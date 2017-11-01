NASCAR Playoffs at Texas preview: Standings, TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths, qualifying time
Two races remain before the Championship 4 field is set
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the second race in the playoffs Round of 8. Just two races remain before the field is decided for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late November.
Kyle Busch punched his ticket to Homestead by winning the Round of 8 opener at Martinsville. Despite clinching, he will be racing for a major milestone this weekend. If Busch leads 27 laps he will join Martin Truex Jr. as the second driver this season and 13th in NASCAR history to lead 2,000 laps in a season. The last time two drivers accomplished the feat in the same season was 28 years ago in 1989 when Dale Earnhardt (2,735) and Rusty Wallace (2,020) did it.
After a heartbreaking finish at Martinsville, 21-year-old Chase Elliott will be looking to rebound with his first career win. Elliott has placed in the top 10 in all three of his career starts at Texas, which brings him to an average finish of 6.0. He enters the race 26 points below the cutline.
The other young buck looking to clinch his first Championship 4 this weekend is Ryan Blaney. The 23-year-old finished 12th at Texas earlier this season and swept both stages. Despite being six points behind Kevin Harvick on the cutoff line, Blaney has had momentum, finishing in the top 10 to in two consecutive playoff races.
We can't wrap up a Texas race preview without mentioning the seven-time champ, Jimmie Johnson. After winning there earlier this season, Johnson will be looking to build upon his record-seven wins at the track this weekend. Among active drivers, Johnson boasts the top driver rating (107.3), the second-best average finish (8.2) and the third-best average running position (10.3). A win would clinch last year's title winner a spot in the Championship 4 yet again.
As for spoilers, six non-playoff drivers have won at Texas Motor Speedway previously: Matt Kenseth (twice), Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman. Kenseth, Busch, Kahne and Newman are all 2017 playoff knockouts while Junior will be participating in his final race at the track where he earned his first win.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500
Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 334 laps/501 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 85
Stage 2: Ends on lap 170
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 334
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App, Twitter
*Qualifying is set for Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:05 p.m before the XFINITY Series race
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
4117
LEADER
7
2.
Kyle Busch
18
4100
-17
5
3.
Brad Keselowski
2
4079
-38
3
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
4053
-64
1
5.
Jimmie Johnson
48
4050
-67
3
6.
Ryan Blaney
21
4047
-70
1
7.
Denny Hamlin
11
4045
-72
2
8.
Chase Elliott
24
4027
-90
0
How to watch the NASCAR XFINITY Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300
Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JAG Metals 350
Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Friday, Nov. 3
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Length: 147 laps/220.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 35
Stage 2: Ends on lap 70
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 147
TV: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports GO
