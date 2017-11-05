NASCAR Playoffs at Texas LIVE updates: Kurt Busch on the pole, Chase Elliott in danger

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Texas Motor Speedway for the second race in the playoffs Round of 8. Just two races remain before the field is decided for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late November.

Kyle Busch punched his ticket to Homestead by winning the Round of 8 opener at Martinsville, meaning there are now only three spots for seven drivers remaining in the finale. Martin Truex Jr. is the points leader, followed by Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick above the cutline. Behind them are Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

After winning at Texas earlier this season, Johnson will be looking to build upon his record-seven wins at the track this weekend while Denny Hamlin looks to add a third. Young bucks Chase Elliott (21) and Ryan Blaney (23) will be going for their first wins in Lone Star State, while Elliott continues to chase the first win of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Check out who we pegged to win this race as well as a potential spoiler on the 1.5-mile track.

AAA Texas 500 starting lineup

Kurt Busch Denny Hamlin Kevin Harvick Erik Jones Kyle Busch Daniel Suarez Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jamie McMurray Danica Patrick Austin Dillon AJ Allmendinger Dale Earnhardt Jr. Aric Almirola Kasey Kahne Clint Bowyer Daniel Hemric Landon Cassill Michael McDowell David Ragan Ryan Newman Chris Buescher Ty Dillon Matt DiBenedetto Cole Whitt Joey Gase Ray Black II Jeffrey Earnhardt David Starr Chase Elliott Matt Kenseth Joey Logano Trevor Bayne Reed Sorenson Corey LaJoie Gray Gaulding

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 334 laps/501 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 85

Stage 2: Ends on lap 170

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App, Twitter

