NASCAR Truck Series: Christopher Bell wins Pocono after Kyle Busch crashes

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway on Saturday for his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the season. Bell took the lead with less than 10 laps to go after battling with John Hunter Nemecheck. Pole-starter Ben Rhodes finished second.

Kyle Busch took Stage 1 over Christopher Bell after qualifying second. The No. 51 did it again in Stage 2, this time edging out Ryan Truex, brother of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader Martin Truex Jr. Busch now has six Camping World Truck Series wins, despite only running five races. Of course Busch's stage wins are simply for bragging rights, as he is not eligible to contend for the championship.

It looked as though Busch was going to dominate the final stage and take the checkered flag when Justin Haley put him into the wall, ending Busch's day. All was not lost for Busch, who gained a valuable feel for the track heading into Sunday's Cup Series race. His No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was second-fastest in final practice.

CAUTION: The No. 51 of @KyleBusch slams the outside wall after contact with Haley. #Overtons150 pic.twitter.com/0dlY0IZIEh — NASCAR Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 29, 2017

Busch has developed some questionable tendencies over the years, earning him the nickname 'Rowdy' including a scuffle earlier this season with fellow driver Joey Logano. While there are many that cheer for him, there were a handful of fans on Saturday happy to see younger drivers in the spotlight during the final stage.

Fans cheering as Kyle Busch brings his wrecked truck to the garage. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/v4lkWdh2Tn — Nick DeGroot (@ndegroot89) July 29, 2017

Kyle Busch: One of the few drivers in racing who gets the kind of applause for wrecking that another driver would get for winning pic.twitter.com/oKta5pzALw — Elijah Burke (@ElijahWhosoever) July 29, 2017

Rowdy will go for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season on Sunday. Busch has never won at Pocono in his career at the highest level of racing.

Overton's 150 results

Christopher Bell Ben Rhodes Ryan Truex John Hunter Nemecheck Johnny Sauter Matt Crafton Austin Cindric Cody Coughlin Chase Briscoe Justin Haley Austin Hill Stewart Friesen Grant Enfinger TJ Bell Justin Fontaine Austin Wayne Self Jordan Anderson Jennifer Jo Cobb Todd Peck Wendell Chavous Norm Benning Bryan Dauzat Kaz Grala Noah Gragson Kyle Busch Travis Kvapil Matt Mills Camden Murphy Joe Nemecheck Mike Senica

2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Christopher Bell 4 528 LEADER 4 2. Johnny Sauter 21 510 18 1 3. Chase Briscoe 29 470 58 0 4. Matt Crafton 88 464 64 0 5. John Hunter Nemechek 8 396 132 2 6. Ben Rhodes 27 387 141 0 7. Ryan Truex 16 386 142 0 8. Grant Enfinger 98 382 146 0 9. Noah Gragson 18 345 183 0 10. Austin Cindric 19 324 204 0

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400

Location: Pocono Raceway

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App