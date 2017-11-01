NASCAR Playoffs at Texas preview: Standings, TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths, qualifying time

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the second race in the playoffs Round of 8. Just two races remain before the field is decided for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late November.

Kyle Busch punched his ticket to Homestead by winning the Round of 8 opener at Martinsville. Despite clinching, he will be racing for a major milestone this weekend. If Busch leads 27 laps he will join Martin Truex Jr. as the second driver this season and 13th in NASCAR history to lead 2,000 laps in a season. The last time two drivers accomplished the feat in the same season was 28 years ago in 1989 when Dale Earnhardt (2,735) and Rusty Wallace (2,020) did it.

After a heartbreaking finish at Martinsville, 21-year-old Chase Elliott will be looking to rebound with his first career win. Elliott has placed in the top 10 in all three of his career starts at Texas, which brings him to an average finish of 6.0. He enters the race 26 points below the cutline.

The other young buck looking to clinch his first Championship 4 this weekend is Ryan Blaney. The 23-year-old finished 12th at Texas earlier this season and swept both stages. Despite being six points behind Kevin Harvick on the cutoff line, Blaney has had momentum, finishing in the top 10 to in two consecutive playoff races.

We can't wrap up a Texas race preview without mentioning the seven-time champ, Jimmie Johnson. After winning there earlier this season, Johnson will be looking to build upon his record-seven wins at the track this weekend. Among active drivers, Johnson boasts the top driver rating (107.3), the second-best average finish (8.2) and the third-best average running position (10.3). A win would clinch last year's title winner a spot in the Championship 4 yet again.

As for spoilers, six non-playoff drivers have won at Texas Motor Speedway previously: Matt Kenseth (twice), Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman. Kenseth, Busch, Kahne and Newman are all 2017 playoff knockouts while Junior will be participating in his final race at the track where he earned his first win.

First @NASCAR_XFINITY win

First Cup win

And @AmyEarnhardt



Needless to say, Texas has been very good to me. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/yKxhmvS69T — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 1, 2017

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 334 laps/501 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 85

Stage 2: Ends on lap 170

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App, Twitter

*Qualifying is set for Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:05 p.m before the XFINITY Series race

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 4117 LEADER 7 2. Kyle Busch 18 4100 -17 5 3. Brad Keselowski 2 4079 -38 3 4. Kevin Harvick 4 4053 -64 1 5. Jimmie Johnson 48 4050 -67 3 6. Ryan Blaney 21 4047 -70 1 7. Denny Hamlin 11 4045 -72 2 8. Chase Elliott 24 4027 -90 0

How to watch the NASCAR XFINITY Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 45

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JAG Metals 350

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Length: 147 laps/220.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 35

Stage 2: Ends on lap 70

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 147

TV: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports GO