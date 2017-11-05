NASCAR Playoffs at Texas LIVE updates: Kurt Busch on the pole, Chase Elliott in danger
Highlights, analysis and updates on the NASCAR Playoffs race at Texas Motor Speedway
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Texas Motor Speedway for the second race in the playoffs Round of 8. Just two races remain before the field is decided for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late November.
Kyle Busch punched his ticket to Homestead by winning the Round of 8 opener at Martinsville, meaning there are now only three spots for seven drivers remaining in the finale. Martin Truex Jr. is the points leader, followed by Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick above the cutline. Behind them are Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.
After winning at Texas earlier this season, Johnson will be looking to build upon his record-seven wins at the track this weekend while Denny Hamlin looks to add a third. Young bucks Chase Elliott (21) and Ryan Blaney (23) will be going for their first wins in Lone Star State, while Elliott continues to chase the first win of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Check out who we pegged to win this race as well as a potential spoiler on the 1.5-mile track.
CBS Sports will be providing up to the second updates, highlights and analysis. We encourage you to please follow along with the live blog below.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
AAA Texas 500 starting lineup
- Kurt Busch
- Denny Hamlin
- Kevin Harvick
- Erik Jones
- Kyle Busch
- Daniel Suarez
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Ryan Blaney
- Jimmie Johnson
- Brad Keselowski
- Kyle Larson
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Jamie McMurray
- Danica Patrick
- Austin Dillon
- AJ Allmendinger
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Aric Almirola
- Kasey Kahne
- Clint Bowyer
- Daniel Hemric
- Landon Cassill
- Michael McDowell
- David Ragan
- Ryan Newman
- Chris Buescher
- Ty Dillon
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Cole Whitt
- Joey Gase
- Ray Black II
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- David Starr
- Chase Elliott
- Matt Kenseth
- Joey Logano
- Trevor Bayne
- Reed Sorenson
- Corey LaJoie
- Gray Gaulding
BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500
Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 334 laps/501 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 85
Stage 2: Ends on lap 170
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App, Twitter
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
4117
LEADER
7
2.
Kyle Busch
18
4100
-17
5
3.
Brad Keselowski
2
4079
-38
3
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
4053
-64
1
5.
Jimmie Johnson
48
4050
-67
3
6.
Ryan Blaney
21
4047
-70
1
7.
Denny Hamlin
11
4045
-72
2
8.
Chase Elliott
24
4027
-90
0
-
NASCAR Playoffs at Texas preview
Two races remain before the Championship 4 field is set
-
Breeders' Cup results: Gun Runner wins
Arrogate comes up way short in its final run while Gun Runner takes the $6 million purse
-
Breeders' Cup: TV schedule, odds
Here's everything you need to know to get you ready for the Breeder's Cup Classic
-
Breeders' Cup Classic odds and picks
SportsLine's Jody Demling had the Kentucky Derby winner early and called the Belmont, Travers...
-
NASCAR picks, odds for Texas
Kurt Busch will start on the pole in a spoiler role on Sunday
-
Almirola to replace Danica
Almirola is poised to make the move from Richard Petty Motorsports' No. 43 to Stewart-Haas
Add a Comment