NASCAR Playoffs at Phoenix LIVE updates: Ryan Blaney starts final cutoff race on the pole

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Phoenix Raceway for the final race in the Round of 8. When the checkered flag flies, just one more driver will join Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in the Championship 4 next week.

Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson are each battling for the coveted last spot and a trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway. See who we have tabbed to win and advance as well as the latest odds for the big race.

Follow along with our live blog below for up to the second updates, highlights and analysis of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Can-Am 500 starting lineup

Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth Kyle Busch Joey Logano Daniel Suarez Erik Jones Jimmie Johnson Jamie McMurray Dale Earnhardt Jr. Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Kasey Kahne Ryan Newman Paul Menard Clint Bowyer Austin Dillon Aric Almirola AJ Allmendinger Danica Patrick Trevor Bayne David Ragan Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Michael McDowell Ty Dillon Matt DiBenedetto Chris Buescher Landon Cassill Corey LaJoie Cole Whitt Joey Gase David Starr DJ Kennington Jeffrey Earnhardt Kyle Weatherman Derrike Cope

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500

Location: Phoenix Raceway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 312 laps/312 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 75

Stage 2: Ends on lap 150

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 312

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 standings