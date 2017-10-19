NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas preview: Standings, TV schedule, live stream, previous results
Kyle Busch is in danger of being eliminated just weeks after dominating the Round of 16
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Kansas Speedway for the final playoff race in the Round of 12. When the checkered flag flies on Sunday, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.
As it stands, two former champions -- Matt Kenseth (2003) and Kyle Busch (2015) -- are below the cutline. Kenseth began the round in 11th and has since moved up to 10th while Busch has dropped from second to ninth. Not many expected Busch to be in this position after winning two races in the Round of 16, however he has yet to finish higher than 27th in the Round of 12.
Fortunately for Busch, Kansas is a track where he's had some success. In 19 starts, Busch has one win and has finished in the top five in his last five races. As for Kenseth, he's also been strong in the Jayhawk State. In 23 starts, Kenseth has two wins, seven top fives and 13 top 10s.
Another surprise just above the cutline in eighth is seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. Despite winning three races early on in the season, the 42-year-old has not been to Victory Lane since June, when he took the checkered flag at Dover. That being said, Johnson is no slouch at Kansas. The No. 48 driver is tied with former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jeff Gordon for the wins record with three at the track. Johnson also has nine top fives and 17 top 10s.
On the other end of the spectrum is Martin Truex Jr., who punched his ticket to the Round of 8 after winning his sixth race of the year at Charlotte. One of those six wins did indeed come at Kansas back in May when he led 104 laps. On Sunday Truex will attempt to become the second driver to sweep a track this season. Only Kyle Larson has accomplished the feat at Michigan this year.
We will also be keeping an eye on 23-year-old Ryan Blaney this weekend. Blaney finished fourth at the race in May after winning the pole. After dominating a portion of the Talladega race last week, Blaney inevitably suffered the same fate as 10 of the other playoff drivers, crashing out in the final laps.
"We ran really great there at Kansas in the spring race earlier." Blaney said in an interview with CBS Sports. "I think if we can have a day like that again we'll have a good shot at advancing. I think no mistakes and just going to do the best that our team can like I know we can do week in and week out. I hope that we can have a good run but you never know what can happen."
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Location: Kansas Speedway
Date: Sunday, October 22
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 80
Stage 2: Ends on lap 160
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
Round of 12 drivers who have won at Kansas:
- Jimmie Johnson (3 wins)
- Kevin Harvick (2 wins)
- Matt Kenseth (2 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
- Kyle Busch (1 win)
- Denny Hamlin (1 win)
- Brad Keselowski (1 win)
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr. (advanced)
78
3120
LEADER
6
2.
Brad Keselowski (advanced)
2
3101
-19
3
3.
Kyle Larson
42
3096
-24
4
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
3089
-31
1
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
3088
-32
2
6.
Chase Elliott
24
3087
-33
0
7.
Ryan Blaney
21
3076
-44
1
8.
Jimmie Johnson
48
3074
-46
3
9.
Kyle Busch
18
3067
-53
4
10.
Matt Kenseth
20
3066
-54
0
11.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
3052
-68
2
12.
Jamie McMurray
1
3045
-75
0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be opening up its Round of 8 on Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway. After that, they head to Texas Motorspeedway and Phoenix Raceway before the field cuts in half ahead of Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Point values have been reset as they always are at the beginning of each round and William Byron is back on top followed by Justin Allgaier, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric above the cutline. Cole Custer, Brennan Poole, Ryan Reed and Matt Tifft are all below the cutoff but are all within five points of fourth-place Hemric.
While there won't be many Cup drivers in the fold on Saturday, Camping World Truck Series leader Christopher Bell will be on the track in the XFINITY Series. After recently announcing he would be driving full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the XFINITY Series next season, Bell is looking to win this weekend and play the spoiler. In four XFINITY starts this season with JGR, Bell owns one top five and two top 10s. He has never raced in the series at Kansas before.
How to watch the NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300
Location: Kansas Speedway
Date: Saturday, October 21
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Round of 8 standings
POSITION
DRIVER
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
William Byron
3026
LEADER
3
2.
Justin Allgaier
3023
-3
2
3.
Elliott Sadler
3020
-6
0
4.
Daniel Hemric
3009
-17
0
5.
Cole Custer
3007
-19
0
6.
Brennan Poole
3006
-20
0
7.
Ryan Reed
3005
-21
1
8.
Matt Tifft
3004
-22
0
The reason Bell can afford to race at Kansas this weekend is because the Truck Series is off this week. After a thrilling race at Talladega on broadcast television, the trucks are preparing to begin the Round of 6 at Martinsville Speedway next weekend. Similarly to the other series, there will be three races before the field narrows to four for Homestead.
Ben Rhodes and Austin Cindric will be the drivers below the cutline when the round begins. Bell leads the way with a remarkable 20-point lead over second-place Johnny Sauter and 33-point lead over third-place Matt Crafton and fourth-place John Hunter Nemechek.
All six drivers in the round have won this season, however Bell has the most with five. Sauter and Nemechek each have two while Crafton, Rhodes and Cindric have taken the checkered flag only one time.
2017 Camping World Truck Series Round of 6 standings
POSITION
DRIVER
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Christopher Bell
3047
LEADER
5
2.
Johnny Sauter
3027
-20
2
3.
Matt Crafton
3014
-33
1
4.
John Hunter Nemechek
3014
-33
2
5.
Ben Rhodes
3013
-34
1
6.
Austin Cindric
3007
-40
1
