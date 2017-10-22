NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas: Starting lineup, TV channel, live stream, updates

Kyle Busch is in danger of being eliminated just weeks after dominating the Round of 16

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Kansas Speedway for the final playoff race in the Round of 12. When the checkered flag flies Sunday, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.

As it stands, two former champions -- Matt Kenseth (2003) and Kyle Busch (2015) -- are below the cutline. Kenseth began the round in 11th and has since moved up to 10th while Busch has dropped from second to ninth. Few expected Busch to be in this position after winning two races in the Round of 16, however he has yet to finish higher than 27th in the Round of 12.

Fortunately for Busch, Kansas is a track where he has had some success. In 19 starts, Busch has one win and has finished in the top five in his last five races. As for Kenseth, he has also been strong in the Jayhawk State. In 23 starts, Kenseth has two wins, seven top fives and 13 top 10s.

Another surprise just above the cutline in eighth is seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. Despite winning three races early on in the season, the 42-year-old has not been to Victory Lane since June, when he took the checkered flag at Dover. That being said, Johnson is no slouch at Kansas. The No. 48 driver is tied with former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jeff Gordon for the wins record with three at the track. Johnson also has nine top fives and 17 top 10s.

On the other end of the spectrum is Martin Truex Jr., who punched his ticket to the Round of 8 after winning his sixth race of the year at Charlotte. One of those six wins did indeed come at Kansas back in May when he led 104 laps. On Sunday, Truex will start on the pole and attempt to become the second driver to sweep a track this season. Only Kyle Larson has accomplished the feat at Michigan this year.

Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway starting lineup

  1. Martin Truex Jr.
  2. Kevin Harvick
  3. Matt Kenseth
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Daniel Suarez
  6. Erik Jones
  7. Kyle Busch
  8. Jamie McMurray
  9. Clint Bowyer
  10. Brad Keselowski
  11. Austin Dillon
  12. Jimmie Johnson
  13. Kyle Larson
  14. Chase Elliott
  15. Kurt Busch
  16. Michael McDowell
  17. Joey Logano
  18. Ryan Newman
  19. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  20. Chris Buescher
  21. Kasey Kahne
  22. Danica Patrick
  23. Paul Menard
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. Aric Almirola
  26. AJ Allmendinger
  27. David Ragan
  28. Trevor Bayne
  29. Ty Dillon
  30. Matt DiBenedetto
  31. Landon Cassill
  32. Brett Moffitt
  33. Gray Gaulding
  34. Corey LaJoie
  35. Cole Whitt
  36. BJ McLeod
  37. Reed Sorenson
  38. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  39. Derrike Cope
  40. Ryan Blaney (originally third, failed inspection)

BOLD -- indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 driver

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

Location: Kansas Speedway
Date: Sunday, October 22
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 80
Stage 2: Ends on lap 160
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Round of 12 drivers who have won at Kansas:

  • Jimmie Johnson (3 wins)
  • Kevin Harvick (2 wins)
  • Matt Kenseth (2 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
  • Kyle Busch (1 win)
  • Denny Hamlin (1 win)
  • Brad Keselowski (1 win)

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr. (advanced)

78

3120

LEADER

6

2.

Brad Keselowski (advanced)

2

3101

-19

3

3.

Kyle Larson

42

3096

-24

4

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

3089

-31

1

5.

Denny Hamlin

11

3088

-32

2

6.

Chase Elliott

24

3087

-33

0

7.

Ryan Blaney

21

3076

-44

1

8.

Jimmie Johnson

48

3074

-46

3

9.

Kyle Busch

18

3067

-53

4

10.

Matt Kenseth

20

3066

-54

0

11.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

3052

-68

2

12.

Jamie McMurray

1

3045

-75

0

LIVE updates

