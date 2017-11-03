NASCAR Playoffs at Texas preview: Qualifying results, standings, TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the second race in the playoffs Round of 8. Just two races remain before the field is decided for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late November.

Kyle Busch punched his ticket to Homestead by winning the Round of 8 opener at Martinsville. Despite clinching, he will be racing for a major milestone this weekend. If Busch leads 27 laps he will join Martin Truex Jr. as the second driver this season and 13th in NASCAR history to lead 2,000 laps in a season. The last time two drivers accomplished the feat in the same season was in 1989 when Dale Earnhardt (2,735) and Rusty Wallace (2,020) did it.

After a heartbreaking finish at Martinsville, 21-year-old Chase Elliott will be looking to rebound with his first career win. Elliott has placed in the top 10 in all three of his career starts at Texas, which brings him to an average finish of 6.0. He enters the race 26 points below the cutline.

The other young buck looking to clinch his first Championship 4 this weekend is Ryan Blaney. The 23-year-old finished 12th at Texas earlier this season and swept both stages. Despite being six points behind Kevin Harvick on the cutoff line, Blaney has had momentum, finishing in the top 10 to in two consecutive playoff races.

We can't wrap up a Texas race preview without mentioning the seven-time champ, Jimmie Johnson. After winning there earlier this season, Johnson will be looking to build upon his record-seven wins at the track this weekend. Among active drivers, Johnson boasts the top driver rating (107.3), the second-best average finish (8.2) and the third-best average running position (10.3). A win would clinch last year's title winner a spot in the Championship 4 yet again.

As for spoilers, six non-playoff drivers have won at Texas Motor Speedway previously: Matt Kenseth (twice), Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman. Kenseth, Busch, Kahne and Newman are all 2017 playoff knockouts while Junior will be participating in his final race at the track where he earned his first win.

First @NASCAR_XFINITY win

First Cup win

And @AmyEarnhardt



Needless to say, Texas has been very good to me. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/yKxhmvS69T — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 1, 2017

AAA Texas 500 starting lineup

Kurt Busch Denny Hamlin Kevin Harvick Erik Jones Kyle Busch Daniel Suarez Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jamie McMurray Danica Patrick Austin Dillon AJ Allmendinger Dale Earnhardt Jr. Aric Almirola Kasey Kahne Clint Bowyer Daniel Hemric Landon Cassill Michael McDowell David Ragan Ryan Newman Chris Buescher Ty Dillon Matt DiBenedetto Cole Whitt Joey Gase Ray Black II Jeffrey Earnhardt David Starr Chase Elliott Matt Kenseth Joey Logano Trevor Bayne Reed Sorenson Corey LaJoie Gray Gaulding

BOLD - indicates NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 driver

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 334 laps/501 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 85

Stage 2: Ends on lap 170

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App, Twitter

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 4117 LEADER 7 2. Kyle Busch 18 4100 -17 5 3. Brad Keselowski 2 4079 -38 3 4. Kevin Harvick 4 4053 -64 1 5. Jimmie Johnson 48 4050 -67 3 6. Ryan Blaney 21 4047 -70 1 7. Denny Hamlin 11 4045 -72 2 8. Chase Elliott 24 4027 -90 0

Similarly to the Cup, the NASCAR XFINITY Series will have its second race in the Round of 8 on Saturday night under the lights. Justin Allgaier is the current leader in the standings but is just two points ahead of William Byron. Elliott Sadler and Brennan Poole are also above the Championship 4 cut line while Matt Tifft, Ryan Reed, Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer are no more than eight points below.



None of the current contenders have won at Texas in the series, but all have made starts. Custer (5.0) owns the highest average finish followed by William Byron (7.0), Sadler (11.6), Allgaier (12.4), Tifft (12.7), Reed (14.9), Poole (19.3), and Hemric (32.0).

The series will be looking for its 18th different winner this season at Texas. Byron holds the lead for most wins by a full-time XFINITY driver this season with three while Cup Championship 4 contender Kyle Busch has five. Other drivers from the Cup level to earn wins in the XFINITY Series this season included Kyle Larson (3), Brad Keselowski (2), Denny Hamlin (2), Erik Jones (2), Ryan Blaney (2), Aric Almirola (1) and Joey Logano (1).

How to watch the NASCAR XFINITY Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 45

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs standings

POSITION DRIVER POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Justin Allgaier 3,066 LEADER 2 2. William Byron 3,064 -2 3 3. Elliott Sadler 3,055 -11 0 4. Brennan Poole 3,038 -28 0 5. Matt Tifft 3,033 -33 0 6. Ryan Reed 3,032 -34 1 7. Daniel Hemric 3,032 -34 0 8. Cole Custer 3,030 -36 0

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs also continue at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night, with the second race in the Round of 6 set to begin. Christopher Bell continues to sit high atop the points followed by Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes above the cut line. Austin Cindric and John Hunter Nemechek are both below the cut line.

Both Bell and Sauter are familiar with the track. Bell won at Texas earlier this season while Sauter, the defending Truck Series champion, won this race last season. A win for either of them would clinch their spot in the Championship 4.

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JAG Metals 350

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Length: 147 laps/220.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 35

Stage 2: Ends on lap 70

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 147

TV: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs standings