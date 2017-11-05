NASCAR Playoffs at Texas LIVE updates: Kurt Busch on the pole, Chase Elliott in danger

Highlights, analysis and updates on the NASCAR Playoffs race at Texas Motor Speedway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Texas Motor Speedway for the second race in the playoffs Round of 8. Just two races remain before the field is decided for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late November.

Kyle Busch punched his ticket to Homestead by winning the Round of 8 opener at Martinsville, meaning there are now only three spots for seven drivers remaining in the finale. Martin Truex Jr. is the points leader, followed by Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick above the cutline. Behind them are Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

After winning at Texas earlier this season, Johnson will be looking to build upon his record-seven wins at the track this weekend while Denny Hamlin looks to add a third. Young bucks Chase Elliott (21) and Ryan Blaney (23) will be going for their first wins in Lone Star State, while Elliott continues to chase the first win of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. 

AAA Texas 500 starting lineup

  1. Kurt Busch
  2. Denny Hamlin
  3. Kevin Harvick
  4. Erik Jones
  5. Kyle Busch
  6. Daniel Suarez
  7. Martin Truex Jr.
  8. Ryan Blaney
  9. Jimmie Johnson
  10. Brad Keselowski
  11. Kyle Larson
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  13. Jamie McMurray
  14. Danica Patrick
  15. Austin Dillon
  16. AJ Allmendinger
  17. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  18. Aric Almirola
  19. Kasey Kahne
  20. Clint Bowyer
  21. Daniel Hemric
  22. Landon Cassill
  23. Michael McDowell
  24. David Ragan
  25. Ryan Newman
  26. Chris Buescher
  27. Ty Dillon
  28. Matt DiBenedetto
  29. Cole Whitt
  30. Joey Gase
  31. Ray Black II
  32. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  33. David Starr
  34. Chase Elliott
  35. Matt Kenseth
  36. Joey Logano
  37. Trevor Bayne
  38. Reed Sorenson
  39. Corey LaJoie
  40. Gray Gaulding

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500

Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 334 laps/501 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 85
Stage 2: Ends on lap 170
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports AppTwitter

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

4117

LEADER

7

2.

Kyle Busch

18

4100

-17

5

3.

Brad Keselowski

2

4079

-38

3

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

4053

-64

1

5.

Jimmie Johnson

48

4050

-67

3

6.

Ryan Blaney

21

4047

-70

1

7.

Denny Hamlin

11

4045

-72

2

8.

Chase Elliott

24

4027

-90

0

