NASCAR playoffs at New Hampshire: Standings, TV schedule, live stream

Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick will look to build off momentum in order to catch Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second of three playoff races in the Round of 16. Truex is coming off a dominant performance at Chicagoland and will be looking to extend his 27-point lead over second-place Kyle Larson as well as earn more points towards the next two rounds on Sunday.

The No. 78 will have some competition this week. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win at the track earlier this season after leading 54 laps. Larson finished second by .509 seconds with Truex coming in third. Hamlin has three wins in 23 starts at New Hampshire in addition to a series-best 104.0 driver rating there. The No. 11 has been hot just about everywhere else recently too, finishing in the top five in 10 of his last 13 races, including four consecutive top fives leading up to Sunday.

A couple other drivers who could play a role this weekend are Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano. Harvick moved up to third in the points with a third-place finish in the playoff opener. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver also claimed this race in the playoffs last year and has produced a top-five result in five of his last six starts at the Magic Mile. As for Logano, he could very well play spoiler at his home track despite being out of contention. In 18 career starts at Loudon, Logano has two wins, six top fives and eight top 10s.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ISM Connect 300

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 300 laps/317.4miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 75
Stage 2: Ends on lap 150
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 300
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports AppTwitter (Kurt Busch dashboard)

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300

Location: Kentucky Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 175

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Length: 150 laps/225 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 55
Stage 2: Ends on lap 110
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 175
TV: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports GO

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

2102

LEADER

5

2.

Kyle Larson

42

2075

-27

4

3.

Kevin Harvick

4

2067

-35

1

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

2061

-41

2

5.

Kyle Busch

18

2061

-41

2

6.

Denny Hamlin

11

2058

-44

2

7.

Jimmie Johnson

48

2046

-56

3

8.

Chase Elliott

24

2044

-58

0

9.

Matt Kenseth

20

2039

-63

0

10.

Ryan Blaney

21

2034

-68

1

11.

Jamie McMurray

1

2031

-71

0

12.

Austin Dillon

3

2026

-76

1

13.

Kurt Busch

41

2026

-76

1

14.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

2022

-80

2

15.

Kasey Kahne

5

2021

-81

1

16.

Ryan Newman

31

2019

-83

1

