NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 at Martinsville preview: Standings, TV schedule, live stream, stage lengths

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the first race in the playoffs Round of 8. Point values have been reset as Martin Truex Jr. leads the way.

Not far behind Truex is Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick above the cutline for the Championship 4. Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott round out the remaining playoff contenders.

On Sunday, Keselowski will be going for the sweep at Martinsville after taking the checkered flag back in April. If he were to pull it off, he would be the second driver to sweep at a track this season. Kyle Larson accomplished the feat at Michigan.

"Martinsville is a track that lends itself to being better for us," Keselowski said to CBS Sports on Wednesday. "I think Martinsville is a chance for us. One of our better chances and we'd like to make the most of that opportunity."

While Elliott continues to pursue his first victory of the season this weekend, all eyes will be on his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time NASCAR champion is no stranger to Victory Lane at Martinsville. Johnson leads active Cup drivers with nine career wins at the track. He also has 19 top fives, 24 top 10s and a series-best 7.5 average finish. A victory would guarantee Johnson's spot in the Championship 4 in his quest for an eighth title.

Not far behind Johnson in wins is Hamlin. The No. 11 driver has five career checkered flags at Martinsville along with 12 top fives and 17 top 10s. Hamlin has momentum as well, having finished sixth or better in his past three starts. Don't look past Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch as well. In Busch's past four starts at the track, he finished fifth or better and has one win, 12 top fives and 13 top 10s in his career.

Busch has advanced to the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway the past two seasons. He won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title in 2015. Keselowski, Johnson and Harvick are the other champions joining Busch in the Round of 8.

Here's everything else you need to know for the weekend:

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500

Location: Martinsville Speedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 500 laps/263 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 130

Stage 2: Ends on lap 260

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 drivers with wins at Martinsville

Jimmie Johnson (9)

Denny Hamlin (5)

Brad Keselowski (1)

Kyle Busch (1)

Kevin Harvick (1)

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 standings