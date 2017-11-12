NASCAR Playoffs at Phoenix LIVE updates: Ryan Blaney starts final cutoff race on the pole

Keep it geared here for all the updates on raceday

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Phoenix Raceway for the final race in the Round of 8. When the checkered flag flies, just one more driver will join Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in the Championship 4 next week.

Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson are each battling for the coveted last spot and a trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway. See who we have tabbed to win and advance as well as the latest odds for the big race.&nbsp;

Follow along with our live blog below for up to the second updates, highlights and analysis of the NASCAR Playoffs.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it. 

Can-Am 500 starting lineup

  1. Ryan Blaney
  2. Denny Hamlin
  3. Kyle Larson
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Martin Truex Jr.
  6. Kevin Harvick
  7. Matt Kenseth
  8. Kyle Busch
  9. Joey Logano
  10. Daniel Suarez
  11. Erik Jones
  12. Jimmie Johnson
  13. Jamie McMurray
  14. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  15. Kurt Busch
  16. Brad Keselowski
  17. Kasey Kahne
  18. Ryan Newman
  19. Paul Menard
  20. Clint Bowyer
  21. Austin Dillon
  22. Aric Almirola
  23. AJ Allmendinger
  24. Danica Patrick
  25. Trevor Bayne
  26. David Ragan
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. Michael McDowell
  29. Ty Dillon
  30. Matt DiBenedetto
  31. Chris Buescher
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Corey LaJoie
  34. Cole Whitt
  35. Joey Gase
  36. David Starr
  37. DJ Kennington
  38. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  39. Kyle Weatherman
  40. Derrike Cope

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500

Location: Phoenix Raceway
Date: Sunday, Nov. 12
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 312 laps/312 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 75
Stage 2: Ends on lap 150
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 312
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr. (advanced)

78

4168

LEADER

7

2.

Kyle Busch (advanced)

18

4118

-50

5

3.

Kevin Harvick (advanced)

4

4112

-56

2

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

4111

-57

3

5.

Denny Hamlin

11

4092

-76

2

6.

Ryan Blaney

21

4092

-79

1

7.

Chase Elliott

24

4062

-106

0

8.

Jimmie Johnson 

48

4060

-108

3

