NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 preview: Standings, TV schedule, title odds
Martin Truex Jr. leads the field as point values reset in the NASCAR Playoffs
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff field has narrowed from 16 to 12 drivers after Kyle Busch won his second straight race at Dover on Sunday. Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch have all been eliminated from championship contention, but they will still compete in races this season.
Point totals have been reset as the Round of 12 is set to begin with the series heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Drivers who have won stages or races this season have been awarded bonus points for this round. Martin Truex Jr. is in first thanks to his five race wins and 19 stage victories while Kyle Busch moves into second place with four wins and 13 green-and-white checkered flags.
The reset also means a guy like Chase Elliott, who finished fifth in the Round of 16, moves back to 10th in the standings while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. goes from the last driver in on merit to eighth place thanks to his wins at Daytona and Talladega. Stenhouse will have a chance to show off his restrictor-plate racing skills in the second race of the round when the series heads back to Talladega.
Here's how to watch all three races in the Round of 12 as well as previous playoff winners at the tracks.
How to watch the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Round of 12 opener)
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
Round of 12 drivers that have won at Charlotte:
- Jimmie Johnson (8 wins)
- Kevin Harvick (3 wins)
- Matt Kenseth (2 wins)
- Jamie McMurray (2 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
- Brad Keselowski (1 win)
How to watch the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Location: Talladega Superspeedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
Round of 12 drivers that have won at Talladega:
- Brad Keselowski (4 wins)
- Jimmie Johnson (2 wins)
- Jamie McMurray (2 wins)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 win)
- Denny Hamlin (1 win)
- Kevin Harvick (1 win)
- Kyle Busch (1 win)
How to watch the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (cutoff race)
Location: Kansas Speedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 22
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
Round of 12 drivers that have won at Kansas:
- Jimmie Johnson (3 wins)
- Kevin Harvick (2 wins)
- Matt Kenseth (2 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
- Kyle Busch (1 win)
- Denny Hamlin (1 win)
- Brad Keselowski (1 win)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
3059
LEADER
5
2.
Kyle Busch
18
3041
-18
4
3.
Kyle Larson
42
3034
-25
4
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
3020
-39
2
5.
Jimmie Johnson
48
3017
-42
3
6.
Kevin Harvick
4
3015
-44
1
7.
Denny Hamlin
11
3013
-46
2
8.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
3010
-49
2
9.
Ryan Blaney
21
3008
-51
1
10.
Chase Elliott
24
3006
-53
0
11.
Matt Kenseth
20
3005
-54
0
12.
Jamie McMurray
1
3003
-56
0
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship odds
Betting odds for the NASCAR Cup per VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 7/4
- Kyle Busch 2/1
- Kyle Larson 5/1
- Denny Hamlin 10/1
- Brad Keselowski 15/1
- Jimmie Johnson 15/1
- Kevin Harvick 15/1
- Matt Kenseth 20/1
- Chase Elliott 25/1
- Ryan Blaney 100/1
- Jamie McMurray 200/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1
-
NASCAR legend Robert Yates dies at 74
Yates won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 1994 with Dale Jarrett as well as three Daytona 500s...
-
Athletes grieve for Las Vegas victims
Many around the sports world shared messages of love and support for the Las Vegas shooting...
-
Gordon confronts Newman after Dover race
The retired No. 24 driver stood up for his successor Chase Elliott after Sunday's NASCAR Playoff...
-
Kyle Busch wins Dover race on final lap
Rowdy passed the 21-year-old Elliott on the final lap to win his second straight NASCAR Playoff...
-
Falcons WRs honor Ric Flair with cleats
Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu honored the wrestler with some sweet pregame kicks
-
WATCH: Rugby player gets bit by lion
Welsh player Scott Baldwin needed stitches and missed a match after deciding to pet a lion
Add a Comment