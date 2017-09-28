NASCAR Playoffs at Dover: Qualifying results, standings, TV schedule, title odds
Jimmie Johnson will look for his second straight and 12th career victory at the Monster Mile on Sunday
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for the final race in the Round of 16 on Sunday. Following the race, 12 drivers will move on to the next round for three more contests before narrowing to eight and eventually four at Homestead.
Martin Truex Jr., a 2016 winner at Dover and pole-starter for Sunday's race, currently leads the group followed by Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski as drivers that have clinched a spot in the Round of 12. Drivers below the cutoff line include Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who is tied with Dillon in points, is currently the last driver in on merit due to a tiebreaker.
"We gotta beat two guys in our minds and that's Stenhouse and Newman," Dillon said in an interview with CBS Sports. "You gotta do it the whole race. Segments and stages are going to be important so we'll be focused on just having a solid race and a solid race will probably pay dividends at the end."
One playoff driver that will make it incredibly difficult for others to win this weekend is seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 absolutely owns the Monster Mile, recording 11 wins there over the course of his historic career including his most recent checkered flag in June. Currently seventh in points, a 12th Dover win would not only clinch Johnson's spot in the Round of 12, but also earn him five bonus points to carry over into the next two rounds.
"He really is the man at Dover," Dillon said of Johnson. But when asked whether or not he tries to take anything away from the 48 team's success Dillon explained,"We gotta focus on our program and trying to get the best finish out of our car and see what we can bring back for DOW and Chevrolet."
Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil starting lineup
- Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins at Dover)
- Kyle Busch (2 wins at Dover)
- Kyle Larson
- Matt Kenseth (3 wins at Dover)
- Daniel Suarez
- Denny Hamlin
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1 win at Dover)
- Ryan Newman (3 wins at Dover)
- Kevin Harvick (1 win at Dover)
- Erik Jones
- Ryan Blaney
- Chase Elliott
- Kurt Busch (1 win at Dover)
- Aric Almirola
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Brad Keselowski (1 win at Dover)
- Jimmie Johnson (11 wins at Dover)
- Joey Logano
- Clint Bowyer
- Trevor Bayne
- Kasey Kahne
- Chris Buescher
- Austin Dillon
- Danica Patrick
- Paul Menard
- Jamie McMurray
- AJ Allmendinger
- David Ragan
- Ty Dillon
- Michael McDowell
- Landon Cassill
- Ross Chastain
- Cole Whitt
- Brett Moffitt
- Timmy Hill
- BJ McLeod
- Corey LaJoie
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- Reed Sorenson
- Matt DiBenedetto
BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoff driver in Round of 16
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil
Location: Dover International Speedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 1
Time: 2p.m. ET
Length: 400 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 120
Stage 2: Ends on lap 240
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200
Location: Dover International Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/200 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
*Qualifying takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11:35 a.m. ET on CNBC
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Las Vegas 350
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Length: 146 laps/219 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 55
Stage 2: Ends on lap 110
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 175
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports GO
*Qualifying takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 6:10 p.m. ET on FS2
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
2149
LEADER
5
2.
Kyle Larson
42
2125
-24
4
3.
Kyle Busch
18
2119
-30
3
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
2106
-43
2
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
2088
-61
2
6.
Matt Kenseth
20
2087
-62
0
7.
Jimmie Johnson
48
2076
-73
3
8.
Ryan Blaney
21
2070
-79
1
9.
Chase Elliott
24
2070
-79
0
10.
Kevin Harvick
4
2069
-80
1
11.
Jamie McMurray
1
2053
-96
0
12.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
2044
-105
2
13.
Austin Dillon
3
2044
-105
1
14.
Ryan Newman
31
2043
-106
1
15.
Kurt Busch
41
2027
-122
1
16.
Kasey Kahne
5
2023
-126
1
Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title
Betting odds for the NASCAR championship per VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 7/4
- Kyle Busch 2/1
- Kyle Larson 5/1
- Denny Hamlin 10/1
- Brad Keselowski 15/1
- Jimmie Johnson 15/1
- Kevin Harvick 15/1
- Matt Kenseth 20/1
- Chase Elliott 25/1
- Ryan Blaney 100/1
- Jamie McMurray 200/1
- Austin Dillon 300/1
- Kurt Busch 300/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1
- Ryan Newman 300/1
- Kasey Kahne 500/1
BOLD -- indicates driver has clinched Round of 12
-
Bubba Wallace trolls Dominos on Twitter
The 23-year old has participated in four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this seaso...
-
NASCAR at Dover picks, odds
Sunday's race is the final race in the Round of 16 before the NASCAR Playoffs field narrows...
-
Soccer's wearables trend
The wearable device keeps tabs on everything players do, including speed and distance run
-
Austin Dillon on playoffs, protests
Dillon is currently 13th in NASCAR Playoffs heading into last race in Round of 16 at Dover...
-
Tony Hawk weighs in on NCAA scandal
[holds breath anxiously]
-
CFL says no Johnny Manziel until 2018
Manziel can join the CFL in 2018 if he 'meets certain conditions' spelled out by the commi...
Add a Comment