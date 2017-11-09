NASCAR Playoffs at Phoenix preview: Qualifying times, TV schedule, live stream, standings, stage lengths

Just two races remain in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as the circuit travels to Phoenix for the cutoff race in the Round of 8. When the checkered flag flies Sunday, one driver will join Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in the Championship 4 for a shot at the title.

Those drivers are Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson. While it's mathematically possible for all drivers to clinch on merit, Keselowski looks to be the only one with a path to Homestead on points alone. The No. 2 would need to finish 37 points ahead of fifth place in addition to having none of Hamlin, Blaney, Elliott or Johnson win in order to advance. Keselowski has never won at the track, but claims five top fives and eight top 10s. Of course, any of the drivers would advance with a win.

Now let's talk winners. Johnson and Hamlin have both made trips to Victory Lane at Phoenix before and have run well consistently. In 28 career starts Johnson owns four wins, 15 top fives and 20 top 10s. If he were to take the checkered flag on Sunday, he'd earn the opportunity not only to defend his 2016 championship but also surpass Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt (seven titles each) with a record eighth crown. As for Hamlin, he has one win (March 2012), 10 top fives and 14 top 10s in 24 career starts.

"Overall we had a good day in Texas," Hamlin said after last week's race. "We scored a lot of points, and that helped us, we just need to keep digging to give ourselves a shot at a win this weekend. That's the way we're going to pull this thing off. We've been up front to contend for a win at the end of these past two races, and that's our plan again at Phoenix."

Moving on to the young bucks. Blaney and Elliott are each attempting to reach their first career Championship 4. Blaney will look to continue his hot streak after placing in the top 10 three straight races and punch his ticket to Victory Lane this time around. As for Elliott, he's coming off a Phoenix race earlier this season where he led 106 laps and won Stage 2. The sophomore driver has a 9.7 average finish in three career starts at the track and is hoping to earn his first career win on Sunday.

"I think it's been a lot of learning processes," said the 21-year-old Elliott, who finished 10th in the standings last season. "I don't necessarily know if it's one thing that I've learned from year one to year two. There's been a lot of, I think more just as you go along you face the different situations that you haven't seen yet. When you're put in those situations, and if they were to come back around at least you seen them before."

For our full interview with Elliott from earlier this week, please listen via the Soundcloud player below. Or click here to read along.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500

Location: Phoenix Raceway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 312 laps/312 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 75

Stage 2: Ends on lap 150

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 312

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

*Qualifying will take place Friday, Nov. 10 at 6:45pm ET on NBCSN

