NASCAR Playoffs at Dover: Standings, TV schedule, live stream, title odds

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for the final race in the Round of 16 on Sunday. Following the race, 12 drivers will move on to the next round for three more contests before narrowing to eight and eventually four at Homestead.

Martin Truex Jr., a 2016 winner at Dover, currently leads the group followed by Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski as drivers that have clinched a spot in the Round of 12. Drivers below the cutoff line include Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who is tied with Dillon in points, is currently the last driver in on merit due to a tiebreaker.

"We gotta beat two guys in our minds and that's Stenhouse and Newman," Dillon said in an interview with CBS Sports. "You gotta do it the whole race. Segments and stages are going to be important so we'll be focused on just having a solid race and a solid race will probably pay dividends at the end."

Jimmie Johnson led the No. 48 team's Victory Lane celebration after their triumph at Dover in June. USATSI

One playoff driver that will make it incredibly difficult for others to win this weekend is seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 absolutely owns the Monster Mile, recording 11 wins there over the course of his historic career including his most recent checkered flag in June. Currently seventh in points, a 12th Dover win would not only clinch Johnson's spot in the Round of 12, but also earn him five bonus points to carry over into the next two rounds.

"He really is the man at Dover," Dillon said of Johnson. But when asked whether or not he tries to take anything away from the 48 team's success Dillon explained,"We gotta focus on our program and trying to get the best finish out of our car and see what we can bring back for DOW and Chevrolet."

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil

Location: Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 2p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 120

Stage 2: Ends on lap 240

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

*Qualifying takes place Friday, Sept. 29, at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBCSN

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200

Location: Dover International Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/200 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

*Qualifying takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11:35 a.m. ET on CNBC

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Las Vegas 350

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Length: 146 laps/219 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 55

Stage 2: Ends on lap 110

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 175

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports GO

*Qualifying takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 6:10 p.m. ET on FS2

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 2149 LEADER 5 2. Kyle Larson 42 2125 -24 4 3. Kyle Busch 18 2119 -30 3 4. Brad Keselowski 2 2106 -43 2 5. Denny Hamlin 11 2088 -61 2 6. Matt Kenseth 20 2087 -62 0 7. Jimmie Johnson 48 2076 -73 3 8. Ryan Blaney 21 2070 -79 1 9. Chase Elliott 24 2070 -79 0 10. Kevin Harvick 4 2069 -80 1 11. Jamie McMurray 1 2053 -96 0 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 2044 -105 2 13. Austin Dillon 3 2044 -105 1 14. Ryan Newman 31 2043 -106 1 15. Kurt Busch 41 2027 -122 1 16. Kasey Kahne 5 2023 -126 1

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title

Betting odds for the NASCAR championship per VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 7/4

Kyle Busch 2/1

Kyle Larson 5/1

Denny Hamlin 10/1

Brad Keselowski 15/1

Jimmie Johnson 15/1

Kevin Harvick 15/1

Matt Kenseth 20/1

Chase Elliott 25/1

Ryan Blaney 100/1

Jamie McMurray 200/1

Austin Dillon 300/1

Kurt Busch 300/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1

Ryan Newman 300/1

Kasey Kahne 500/1

BOLD -- indicates driver has clinched Round of 12