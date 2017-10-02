NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 preview: Standings, TV schedule, title odds

Martin Truex Jr. leads the field as point values reset in the NASCAR Playoffs

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff field has narrowed from 16 to 12 drivers after Kyle Busch won his second straight race at Dover on Sunday. Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch have all been eliminated from championship contention, but they will still compete in races this season.

chase-grid-round-of-12-post-dover.jpg
NASCAR

Point totals have been reset as the Round of 12 is set to begin with the series heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Drivers who have won stages or races this season have been awarded bonus points for this round. Martin Truex Jr. is in first thanks to his five race wins and 19 stage victories while Kyle Busch moves into second place with four wins and 13 green-and-white checkered flags.

The reset also means a guy like Chase Elliott, who finished fifth in the Round of 16, moves back to 10th in the standings while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. goes from the last driver in on merit to eighth place thanks to his wins at Daytona and Talladega. Stenhouse will have a chance to show off his restrictor-plate racing skills in the second race of the round when the series heads back to Talladega. 

Here's how to watch all three races in the Round of 12 as well as previous playoff winners at the tracks.

How to watch the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Round of 12 opener)

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Round of 12 drivers that have won at Charlotte:

  • Jimmie Johnson (8 wins)
  • Kevin Harvick (3 wins)
  • Matt Kenseth (2 wins)
  • Jamie McMurray (2 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
  • Brad Keselowski (1 win)

How to watch the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Location: Talladega Superspeedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Round of 12 drivers that have won at Talladega:

  • Brad Keselowski (4 wins)
  • Jimmie Johnson (2 wins)
  • Jamie McMurray (2 wins)
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 win)
  • Denny Hamlin (1 win)
  • Kevin Harvick (1 win)
  • Kyle Busch (1 win)

How to watch the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (cutoff race)

Location: Kansas Speedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 22
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Round of 12 drivers that have won at Kansas:

  • Jimmie Johnson (3 wins)
  • Kevin Harvick (2 wins)
  • Matt Kenseth (2 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
  • Kyle Busch (1 win)
  • Denny Hamlin (1 win)
  • Brad Keselowski (1 win)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

3059

LEADER

5

2.

Kyle Busch

18

3041

-18

4

3.

Kyle Larson

42

3034

-25

4

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

3020

-39

2

5.

Jimmie Johnson

48

3017

-42

3

6.

Kevin Harvick

4

3015

-44

1

7.

Denny Hamlin

11

3013

-46

2

8.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

3010

-49

2

9.

Ryan Blaney

21

3008

-51

1

10.

Chase Elliott

24

3006

-53

0

11.

Matt Kenseth

20

3005

-54

0

12.

Jamie McMurray

1

3003

-56

0

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship odds

Betting odds for the NASCAR Cup per VegasInsider.com

  • Martin Truex Jr. 7/4
  • Kyle Busch 2/1
  • Kyle Larson 5/1
  • Denny Hamlin 10/1
  • Brad Keselowski 15/1
  • Jimmie Johnson 15/1
  • Kevin Harvick 15/1
  • Matt Kenseth 20/1
  • Chase Elliott 25/1
  • Ryan Blaney 100/1
  • Jamie McMurray 200/1
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories