NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas: Starting lineup, TV channel, live stream, updates

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Kansas Speedway for the final playoff race in the Round of 12. When the checkered flag flies Sunday, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.

As it stands, two former champions -- Matt Kenseth (2003) and Kyle Busch (2015) -- are below the cutline. Kenseth began the round in 11th and has since moved up to 10th while Busch has dropped from second to ninth. Few expected Busch to be in this position after winning two races in the Round of 16, however he has yet to finish higher than 27th in the Round of 12.

Fortunately for Busch, Kansas is a track where he has had some success. In 19 starts, Busch has one win and has finished in the top five in his last five races. As for Kenseth, he has also been strong in the Jayhawk State. In 23 starts, Kenseth has two wins, seven top fives and 13 top 10s.

Another surprise just above the cutline in eighth is seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. Despite winning three races early on in the season, the 42-year-old has not been to Victory Lane since June, when he took the checkered flag at Dover. That being said, Johnson is no slouch at Kansas. The No. 48 driver is tied with former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jeff Gordon for the wins record with three at the track. Johnson also has nine top fives and 17 top 10s.

On the other end of the spectrum is Martin Truex Jr., who punched his ticket to the Round of 8 after winning his sixth race of the year at Charlotte. One of those six wins did indeed come at Kansas back in May when he led 104 laps. On Sunday, Truex will start on the pole and attempt to become the second driver to sweep a track this season. Only Kyle Larson has accomplished the feat at Michigan this year.

Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway starting lineup

Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth Denny Hamlin Daniel Suarez Erik Jones Kyle Busch Jamie McMurray Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski Austin Dillon Jimmie Johnson Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Kurt Busch Michael McDowell Joey Logano Ryan Newman Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chris Buescher Kasey Kahne Danica Patrick Paul Menard Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Aric Almirola AJ Allmendinger David Ragan Trevor Bayne Ty Dillon Matt DiBenedetto Landon Cassill Brett Moffitt Gray Gaulding Corey LaJoie Cole Whitt BJ McLeod Reed Sorenson Jeffrey Earnhardt Derrike Cope Ryan Blaney (originally third, failed inspection)

BOLD -- indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 driver

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

Location: Kansas Speedway

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Round of 12 drivers who have won at Kansas:

Jimmie Johnson (3 wins)

Kevin Harvick (2 wins)

Matt Kenseth (2 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)

Kyle Busch (1 win)

Denny Hamlin (1 win)

Brad Keselowski (1 win)

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. (advanced) 78 3120 LEADER 6 2. Brad Keselowski (advanced) 2 3101 -19 3 3. Kyle Larson 42 3096 -24 4 4. Kevin Harvick 4 3089 -31 1 5. Denny Hamlin 11 3088 -32 2 6. Chase Elliott 24 3087 -33 0 7. Ryan Blaney 21 3076 -44 1 8. Jimmie Johnson 48 3074 -46 3 9. Kyle Busch 18 3067 -53 4 10. Matt Kenseth 20 3066 -54 0 11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 3052 -68 2 12. Jamie McMurray 1 3045 -75 0

