austin Dillon 125/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil

Location: Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 2p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 120

Stage 2: Ends on lap 240

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 2149 LEADER 5 2. Kyle Larson 42 2125 -24 4 3. Kyle Busch 18 2119 -30 3 4. Brad Keselowski 2 2106 -43 2 5. Denny Hamlin 11 2088 -61 2 6. Matt Kenseth 20 2087 -62 0 7. Jimmie Johnson 48 2076 -73 3 8. Ryan Blaney 21 2070 -79 1 9. Chase Elliott 24 2070 -79 0 10. Kevin Harvick 4 2069 -80 1 11. Jamie McMurray 1 2053 -96 0 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 2044 -105 2 13. Austin Dillon 3 2044 -105 1 14. Ryan Newman 31 2043 -106 1 15. Kurt Busch 41 2027 -122 1 16. Kasey Kahne 5 2023 -126 1

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title

Betting odds for the NASCAR championship per VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 7/4

Kyle Busch 2/1

Kyle Larson 5/1

Denny Hamlin 10/1

Brad Keselowski 15/1

Jimmie Johnson 15/1

Kevin Harvick 15/1

Matt Kenseth 20/1

Chase Elliott 25/1

Ryan Blaney 100/1

Jamie McMurray 200/1

Austin Dillon 300/1

Kurt Busch 300/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1

Ryan Newman 300/1

Kasey Kahne 500/1

BOLD -- indicates driver has clinched Round of 12