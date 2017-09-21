NASCAR playoffs at New Hampshire: Standings, TV schedule, live stream
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick will look to build off momentum in order to catch Martin Truex Jr.
Martin Truex Jr. and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second of three playoff races in the Round of 16. Truex is coming off a dominant performance at Chicagoland and will be looking to extend his 27-point lead over second-place Kyle Larson as well as earn more points towards the next two rounds on Sunday.
The No. 78 will have some competition this week. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win at the track earlier this season after leading 54 laps. Larson finished second by .509 seconds with Truex coming in third. Hamlin has three wins in 23 starts at New Hampshire in addition to a series-best 104.0 driver rating there. The No. 11 has been hot just about everywhere else recently too, finishing in the top five in 10 of his last 13 races, including four consecutive top fives leading up to Sunday.
A couple other drivers who could play a role this weekend are Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano. Harvick moved up to third in the points with a third-place finish in the playoff opener. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver also claimed this race in the playoffs last year and has produced a top-five result in five of his last six starts at the Magic Mile. As for Logano, he could very well play spoiler at his home track despite being out of contention. In 18 career starts at Loudon, Logano has two wins, six top fives and eight top 10s.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ISM Connect 300
Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 300 laps/317.4miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 75
Stage 2: Ends on lap 150
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 300
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App, Twitter (Kurt Busch dashboard)
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Location: Kentucky Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 175
Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Length: 150 laps/225 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 55
Stage 2: Ends on lap 110
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 175
TV: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports GO
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
2102
LEADER
5
2.
Kyle Larson
42
2075
-27
4
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
2067
-35
1
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
2061
-41
2
5.
Kyle Busch
18
2061
-41
2
6.
Denny Hamlin
11
2058
-44
2
7.
Jimmie Johnson
48
2046
-56
3
8.
Chase Elliott
24
2044
-58
0
9.
Matt Kenseth
20
2039
-63
0
10.
Ryan Blaney
21
2034
-68
1
11.
Jamie McMurray
1
2031
-71
0
12.
Austin Dillon
3
2026
-76
1
13.
Kurt Busch
41
2026
-76
1
14.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
2022
-80
2
15.
Kasey Kahne
5
2021
-81
1
16.
Ryan Newman
31
2019
-83
1
