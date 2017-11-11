NASCAR Playoffs at Phoenix picks, odds: Blaney, Elliott seek Championship 4

It's win and you're in for the five remaining drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson will all be competing for the final spot in next week's Championship 4 when the green flag flies at Phoenix on Sunday.

Those drivers are looking to join Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at Homestead-Miami Speedway. There are different scenarios where each of the outliers can clinch, but nothing is guaranteed without a checkered flag. With that said, here are our picks for this weekend's cutoff race.

Winner: Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott has shown flashes of success at Phoenix. USATSI

Earlier this week we predicted that Elliott would be the last driver into the Championship 4 and we're sticking to our guns. With the 21-year-old entering the race seventh in the standings, it's unlikely Elliott will find a way in on merit alone. Fortunately for the No. 24 team, they were fastest in first practice and qualified fourth.

Elliott is coming off a Phoenix race earlier this season where he led 106 laps and won Stage 2. The sophomore driver has a 9.7 average finish in three career starts at the track and is hoping to earn his first career win on Sunday.

"I think it's been a lot of learning processes," said the 21-year-old Elliott, who finished 10th in the standings last season. "I don't necessarily know if it's one thing that I've learned from year one to year two. There's been a lot of, I think more just as you go along you face the different situations that you haven't seen yet. When you're put in those situations, and if they were to come back around at least you seen them before."

Contender: Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney has two top-10 finishes in three races at Phoenix Raceway. USATSI

Typically we give you two options here, but since we only have five to choose from we narrowed it down to one. Blaney has really found his stride recently, placing in the top 10 for three straight playoff races. Add the pole position to that equation and the 23-year-old has a shot at his first ever Cup Series championship in his first ever playoffs.

At sixth in the standings, he could clinch on merit with a non-contender win and a miserable showing from Keselowski and Hamlin. However, like Elliott, he'll be looking to punch his ticket to Homestead via Victory Lane. In three career starts at Phoenix, Blaney has two top 10s. He finished 23rd back in March.

"Playoffs make for really hard racing," Blaney said to CBS Sports in October. "It's the season on the line and if you don't do well in these three races you're out and your season is over pretty much. At least your championship run is over. I think that's what makes it exciting."

Spoiler: Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick can do a big favor for Brad Keselowski on Sunday. USATSI

Harvick could do his fellow Ford driver Keselowski a solid on Sunday by winning at Phoenix. While usually this spot is reserved for a non-playoff driver, Harvick has already clinched and essentially put himself in a spoiler role ahead of potentially the biggest race of his life to date. Keselowski is currently the first driver in on merit and a Harvick win would really help his case while hurting the others.

The No. 4 driver owns the track record with eight wins, four more than Johnson. If Harvick were to add a ninth victory on Sunday, he'd join Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, David Pearson, Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Rusty Wallace as the ninth driver to win nine or more races at a single track.

In addition to the wins, Harvick has 13 top fives and 18 top 10s at the one-mile track. He also won the race at Texas last week.

Can-Am 500 starting lineup

Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth Kyle Busch Joey Logano Daniel Suarez Erik Jones Jimmie Johnson Jamie McMurray Dale Earnhardt Jr. Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Kasey Kahne Ryan Newman Paul Menard Clint Bowyer Austin Dillon Aric Almirola AJ Allmendinger Danica Patrick Trevor Bayne David Ragan Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Michael McDowell Ty Dillon Matt DiBenedetto Chris Buescher Landon Cassill Corey LaJoie Cole Whitt Joey Gase David Starr DJ Kennington Jeffrey Earnhardt Kyle Weatherman Derrike Cope

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver

Odds to win the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's cutoff race per Westgate Sportsbook

Kyle Busch 2/1

Kevin Harvick 3/1

Martin Truex Jr. 5/1

Kyle Larson 8/1

Denny Hamlin 8/1

Chase Elliott 15/1

Brad Keselowski 15/1

Erik Jones 20/1

Matt Kenseth 25/1

Joey Logano 25/1

Ryan Blaney 25/1

Jimmie Johnson 25/1

Clint Bowyer 50/1

Kurt Busch 50/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 80/1

Jamie McMurray 100/1

Daniel Suarez 100/1

Ryan Newman 100/1

Kasey Kahne 100/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1

Austin Dillon 500/1

Trevor Bayne 500/1

Paul Menard 500/1

Aric Almirola 500/1

Ty Dillon 1000/1

AJ Allmendinger 1000/1

Chris Buescher 1000/1

Danica Patrick 1000/1

Michael McDowell 5000/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500

Location: Phoenix Raceway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 312 laps/312 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 75

Stage 2: Ends on lap 150

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 312

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 standings