NASCAR playoffs at New Hampshire: Standings, TV schedule, live stream

Martin Truex Jr. and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second of three playoff races in the Round of 16. Truex is coming off a dominant performance at Chicagoland and will be looking to extend his 27-point lead over second-place Kyle Larson as well as earn more points towards the next two rounds on Sunday.

The No. 78 will have some competition this week. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win at the track earlier this season after leading 54 laps. Larson finished second by .509 seconds with Truex coming in third. Hamlin has three wins in 23 starts at New Hampshire in addition to a series-best 104.0 driver rating there. The No. 11 has been hot just about everywhere else recently too, finishing in the top five in 10 of his last 13 races, including four consecutive top fives leading up to Sunday.

A couple other drivers who could play a role this weekend are Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano. Harvick moved up to third in the points with a third-place finish in the playoff opener. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver also claimed this race in the playoffs last year and has produced a top-five result in five of his last six starts at the Magic Mile. As for Logano, he could very well play spoiler at his home track despite being out of contention. In 18 career starts at Loudon, Logano has two wins, six top fives and eight top 10s.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ISM Connect 300

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 300 laps/317.4miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 75

Stage 2: Ends on lap 150

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 300

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App, Twitter (Kurt Busch dashboard)

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300

Location: Kentucky Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 45

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 175

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Length: 150 laps/225 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 55

Stage 2: Ends on lap 110

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 175

TV: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

