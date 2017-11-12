NASCAR Playoffs at Phoenix LIVE updates: Ryan Blaney starts final cutoff race on the pole
Keep it geared here for all the updates on raceday
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Phoenix Raceway for the final race in the Round of 8. When the checkered flag flies, just one more driver will join Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in the Championship 4 next week.
Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson are each battling for the coveted last spot and a trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway. See who we have tabbed to win and advance as well as the latest odds for the big race.
Follow along with our live blog below for up to the second updates, highlights and analysis of the NASCAR Playoffs.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Can-Am 500 starting lineup
- Ryan Blaney
- Denny Hamlin
- Kyle Larson
- Chase Elliott
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Kevin Harvick
- Matt Kenseth
- Kyle Busch
- Joey Logano
- Daniel Suarez
- Erik Jones
- Jimmie Johnson
- Jamie McMurray
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Kurt Busch
- Brad Keselowski
- Kasey Kahne
- Ryan Newman
- Paul Menard
- Clint Bowyer
- Austin Dillon
- Aric Almirola
- AJ Allmendinger
- Danica Patrick
- Trevor Bayne
- David Ragan
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Michael McDowell
- Ty Dillon
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Chris Buescher
- Landon Cassill
- Corey LaJoie
- Cole Whitt
- Joey Gase
- David Starr
- DJ Kennington
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- Kyle Weatherman
- Derrike Cope
BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500
Location: Phoenix Raceway
Date: Sunday, Nov. 12
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 312 laps/312 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 75
Stage 2: Ends on lap 150
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 312
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr. (advanced)
78
4168
LEADER
7
2.
Kyle Busch (advanced)
18
4118
-50
5
3.
Kevin Harvick (advanced)
4
4112
-56
2
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
4111
-57
3
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
4092
-76
2
6.
Ryan Blaney
21
4092
-79
1
7.
Chase Elliott
24
4062
-106
0
8.
Jimmie Johnson
48
4060
-108
3
-
NASCAR Playoffs at Phoenix preview
One final driver will clinch a spot in the Championship 4 on Sunday
-
NASCAR at Phoenix picks
Blaney will be on the pole for Sunday's cutoff race
-
