NASCAR STP 500 at Martinsville LIVE updates, results: Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney win stages

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is underway at Martinsville Speedway for the first half-mile track race of the season. Drivers are hoping to join Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon in the playoffs with a win on Monday.

Our pick to win, Denny Hamlin, dominated Stage 1 en route to his first green-and-white checkered of the season. It was his first stage win at a short track. Brad Keselowski finished the stage second followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer to round out the top five.

Blaney locked his No. 12 into cruise control, leading 121 laps to win Stage 2. Bowyer made a strong case for the lead but ultimately couldn't make the pass as he finished the stage second. Kyle Busch, Keselowski and Hamlin shaped out the top five.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, before snowy conditions moved it to Monday. In case you were wondering how bad conditions were at the short track, here's a closer look:

Stage 1: Denny Hamlin, Toyotas dominate

Martin Truex Jr. started the race on the pole via owner points after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. Kyle Busch took the lead from the No. 78 within 10 laps as his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin began charging toward the lead.

Hamlin took the lead from Busch less than 30 laps into the race as Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski of Team Penske bumped Truex down to fifth. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started the race from the rear and fell victim to the short-track, going a lap down early in the stage. Hamlin remained the leader as the competition caution flag came out on Lap 50.

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace seemed to have a tire go flat after the competition caution and got into JJ Yeley. The rubbing wasn't enough to bring out a caution but Wallace had to come down pit road. His No. 43 team was penalized under the previous yellow for speeding on pit road. His miserable day continued as he took his car to the garage to make further repairs later on.

Hamlin continued to lead as Keselowski moved up to second in front of teammate Ryan Blaney. AJ Allmendinger surprised people by cracking the top 10 after starting 25th. Keselowski made his move on Hamlin towards the end of the stage, but it wasn't enough with lapped traffic in the way as Hamlin drove on to take the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1 results:

Denny Hamlin (10 points, plus 1 playoff point) Brad Keselowski (9 points) Ryan Blaney (8 points) Kyle Busch (7 points) Clint Bowyer (6 points) Kevin Harvick (5 points) AJ Allmendinger (4 points) Kurt Busch (3 points) Joey Logano (2 points) Jimmie Johnson (1 point)

Stage 2: Ryan Blaney cruises as Clint Bowyer climbs

Blaney won the race off pit road under yellow between stages and held off Hamlin for the lead when they went green. As Blaney kicked it into cruise control, Hamlin dropped to fifth while Clint Bowyer cracked the top five for the first time on Monday.

Bowyer continued his charge towards the front, moving into second place and gaining ground on Blaney as the stage neared its end. Lapped traffic played a part as Bowyer cut Blaney's lead from two seconds to less than half a second before the green-and-white checkered came out.

Stage 2 results:

Ryan Blaney (10 points, plus 1 playoff point) Clint Bowyer (9 points) Kyle Busch (8 points) Brad Keselowski (7 points) Denny Hamlin (6 points) Kevin Harvick (5 points) Kurt Busch (4 points) AJ Allmendinger (3 points) Joey Logano (2 points) Jimmie Johnson (1 point)

