NASCAR Playoffs at Texas LIVE updates: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson win first two stages

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Texas Motor Speedway for the second race in the playoffs Round of 8. Just two races remain before the field is decided for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late November.

Stage 1: Prominent Playoff drivers in trouble

Kevin Harvick won Stage 1 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday after passing Kyle Larson with 16 to go. Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney were among the other NASCAR Playoff drivers to earn stage points while Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson finished a lap down.

During driver introductions, Denny Hamlin was met with a barrage of boos following his feud with Chase Elliott last week. Elliott, posterized as "The People's Champion" in Texas, heard nothing but loud cheering when he was introduced.

Hamlin shot to the lead as the green flag flew, while Elliott began charging up through the field. The No. 24 team failed to run a qualifying lap on Friday, forcing Elliott to start from the 34th position however it only took him 25 laps to crack the top 15.

Keselowski made contact with rival Kyle Busch right off the bat. Both had to come down pit road just one lap into the race to repair damage, each in a hole early on. Busch already clinched his spot in the Championship 4 with a win at Martinsville last week, while Keselowski entered the race third in the points.

Larson showed off his speed on the 1.5-mile track, taking the lead roughly 45 laps into the race from Hamlin after starting 11th. The No. 42 driver was knocked out of the playoffs in the Round of 12 cutoff race.

Green flag pit stops began approximately 50 laps into the race. Front Row Motorsports drivers David Ragan and Landon Cassill each suffered speeding penalties as Larson cycled back to the lead. Jimmie Johnson took an extra pit stop to make adjustments, putting him multiple laps down.

Harvick took the lead from Larson on lap 69 and drove on to win the first stage.

Stage 1 results

Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Kurt Busch Erik Jones Matt Kenseth Ryan Blaney Austin Dillon Daniel Suarez

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver

Stage 2: Larson dominates in spoiler role

Larson won Stage 2 over playoff contenders Harvick, Blaney, Truex, Elliott and Hamlin. Keselowski was the only other playoff driver to finish on the lead lap. Kyle Busch finished in position to earn the free pass while Johnson continued to struggle three laps down.

Hamlin won the race off pit road to start Stage 2, but lost the lead to Larson just a few laps in after going high on the track. Not much later, Daniel Suarez got loose and spun out into Kasey Kahne, bringing out the caution. The yellow gave Keselowski the free pass, putting him back onto the lead lap.

Kyle Busch took the opportunity to come down pit road and make adjustments to repair damage suffered on the first lap of the race.

Larson continued to pull away from the field, and lapped Johnson for the third time with 40 laps to go in the Stage. The No. 48 team chose to pit after the Suarez and Kahne crash when they could have stayed out and gained position.

Joey Logano got green flag pit stops going with less than 30 to go in the stage, however the No. 22 was penalized for speeding. Hamlin was the first of the playoff drivers to come down after battling inside the top 10 with none other than Elliott himself.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took the lead briefly before pitting late in the stage for fuel and tires. It was certainly a memory for NASCAR and Junior fans, given Texas was the site of his first win back in 2000.

Kasey Kahne was the last of the drivers to come to the pits with less than 10 laps to go in the stage. Larson cycled back to the lead followed by Harvick, Blaney, Elliott and Truex in the top five. Kyle Busch was able to work his way back into the top 10 before pitting with seven laps in the stage.

Larson drove on to win the stage with nearly a 5-second lead on Harvick.

Stage 2 results:

Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Denny Hamlin Kurt Busch Matt Kenseth Erik Jones Austin Dillon

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver